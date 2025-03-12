With Sadie Sink set to join the MCU in Spider-Man 4, there are a few characters that could suit her perfectly.

Spider-Man 4 is set to release in July 2026, almost five years after No Way Home's record-breaking success.

Rumors suggest the movie may blend street-level hero stories with multiversal elements, possibly featuring multiple villains, and could include appearances from Daredevil, Kingpin, and even Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men. It wasn't until now that the story could fundamentally include the X-Men.

Who Is Sadie Sink Playing In Spider-Man 4?

Stranger Things

A new report from Deadline revealed that Stranger Things' Sadie Sink will be joining Tom Holland in Spider-Man 4.

The article did not include an official casting, however, giving fans now time to speculate on Sink's new MCU character.

Jean Grey

Marvel

Deadline did mention (noncommittally) that "the prevailing theory" is that she will join Spider-Man 4 as Jean Grey, kicking off the new X-Men joining the MCU in a significant way.

If this is true, it would be a wild crossover, but it could easily be done as Disney now solely owns all the theatrical rights to every X-Men character. However, introducing one of the biggest-named X-Men characters in a Spider-Man film could be risky and is far from a guarantee.

Mary Jane Watson

Marvel

The outlet also teased that she could also show "up as another beloved redheaded Spider-Man character," hinting at the idea that she will be the MCU's Mary Jane Watson. While this may be true, this would be a divisive choice for many fans, as Zendaya's Michelle Jones took on the "MJ" nickname and was Peter's love interest in Jon Watts' trilogy from 2017-2021.

Although those two considerations are connected to Sink's notable red hair and the corresponding characters, there's no reason to believe she will have to play a redhead.

Gwen Stacy

Marvel

Peter's other notable love interest, Gwen Stacy, could be an option, as many fans have expected her to join the next set of Tom Holland-led film. Emma Watson notably dyed her naturally red hair for the role in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise.

If Sink will indeed play a hero, Gwen still shouldn't be ruled out as she could be a version of Spider-Gwen.

Black Cat

Marvel

The other potential love interest who's been long-rumored for Spider-Man 4 is Felicia Hardy, aka Black Cat. With her sensually soaring popularity from 2018's Spider-Man video game, this could be another option for Sink.

Kitty Pryde

Marvel

If she's going to be a member of the X-Men, Jean Grey also isn't the only option. She could be playing Kitty Pryde, who is typically portrayed in live-action and comics as younger than Jean, and that could line up better with Sink's current age of 22.

Kitty Pryde could also have a massive future role in the MCU, similar to Jean, if the goal is for Sink to become a future face of the franchise at Marvel Studios.

Firestar

Marvel

The final possibility to currently consider is Firestar (Angelica Jones), another X-Men hero with red hair, and a past that connects to Spider-Man.

Firestar is a superhero created for the 1980s animated series Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends, where she became part of Spider-Man's team. Although originally created for TV, she later appeared in Marvel Comics as a member of various superhero teams, including the X-Men and the Avengers.

Building the Spider-Man 4 Roster

Besides Destin Daniel Cretton moving from Shang-Chi to the next Spider-Man film, the direction of the new movie has been fairly unclear.

Zendaya is expected to return in a limited role as MJ, which points to Doctor Strange's spell not being retroactively undone in any real way.

When it comes to assembling a team, a recent rumor connected Academy Award-winning actress Mikey Madison to an MCU role. Based on her talents and past roles, it's hard to not picture her as potentially playing Felicia Hardy in Spider-Man 4, but that's only speculation.

If Sadie Sink is playing Jean Grey, that adds a unique twist to the introduction to the X-Men in the MCU. Many believed that the new X-Men film in the MCU, which is rumored to come out in 2027, would welcome a new, recast roster to audiences.

Until this, cameos from actors like Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and other former stars at 20th Century Fox could appear in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Secret Wars.

The idea of a recast Jean Grey debuting in between those two Avengers films is fascinating, potentially laying the groundwork for Marvel's mutant-centric next saga.

Spider-Man 4 drops in theaters on July 31, 2026.