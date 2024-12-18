Zendaya's Spider-Man 4 Role to Be 'Severely Reduced' (Report)

Zendaya's presence is expected to be minimal when Tom Holland's web-slinger returns to the big screen in Spider-Man 4.

Zendaya's "Reduced" Spider-Man 4 Role

Marvel

According to well-known scooper Jeff Sneider, Zendaya's role as MJ will be "severely reduced" in Spider-Man 4.

While Sneider noted she is in the upcoming film, her role is now described as "minor" largely due to her conflicting schedule.

The A-lister's HBO series Euphoria is reportedly set to shoot from February to July of 2025 while Spider-Man 4 is slated to shoot from June to October. Following both projects is the Dune threequel, Dune: Messiah, which is scheduled to film from September to January.

This leaves Zendaya with only a small window in August in order to shoot Spider-Man 4.

Spider-Man 4 is expected to debut in theaters on July 24, 2026.

