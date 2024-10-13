Netflix's new Italian-language TV series Deceitful Love features some stunning locations, and fans may be wondering where exactly in Italy they need to travel to see the spots from the show.

Deceitful Love was released on Netflix on October 9, 2024. Known as Inganno in Italian, the romantic drama series follows Gabriella, a wealthy 60-year-old hotel owner, and her relationship with a much younger man, Elia.

The series is an Italian adaptation of the BBC's Gold Digger miniseries, which starred Julia Ormond and Ben Barnes in the leading roles. Deceitful Love features an expansive cast, with Monica Guerritore and Giacomo Gianiotti starring as the two leads.

Where Was Netflix's Deceitful Love Filmed In Italy?

Set in Italy, Deceitful Love highlights some stunning locations in and around the European country.

Positano

The beautiful seaside village of Positano is where a majority of Deceitful Love's filming took place. The city is known for its vibrant blue water and colorful alleyways, which the characters are often taking advantage of in the series.

Multiple scenes throughout Deceitful Love take place on the waters of the Amalfi coast, making Positano the perfect seaside town to film in. The area also features beautiful rocky backdrops on the water, which were likely utilized for the series' yacht scenes.

During filming the crew were also spotted setting up in alleys near the Angeloni Giancarlo gallery, and the village is featured in one of the opening shots of Episode 1.

Pozzouli, Naples

Monica's hotel is situated with a sea view, overlooking the glorious waters off the coast of Italy, making Pozzouli in Naples another perfect filming spot.

During production it was reported by Pozzouli News, a local Italian outlet, that filming for Netflix's Deceitful Love took place inside a house with a view of the gulf, likely doubling as Monica's luxurious home.

Similar to Positano, Pozzouli features stunning blue oceans and eclectic architecture.

Palazzo Partanna, Naples

Deceitful Love was also filmed elsewhere in Naples, specifically the Palazzo Partanna. The Palazzo Partanna is an ancient palace restored by Mario Gioffredo in the 18th century. Today it houses the Industrialists Union in Naples.

In Deceitful Love, the Palazzo Partanna provides the series with many exterior shots, specifically seen in Episodes 3 and 4.

Porto Miseno, Bacoli

Another town situated on the stunning Italian coastline, Porto Miseno in Bacoli provided Deceitful Love with a variety of filming locations.

Porto Miseno was described by its mayor, Josi Della Ragione, as "A land with a thousand-year-old charm." Ragione welcomed the filmmakers of Deceitful Love to their coastal town, saying (via Pazzouli News):

"Netflix in Bacoli! Filming has begun for a new television series, at the small port of Miseno. 'Inganno.' An absolute first."

Miseno became home to many luxury Roman villas in Ancient times, many of which have carried over to today, making it the perfect picture of Italian elegance in Deceitful Love.

Deceitful Love is now streaming on Netflix.