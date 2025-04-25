New Spider-Man 4 Update Is Not What Zendaya Fans Want to Hear

A new update on Zendaya's role in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day will discourage MCU fans. The Dune star made a name for herself with MCU fans after the web-slinger was officially adapted under the Marvel Studios umbrella.

Zendaya is only said to have a minor role in Spider-Man 4. Her character, Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson, was one of the biggest supporting stars in the original Spider-Man trilogy. Now, she is expected to have far less screen time and a smaller place in the plot during Peter Parker's fourth solo Spidey film.

This update comes from Lizzie Hill at The Cosmic Circus, who relayed the information from insider Alex Perez.

Zendaya's MJ was last seen in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home working in a coffee shop after Doctor Strange cast a spell that made the world forget about Peter Parker's existence. Peter avoided reintroducing himself to her, but the two seemed to feel a spark after their countless adventures together.

Recently confirmed to be titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the franchise's fourth film is expected to bring Peter Parker back to his anonymous roots while teasing a bigger multiversal threat. Plot details are still unconfirmed, although villains like Mr. Negative are teased for inclusion.

Thus far, only Zendaya and Tom Holland are confirmed to reprise their roles from the MCU's "Home" trilogy. They will be joined by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, whose role has not been disclosed yet, although rumors hint that she will be a leading actor.

After its title was confirmed at CinemaCon 2025, Spider-Man 4 will swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.

The Good & Bad of Zendaya's Reduced Spider-Man 4 Role

Sony Pictures

This report follows up on another rumor teasing Zendaya will have a reduced role in Spider-Man 4 from December 2024. However, this may not be all bad news in the end.

Of course, Zendaya is still one of the most famous movie stars on the planet after award-winning work in Euphoria and fan-favorite roles in movies like Challengers. It could also be seen as a negative due to Marvel Studios not using an actor of her caliber and popularity in a Spider-Man movie after her inclusion helped make the original trilogy such a big draw.

However, narratively, Zendaya not being a huge part of the Spider-Man 4 story also makes some sense.

With Peter restarting his life in a world unaware of his existence, he may take drastic measures in distancing himself from his old life in order to protect those he cares about. While he surely still loves MJ, it would not be shocking to see him only keeping an eye on her from afar to keep her away from danger.

However this development works out, Zendaya having a reduced role will not keep this film from being filled with thrills, particularly with it coming directly after Avengers: Doomsday in the MCU's release schedule.