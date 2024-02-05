Virgin River Season 6 Gets Disappointing Release Update (Report)

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in Virgin River series

Netflix reportedly is not set to release Virgin River Season 6 for a while after a disappointing update came in a new report.

Virgin River Season 6 Gets Unfortunate Delay

According to a recent update from Deadline which revealed delays to several upcoming Netflix seasons, Virgin River will be a 2024 release altogether as Season 6 will not premiere until 2025.

This will mark Virgin River's first year off since it premiered in 2019, with the latest episodes having debuted in November 2023, closing Season 5 with a two-part festive spectacular ahead of the holidays.

This comes despite previous reassurances from showrunner Patrick Sean Smith, who assured Glamour he is "going to do [his] darnedest to make sure" fans are not kept waiting until 2025 for new episodes:

GLAMOUR: "Do you think we're going to have to wait until 2025 to get new episodes?"

SMITH: "I’m going to do my darnedest to make sure that doesn’t happen."

When Will Virgin River Season 6 Come Out?

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in episode 511 of Virgin River
Netflix

Virgin River is currently gearing up to begin production on Season 6 imminently, with production reportedly set to run from February 2 to May 17, 2024.

Looking at past seasons, Season 4 wrapped in December 2021 and was released in July 2022, seven months later, while Season 5 was filmed until November 2022 and came to Netflix in September 2023, a slightly longer ten months later.

If Season 6 was to follow a similar pattern, it ought to premiere in the first quarter of 2025, possibly as early as January but more likely closer to March.

Patrick Sean Smith has previously teased to Deadline how he has "no plans of wrapping anything up" on Virgin River anytime soon.

Provided the show continues to find success on Netflix, fans can likely look forward to more episodes and seasons to come beyond Season 6 in future years.

The first five seasons of Virgin River are streaming now on Netflix.

