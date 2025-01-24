Harlem Season 3 introduces several newcomers to its expanded cast, namely Kofi Siriboe, Logan Browning, Gail Bean, and Robin Givens.

The drama series from Prime Video follows the story of four best friends in New York City who navigate their ups and downs in life, romance, and family.

Harlem Season 3 premiered on Prime Video on January 23.

Harlem Season 3 Cast Guide: Every Main Actor & Character

Meagan Good - Camille

Meagan Good

Meagan Good is back to play Camille in Harlem Season 3.

Season 2 ended with Camille and Ian's relationship on the verge of ending after she discovers that Ian wants kids in the future. The only problem was she didn't want to have children, and the couple broke things off.

In Season 3, Camille needs to deal with the fact that Ian moved on so quickly since he is now in a brand new relationship with Portia. She also learned that she is pregnant, which is ironic because she doesn't want any kids.

Speaking with Refinery 29, Good teased what lies ahead for Camille in Season 3, noting that her "very impulsive" attitude could be pushed to the forefront after learning the news about Ian:

"Camille's very impulsive. She tries to think about it, ends up overthinking, and ultimately makes the first bad mistake that she was going to make anyway. But that's part of it. When you have people who love and care about you, you may make mistakes along the way, but you will figure it out."

DC fans may recognize Good for her role as Darla Dudley's older self in the two Shazam! movies, with her last appearance in 2023's Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

The actress also has credits in Think Like a Man, D.E.B.S., and Prodigal Son.

Grace Byers - Quinn

Grace Byers

Grace Byers returns as Quinn, one of Camille's best friends who is on her personal matchmaking and self-discovery journey in Season 3.

Harlem's Season 2 finale revealed that Quinn has decided to put herself first instead of chasing men (and love) around.

In Season 3, Byers said in the same interview with Refinery29 that Quinn will continue to navigate her mental health struggles while also on a path to embrace her true self:

"She [Quinn] truly now understands who she is, and she's going along a journey of embracing that. And her decisions reflect that even if they are unpopular."

Byers' most recognizable role is playing Anika Calhoun in Empire.

The actress can also be seen in The Blackening, Phoenix, and The Retirement Plan.

Jerrie Johnson - Tye

Jerrie Johnson

Jerrie Johnson reprises her role as Tye, a tech entrepreneur and another member of Camille's core friend group who is also looking for love in Harlem Season 3 after dealing with a shocking revelation in Season 2.

It turns out that her ex-fling, Aimee, was the mother of one of her hookups. After experiencing a gut-wrenching betrayal, Tye is ready for a fresh start in the brand-new season.

In fact, in Season 3, Episode 1, Tye wants to try her luck with dating again after coming across a woman named Eva.

Johnson's other notable credits include Survival of the Thickest, Influenced, and Good Trouble.

Shoniqua Shandai - Angie

Shoniqua Shandai

Rounding out Camille's core friend group is Shoniqua Shandai as Angie.

Angie is an aspiring actress who landed a big role in Girls Trip: The Musical.

She is also recently engaged to her fiancé, Michael, after finally receiving her happy ending in the Season 2 finale.

As the glue of the friend group, Angie is prepared to go all-out for her friends by giving all the necessary love and support for each of their journeys.

Shandai has over 40 credits, with roles in Wake, Geisting, and I Am the Night.

Whoopi Goldberg - Dr. Elise Pruitt

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg stars as Dr. Elise Pruitt, Columbia's department head and Camille's boss.

Dr. Pruitt is known for providing words of wisdom to Camille when she needs it.

Goldberg is one of the longest-tenured hosts of The View.

The veteran actress also appeared in The Color Purple, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and the Sister Act franchise.

Luke Forbes - Mike

Luke Forbes

After making his debut in Harlem Season 2, Luke Forbes returns as Michael in the new batch of episodes.

After being set up with a blind date with Quinn in Season 2, Michael decides to pursue Angie instead to rekindle their romance, ultimately leading to a proposal in the finale.

Forbes can be seen in Dog, Crown Heights, and Atlanta.

Tyler Lepley - Ian

Tyler Lepley

Tyler Lepley's Ian is Camille's ex-boyfriend whose biggest dream to become a father is shattered in the Season 2 finale after Camille tells him that she doesn't want any kids.

In Season 3, Ian is already moving on with Portia, unaware that Camille is actually 12 months pregnant.

Lepley is known for his roles in P-Valley, The Haves and Have Nots, and Tales.

Bevy Smith - Aunt Tammy

Bevy Smith

Bevy Smith reprises her role as Aunt Tammy, Ian's aunt who treats Camille like her own daughter.

In the Season 3 premiere, Tammy gives Camille a much-needed pep talk about becoming a better mother, and this is why she decides to keep her baby.

Smith's other major credits include The Table, Run the World, and Date.Love.Repeat.

Kofi Siriboe - Seth

Kofi Siriboe

Kofi Siriboe joins the cast of Harlem Season 3 as Seth, Quinn's new love interest.

During their first meeting in the premiere, Quinn warns Seth that she is not ready for anything serious right now, especially after all the romantic fiasco with Michael in the previous season.

Siriboe has credits in Queen Sugar, Girls Trip, and Really Love.

Logan Browning - Portia

Logan Browning

Logan Browning plays Portia, Ian's childhood friend and eventual new girlfriend in Harlem Season 3.

After the shocking pregnancy revelation from Camille, Ian insists that she doesn't want to break things up with Portia. He can only co-parent the child with Camille.

Browning's notable credits include Friday Night Vibes, Dear White People, and Hit the Floor.

Gail Bean - Eva

Gail Bean

Another fresh face in Harlem's final season is Gail Bean as Eva.

Eva is Tye's new romantic interest in the new season. She understands Tye's situation after her breakup with Aimee in Season 2 and they want to take things slow.

Bean's most prominent role is playing Wanda Bell in Snowfall. The actress can also be seen in Robyn Hood, P-Valley, and Both Eyes Open.

Robin Givens - Eva's Mom

Robin Givens

Robin Givens appears as Eva's mom in Harlem Season 3.

Givens is known for her roles in Step Up: High Water, Batwoman, and Riverdale.

The next two episodes of Harlem Season 3 will premiere on Prime Video on Thursday, January 30, at midnight PT.