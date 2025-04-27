Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 Villain Makes Franchise History

A new report indicates that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature one type of villain that no other live-action theatrical Spider-Man franchise has ever seen.

Spider-Man 4 is quickly becoming one of the MCU's most anticipated new movies, particularly following its official title announcement at CinemaCon 2025. This will be Holland’s first solo film since 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which became the MCU’s most successful solo movie to date, both critically and financially.

Part of what drove the hype for No Way Home was its quintet of villains, led by a terrifying performance from Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn/the Green Goblin. Looking forward, with Spidey embarking on an unpredictable journey, it appears his antagonist will not let up on him anytime soon.

Spider-Man 4 Breaks Mold Featuring Female Villain

Marvel Studios

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have made offers to actors for villain roles in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Most notably, the report reiterated that one of Spider-Man 4's villains will be female. This currently undisclosed woman adversary will make history as the first-ever female villain to have a central role in a live-action Spider-Man movie.

A gender-bent Doc Ock, Dr. Olivia Octavius, had a prominent role in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, although that was an animated feature.

On top of those characters, filming for Brand New Day is said to begin in early August 2025 ahead of its July 31, 2026, release date.

Thus far, only Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Sadie Sink are confirmed for roles in the Phase 6 sequel. While Holland and Zendaya will return as Peter Parker and Michelle Jones-Watson, Sink's role has not been revealed yet.

What Villains Will Peter Parker Face in Spider-Man 4?

Marvel Studios

Based on the Brand New Day subtitle, fans are already predicting that Martin Li's Mr. Negative will be one of the main villains in Spider-Man 4.

The character plays a key role in the eponymous story from Marvel Comics, working as a ruthless crime boss while also running the charitable organization known as FEAST. Additionally, Stephen Oyoung (who voiced Martin Li in the Spider-Man video game) has responded to this news, not so subtly hinting that he would be game to play the role in live-action.

As for the female villain, that role is much more wide open, although it would be the first female villain Tom Holland's Spider-Man has ever faced in the MCU.

Marvel and Sony could run with ground-level antagonists like Black Cat or Screwball, giving the hero a villain never before adapted into live-action. However, the studios could take a more multiversal route, with this movie rumored to tie into that side of Marvel storytelling.

For now, there are a few villains that have been nixed from contention ahead of filming. More news on the cast is likely to be announced in the coming months as the greater MCU narrative comes together.