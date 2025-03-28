Survival of the Thickest Season 2 Cast: Meet the People (Photos) - New Netflix Series Includes Michelle Buteau, Tasha Smith & More

Survival of the Thickest Season 2 brings back familiar faces and new guest stars led by the returning Michelle Buteau alongside Marouane Zotti, Tone Bell, and Jerrie Johnson.

The sophomore run of Netflix's trending comedy-drama series revolves around Mavis Beaumont's journey in romance and her thriving career as an assistant stylist.

Survival of the Thickest Season 2 premiered on Netflix on March 27.

Survival of the Thickest Season 2 Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Michelle Buteau - Mavis

Michelle Buteau

Leading the cast of Survival of the Thickest Season 2 is Michelle Buteau as Mavis Beaumont.

While Mavis' career as a stylist is thriving, navigating her romantic relationships is a different story. Season 2 picks up after the Season 1 cliffhanger, in which Mavis goes to Italy to win the heart of Luca after rejecting her longtime fiancé, Jacques.

Although her sweeping romantic move impresses Luca (who eventually gets together with her), things don't end well for the pair after a sudden realization from him.

Buteau is a stand-up comedian and actress best known for her roles in First Wives Club, Clerks III, and Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.

Tasha Smith - Marley

Tasha Smith

Tasha Smith reprises her role in Survival of the Thickest Season 2 as Marley, Mavis' longtime best friend who is thriving in her own career in finance.

In Season 2, Marley has her own romance to deal with after meeting an overly competitive yet charming councilwoman named Daphne. While she is tough on the outside, Marley's vulnerable side is unpacked after she falls for Daphne.

Smith previously appeared in For Better or Worse, The Whole Ten Yards, and Couples Retreat.

Tone Bell - Khalil

Tone Bell

Another one of Mavie's devoted best friends in the comedy-drama series is Tone Bell as Khalil, an art instructor.

Khalil isn't afraid to be real and tell Mavis the truth about her decisions in life.

Survival of the Thickest Season 2 sees Khalil struggling to move on from his breakup with India, with Mavis helping him find a therapist to address his issues.

Bell has credits in Whitney, The Flash, and Key and Peele.

Jerrie Johnson - Daphne

Jerrie Johnson

Joining the cast of Survival of the Thickest Season 2 is Jerrie Johnson as Daphne.

Daphne is a competitive councilwoman who grows closer to Marley in Season 2. The pair eventually hook up. She tells Marley that she is considering running for mayor in the coming elections, and she must ensure that Marley has no bad records if they want to be seen publicly together.

Johnson recently appeared as part of the cast of Harlem Season 3. Her other notable credits include Influenced and Good Trouble.

Allan K. Washington - Trent

Allan K. Washington

Allan K. Washington appears as Trent in Survival of the Thickest Season 2. Trent is Bruce's friend who shows up in Season 2, Episode 2.

Washington also starred in The Deuce, High Fidelity, and But He's Gay.

Garcelle Beauvais - Natasha Karina

Garcelle Beauvais

Natasha Karina (played by Garcelle Beauvais) is a '90s supermodel who becomes Mavis' client in Season 1.

In Season 2, Natasha returns to receive a prestigious award at Harper's Bazaar, but she runs off as she feels insecure about her body.

Beauvais' notable credits include Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Real Murders of Los Angeles, and The Other Black Girl.

Anthony Michael Lopez - Bruce

Anthony Michael Lopez

Returning to the world of Survival of the Thickest is Anthony Michael Lopez as Bruce, Natasha's personal assistant who sometimes butt heads with Mavis to protect the interest of his boss.

Lopez can be seen in New Amsterdam, Half-Life, and Single Black Female 3: The Final Chapter.

Marouane Zotti - Luca

Marouane Zotti

Luca is Mavis' romantic interest from Italy, whom she chose after ditching her fiancé in New York. Marouane Zotti plays the character on-screen.

While things initially look good between Luca and Mavis in the early moments of Season 2, Luca clearly has doubts about his new relationship, especially after learning what Mavis did to her fiancé.

It turns out that Luca was also ditched by his ex-fiancée, and he is scared that Mavis will do the same thing to him.

Zotti previously starred in I May Destroy You, Vetro, and Citadel: Diana.

Monya Tebji - Gabriella

Monya Tebji

Monya Tebji appears as Gabriella in Survival of the Thickest Season 2, Episode 1.

Gabriella is Luca's sister who is not a fan of the fact that Mavis is sleeping with her brother. She doesn't want Luca to get hurt after he was left by his ex-fiancée, Isabella.

Tebji's other notable credit is playing a minor character in My Favorite Girlfriend.

Becca Blackwell - Day

Becca Blackwell

Becca Blackwell returns as Day, the drag queens' costume designer in a local club.

Blackwell is known for appearing in Sort Of, Jack in a Box, and Marriage Story.

Alecsys Proctor-Turner - Nala

Alecsys Proctor-Turner

Alecsys Proctor-Turner makes her debut in Survival of the Thickest Season 2, Episode 2 as Nala, Mavis' assistant in her booth at the Afropunk event.

Survival of the Thickest is Proctor-Turner's lone major acting credit.

Deon Cole - Lamar

Deon Cole

Deon Cole's Lamar appears in Episode 3 as one of the random men who hooked up with Mavis. Things get awkward after he compares her to his ex-wife in bed.

Cole is best known for playing Charlie Thelpy in Black-ish. The actor also starred in The Harder They Fall, You People, and The Madness.

Rolonda Watts - Adrienne

Rolonda Watts

Rolonda Watts portrays Adrienne, Khalil's mother, who makes her debut in Season 2, Episode 4. Adrienne asks for Khalil's help with money because she has a debt of $20,000.

Fans may recognize Watts for her roles in JAG, Christmas Mail, and American Bred.

Miles Josephson - Aiden

Miles Josephson

Mike Josephson joins the cast of the Netflix comedy as Aiden.

Survival of the Thickest is Josephson's only major credit.

Liza Treyger - Jade

Liza Treyger

Liza Treyger returns as Jade, Mavis' quirky roommate who tends to snoop into her personal life by asking wacky yet sometimes genuine questions.

Treyger is an actress and producer known for her roles in Harlem, Goodrich, and The King of Staten Island.

Franchesca Ramsey - Jen

Franchesca Ramsey

Franchesca Ramsey stars as Jen in Survival of the Thickest Season 2.

Ramsey is a writer and producer best known for her work in iCarly, MTV Decoded, and Yearly Departed.

RonReaco Lee - Charles Renee

RonReaco Lee

RonReaco Lee plays a famous and wealthy designer named Charles Renee.

It turns out that Mavis already maxed out her company card by purchasing clothes that Charles made, but the problem is they are all in the wrong size.

Mavis and Charles eventually team up to improve their reputations among the masses. The pair collaborates to create new styles and clothes that showcase their A-game.

Lee also starred in Survivor's Remorse, Guess Who, and The Shield.

Tika Sumpter - Simone

Tika Sumpter

Tika Sumpter joins the cast of Survival of the Thickest Season 2 as Simone, an art gallery owner and a friend of Marley's.

Khalil asks Simone for help selling some paintings so that he can pay off his mom's debt.

Sumpter recently portrayed Maddie in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (read more about Sonic 4's new logo). She also appeared in Southside with You, The Old Man & the Gun, and Run the World.

Angie Martinez - Iman

Angie Martinez

Angie Martinez appears as Iman, the host of a podcast called Culture Chat.

Martinez is known as "The Voice of New York," who was previously part of the cast of notable projects like Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Empire, and Blazin'.

Celisse Henderson

Celisse Henderson

Celisse Henderson guest stars in Survival of the Thickest Season 2, Episode 2 as herself. Celisse is one of Mavis' new clients during Afropunk 2025.

Henderson is an accomplished singer best known for her hit single, "Billions (Unlocked)." As an actress, she appeared in The Big C and White Collar.