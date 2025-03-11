Anora’s Mikey Madison Reportedly Eyed For Marvel Debut, And We Think It's For Spider-Man 4

Anora's Mikey Madison is reportedly being eyed for an MCU role, potentially appearing in the upcoming Spider-Man 4.

Madison (25) took the movie-going world by storm in 2024, as she was thrust into the awards spotlight for her starring role in Sean Baker's critically acclaimed Anora.

Following her Oscar-winning breakout in the thrilling sex worker drama, Madison's next role has not yet been announced, with nothing lined up (at least publicly) coming off her awards season to remember—but that could all be changing very soon.

Mikey Madison Eyed For The MCU

Neon

According to insider Daniel Richtman, recent Oscar winner Mikey Madison could be headed for the MCU.

Richtman shared his latest report on Patreon, revealing he had heard the Anora star is eyed for a big MCU role in the future; however, what project that would be for or the specific role remains unknown.

Madison's next move, coming off her Oscar win, has not yet been disclosed, but one can be sure that the 25-year-old is going to be a hot name in Hollywood over the next couple of months.

Some of Madison's previous roles outside of Anora include Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and the recent Scream movies (a franchise whose creators have said they would be interested in working with the 25-year-old star again).

Mikey Madison Would Be Perfect For This Spider-Man 4 Character

As the MCU rumor mill begins to circle Anora's leading lady, questions about who Mikey Madison could play in the super-powered universe are sure to come up.

There are several big-name Marvel projects in the works where Madison could work perfectly.

While a popular pick may be a potential role in Marvel Studios' X-Men movie (as seems to be the case with every young star in Hollywood these days), we think she could be getting set to appear in another upcoming Marvel film.

Over the last few months, the internet has been awash with speculation about new characters who could potentially appear in the soon-to-be-filmed Spider-Man 4.

Production for the web-slinging sequel is reported to start imminently, with word being a few new Marvel Comics names could make their MCU debuts in the upcoming film.

That is where Mikey Madison could come in. One Marvel character that has come up several times in the Spider-Man 4 rumor machine has been Felicia Hardy (aka Black Cat).

Marvel Comics

Late last year, there were reports that Marvel Studios was looking at actresses to take on the iconic comic book anti-hero, with stars like Madelyn Cline and Anya Taylor-Joy both being potential candidates to play the role (although, some have pondered if either of those actresses could be set to play Gwen Stacy instead).

What if Marvel still has not settled on a Black Cat star for the upcoming movie and now, Madison is the latest young star having her name thrown into the ring?

The Anora actress has proven she has the chops to bring a dynamic, fan-favorite character like Black Cat to life on screen, and she would be a significant get for Marvel Studios coming off her awards season glory.

If Marvel wanted to make a splash with Tom Holland's latest web-headed adventure, bringing someone like Madison in would make a lot of sense, providing another young acting superstar for Holland's wall-crawler to play off of on his costumed comic book adventures.