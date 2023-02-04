Shazam 2 Cast & Characters: 18 Main Actors and Who They Play

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to bring back familiar faces while also introducing new characters into the wider DC universe.

Marketing for the upcoming DC sequel has ramped up as a brand-new trailer was recently unveiled. While some fans are disappointed with the new footage due to spoilers, the anticipation is still high for the movie.

Although Warner Bros. has already released several character posters to highlight which characters will return, many fans still wonder which other DC heroes and villains will be featured in Shazam 2.

Shazam 2's Cast & Characters

Zachary Levi - Shazam

Warner Bros. Discovery

Shazam 2 wouldn't be complete without its titular protagonist. Despite his uncertain DC future, Zachary Levi has been at the forefront of promoting Fury of the Gods.

Following the events of 2019's Shazam!, the titular hero has more allies than ever since he successfully passed on his powers to his adopted brothers and sisters. The sequel is set to explore his leadership and growth as the leader of the Shazam family.

Asher Angel - Billy Batson

Warner Bros. Discovery

Billy Batson had a unique hero's journey in 2019's Shazam!, defeating Dr. Sivana and the Seven Deadly Sins. The lessons that he learned from his first DC adventure will be put to good use as he is set to battle actual gods as villains in the sequel while also protecting his family.

Jack Dylan Grazer - Freddy Freeman

Warner Bros. Discovery

Jack Dylan Grazer's Freddy Freeman served as Billy Batson/Shazam's sidekick during the first film, and it seems that it will be the same for the sequel.

However, Shazam 2's trailers confirmed that Freddy will be romantically involved with Rachel Zegler's Anthea, hinting that this connection could have massive ramifications with the hero's clash against the villains.

Adam Brody - Freddy Freeman (Shazam)

Warner Bros. Discovery

Fury of the Gods marks the return of Adam Brody as the super-powered counterpart of Freddy Freeman. Given that the first movie established that Freddy loves to be a superhero, fans are expected to see more of Brody in the sequel.

Grace Fulton - Mary Bromfield

Warner Bros. Discovery

Among the Shazam family, Grace Fulton has a unique role since she is the only actress to portray her human alter ego and Shazam counterpart as Mary Bromfield.

Considering that she is the eldest in the family, it's possible that fans may witness a clash in leadership between her and Zachary Levi's Shazam.

Ian Chen - Eugene Choi

Warner Bros. Discovery

Eugene Choi may be one of the youngest members of the Shazam family, but his incredible intelligence is a valuable asset. Combining his genius with his transformation into Shazam makes him a formidable ally for Billy Batson in the sequel, especially now that Hespera and Calypso are on their tails.

Ross Butler - Eugene Choi (Shazam)

Warner Bros. Discovery

When shouting Shazam, Eugene Choi transforms into his older and super-powered self, played by Ross Butler. A glimpse of Eugene's superhero alter-ego was seen at the tail-end of the first movie, and more will be showcased in the clash against the gods in the sequel.

Faithe Herman - Darla Dudley

Warner Bros. Discovery

Darla Dudley is one of the bright spots of the first movie, and seeing her return is a welcome sight. Given that the sequel is poised to give the Shazam family more screen time, it looks like fans will be treated with more of Darla's scenes of showing her love to her siblings.

Meagan Good - Darla Dudley (Shazam)

Warner Bros. Discovery

Although Meagan Good is playing Darla Dudley's older self, the actress still perfectly portrayed the character's innocence during Shazam!'s final battle, and more of these adorable scenes are expected to play out in the sequel.

Jovan Armand - Pedro Peña

Warner Bros. Discovery

At first, Jovan Armand's Pedro Peña was not a fan of Shazam, but he eventually accepted the DC hero when he learned that it was his adopted brother, Billy, who was behind the cape.

The sequel will look to explore Pedro's dynamic with the rest of the Shazam family as they prepare for their biggest battle yet.

D.J. Cotrona - Pedro Peña (Shazam)

Warner Bros. Discovery

Pedro's Shazam alter-ego is portrayed by DJ Cotrona. Similar to the rest of the Shazam family, Pedro is also expected to play a huge part in the clash against the Daughters of Atlas.

Marta Milans - Rosa Vásquez

Warner Bros. Discovery

Marta Milans reprises her role as Rosa Vásquez in Shazam 2, one of the Shazam family's guardians. The trailer may have already spoiled that she found out the superhero secret of her kids, and the ramifications of that reveal will be fun to watch.

Cooper Andrews - Victor Vásquez

Warner Bros. Discovery

Alongside Marta Milans, Cooper Andrews will also return as Victor Vasquez in Shazam 2. Considering that he acts as the father figure of the Shazam family, his reaction to seeing his kids as superheroes will be fascinating to witness.

Rachel Zegler - Anthea

Warner Bros. Discovery

Rachel Zegler is set to make her DC debut in Shazam 2 as Anthea, one of the Daughters of Atlas. The first look at the character's costume highlighted her almost Amazonian look, indicating that she will be involved in the clash against her sisters.

Lucy Liu - Kalypso

Warner Bros. Discovery

Shazam 2's latest trailer featured Lucy Liu's Kalypso riding a dragon and destroying the city, indicating that she is a villain that will do whatever it takes to steal the powers of the Shazam family.

Will Kalypso fight her own sister, Anthea, to achieve her goal? It looks like an emotional clash is in the cards.

Helen Mirren - Hespera

Warner Bros. Discovery

Veteran actress Helen Mirren previously opened up about portraying DC supervillain Hespera in Shazam 2, saying that it was "enormous fun and terribly hard work." Based on the trailers, the actress appears to be enjoying her time in the superhero world, but this also spells bad news for Team Shazam.

Djimon Hounsou - The Wizard, Shazam

Warner Bros. Discovery

Djimon Hounsou's surprising comeback as the Wizard in Shazam 2 caught fans off guard since many thought that he died during the first movie after giving his powers to Billy Batson.

Given that he is back in the present day, he could serve as a valuable ally for the Shazam family's battle against Hespera and Kalypso.

Rizwan Manji - Unknown (previously appeared in Peacemaker as Jamil)

HBO Max

Is it all connected? Rizwan Manji returns as the infamous janitor in the hospital from Peacemaker. In the DC series, Manji had a memorable exchange with John Cena's titular anti-hero about not believing that Peacemaker is a superhero.

It is unknown how Manji will factor into the sequel's plot, but it could be a hilarious scene with Zachary Levi's Shazam.

Lotta Losten - Unknown (Previously appeared in Shazam! as Dr. Lynn Crosby)

Warner Bros.

Lotta Losten portrayed Dr. Lynn Crosby in the first film, but she died when she touched the symbols that Dr. Sivana had drawn.

It's possible that she survived that ordeal, meaning that she could be the key to bringing back Dr. Sivana to seek revenge against Billy Batson in Shazam 2's post-credits scene.

Gal Gadot - Wonder Woman (Seemingly Confirmed)

Warner Bros.

Rachel Zegler previously teased the possibility of Gal Gadot making an appearance as Wonder Woman in Shazam 2, saying that their time on the set of Snow White was not their first encounter.

Most recently, a Fury of the Gods TV spot appeared to show a bird's eye glimpse of Gadot's Wonder Woman using some type of magic object.

Given that Shazam 2's conflict is close to the end of the world (based on footage from the trailers), it's only appropriate for another Justice League member to come in to save the day. It's also worth noting that Wonder Woman is the daughter of Zeus in DCEU lore; her presence makes sense.

Which Shazam 2 Actors Will Return in James Gunn's DCU?

It remains to be seen if Zachary Levi's iteration of Shazam will continue after Shazam 2, mainly because of the new DCU that James Gunn and Peter Safran will introduce.

It's still possible that some or even all of the main actors involved in the sequel will make a comeback in the DCU. From a soft reboot to playing completely new characters, the possibilities are endless.

For now, the focus remains on how Shazam! Fury of the Gods will continue Billy Batson's story.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, March 17.