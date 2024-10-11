Monica Guerritore and Giacomo Gianniotti lead the incredible Italian cast of Netflix's Deceitful Love.

Directed by Pappi Corsicato, Deceitful Love chronicles the love story between a 60-year-old woman and a man half her age. The former's children worry that the new guy could be a con man taking advantage of their mother.

All six episodes of Deceitful Love premiered on Netflix on October 9.

Every Main Cast Member Who Appears in Deceitful Love

Monica Guerritore - Gabriella

Monica Guerritore

Monica Guerritore leads the cast of Deceitful Love as Gabriella. The character is a 60-year-old owner of a hotel in Italy named Amalfi Coast who falls in love with a younger man.

As the pair's bond grows stronger with each passing day, her children can't help but wonder if the guy is only using their mother due to her rich background.

Guerritore is known for her roles in La lupa, La prima volta, sull'erba, and Vita da Carlo.

Giacomo Gianniotti - Elia

Giacomo Gianniotti

Giacomo Gianniotti plays Elia, a charismatic man Gabriella falls in love with.

Elia is a persistent man who always finds a way to make time with Gabriella, using his handsome looks and irresistible charm to his advantage. However, all of it is fake since he only wants to steal Gabriella's money.

Gianniotti is best known for playing Dr. Andrew DeLuca in Grey's Anatomy. The actor also appeared in Reign, Wild Cards, and Murdoch Mysteries.

Emanuel Caserio - Stefano

Emanuel Caserio

Emanuel Caserio appears as Stefano, Gabriella's son, who is not a fan of his mother's new love affair with Elia.

Upon learning Elia's true intentions toward his mother, he presses charges against the con man.

Caserio can be seen in Il paradiso delle signore, Forever Young, and L'amore rubato.

Dharma Mangia Woods - Giulia

Dharma Mangia Woods

Dharma Mangia Woods plays Gabriella's daughter, Giulia, in Deceitful Love.

Giulia is an outspoken woman who truly cares for her mother. She initially believes that Elia's feelings for Gabriella are genuine.

Woods' notable credits include Blackout Love, Quando, and Catene.

Denise Capezza - Marina

Denise Capezza

Denise Capezza joins the cast of Deceitful Love as Marina.

Marina is Elia's ex-girlfriend who is in cahoots with him for trying to steal from Gabriella. However, a change of heart later transforms the relationship between Marina and Elia.

Capezza appeared in Bang Bang Baby, Inganno, and Don Matteo.

Mariacarla Casillo - Luana

Mariacarla Casillo

Mariacarla Casillo is part of Deceitful Love's cast as Luana, Nico's close friend who knows his feelings for Elia.

Casillo has credits in Watchful Eye and Carmela's diary.

Renato Coppola - Eric

Renato Coppola

Renato Coppola stars as Eric, Nico's best friend in Deceitful Love.

Coppola's other major acting credits include Imma Tataranni sostituto procuratore.

Liliana Bottone - Ester

Liliana Bottone

Fabrizia Sacchi plays Ester, Stefano's wife, in Deceitful Love.

Ester and Stefano are having issues with their marriage. It is later unveiled that Stefano is having an affair with another man.

Bottone is known for her roles in Generazione 56K, Resta con me, and Grazie ragazzi.

Francesco Del Gaudio - Nico

Francesco Del Gaudio

Nico (played by Francesco Del Gaudio) is Gabriellia's youngest son who is not on good terms with Stefano.

Del Gaudio can be seen in Contatto and Benvenuti in Casa Esposito.

Fabrizia Sacchi - Delia

Fabrizia Sacchi

Fabrizia Sacchi appears as Delia, Mario's wife, who always wants to be in Gabriella's good graces. Later in the series, she is hired by Gabriella to be her lawyer in the trial involving Elia.

Sacchi is known for her roles in Suspiria, My Brilliant Friend, and Luna Park.

Gabriele Stella - Mattia

Gabriele Stella

Gabriele Stella plays a significant role in Deceitful Love as Mattia, Stefano's boyfriend and a police officer.

Stefano requests his assistance to investigate Elia to make sure that he is not a criminal endangering his mother's life.

Stella previously appeared in Vetro, Disorientati, and Sei Bellissima.

Geppy Gleijeses - Mario

Geppy Gleijeses

Playing Gabriella's ex-husband, Mario, in Deceitful Love is Geppy Gleijeses.

Episode 1 reveals that Mario is not on good terms with Gabriella, which is unsurprising because they are divorced.

Gleijeses is known for his roles in Gorbaciof, Vacanze di Natale '91, and Il sole anche di notte.

Mariam Napoli - Sofia

Mariam Napoli

In the six-episode series, Mariam Napoli portrays Sofia, Gabriella's granddaughter and Stefano's daughter.

Deceitful Love is Napoli's first major acting credit.

Deceitful Love is streaming on Netflix.