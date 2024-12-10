Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 Gets Exciting Story Update from Producer

A long-time Spider-Man film producer has shed light on the events of No Way Home impacting Tom Holland's upcoming film.

Amy Pascal produced the latest Spider-Man trilogy, for the first time working alongside Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige after beginning to share the Spidey rights in 2016.

Given the first MCU trilogy's immense success, it was only a matter of time until Spider-Man 4 was officially greenlit, which recently happened, receiving a July 2026 release date.

Holland previously spoke about the challenges of being "a small cog in a large machine" within the MCU and how it will best fit in.

Spider-Man 4 Story Will Explore Peter Parker Identity Abandonment

Marvel Studios

As part of a broader conversation with Deadline, Amy Pascal openly discussed what Spider-Man 4 is "about."

She revealed that because "[Holland's Spider-Man] decided he was going to give up being Peter Parker," Spider-Man 4 will deal with the ramifications set up in Spider-Man: No Way Home:

"Well, we have to deal with the fact that he decided he was going to give up being Peter Parker, and he was going to focus on being Spider-Man because being Peter Parker was too hard. So that's what the movie's about... There's room to grow."

Within a back-and-forth between Pascal and the interviewer, she confirmed Destin Daniel Cretton's role in Spider-Man 4, calling him "a wonderful director."

During the chat, she also re-affirmed Holland's return and mentioned that she still believes "movie stars are the reason that we go to movies."

With the stars returning to Spider-Man 4, including potentially Zendaya, the most mysterious aspects of the upcoming MCU film are the plot details and multiverse possibilities.

What Will Happen in Spider-Man 4?

The working title for Spider-Man 4, Blue Oasis, hints at a possible connection to the comic series Spider-Man: Blue, which explores Peter Parker's reflections on his relationship with Gwen Stacy and her tragic death.

This has fueled speculation that the film will introduce Gwen Stacy into the MCU, with rumors suggesting that Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline is in talks for the role.

Of course, a new love interest for Peter seems inevitable, even if it is Felicia Hardy, aka Black Cat.

Potentially, the most controversial plot points of Spider-Man 4 will be whether or not it's a multiverse journey, similar to No Way Home.

Many fans would love to see a more grounded story, potentially connecting to the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again. However, with Holland expected to star in Avengers: Doomsday ahead of Spider-Man 4's release, it makes a small, contained story less likely.

Regardless, fans will surely be happy to hear Pascal's comments, breathing a sigh of relief that Spidey 4 won't erase the life-altering decisions made by Peter in No Way Home.

Spider-Man 4 hits theaters on July 24, 2026.