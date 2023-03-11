Shazam 2 Just Spoiled Its Huge DC Cameo In New Footage

A new TV spot for Shazam! Fury of the Gods spoiled a major cameo that many DC fans already suspected, but had not been officially confirmed until now.

Rumors had been flooding for months as bits and pieces of what appeared to be Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot)'s armor, gauntlets, or even shoulder appeared in trailers and clips for the March 17th movie.

Further, news recently dropped that the film would feature Taylor Cahill as a "fake Wonder Woman," though it was not specified if that would be in addition to or instead of Gadot.

New footage gave fans some explicit answers, though in doing so, major spoilers for the film were revealed.

Shazam's Wonder-ful Cameo Revealed

Official footage from a Shazam! Fury of the Gods TV spot contained a brief but massively spoiler-y clip from the upcoming film.

DC

After quick shots of many of Shazam 2's most important characters — notably, Zachary Levi's Shazam and the Shazam Family — Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman is shown clearly and purposefully.

The hero, decked out in distinct Wonder Woman regalia, looks to Billy Batson as he motions for her to call him (a callback to the crush the young hero has on the Justice Leaguer), and says "stick to saving the world, kid."

David F. Sandberg, the movie's director, took to Twitter in response to the new footage, saying "if you want to go in fresh maybe don’t be online or watch tv with ads:"

"Well there’s some big 'Shazam' spoilers out there now. If you want to go in fresh maybe don’t be online or watch tv with ads… Pretty good advice in general actually."

When Twitter user @leoisthejoker commented that Sandberg "does not seem happy," the director shared clarification:

@leoisthejoker: "He does not seem happy" @ponysmasher: "I’m happy if it convinces people to see the movie. But it’s of course less ideal for people who were going to see it anyway if they happen to see spoilers."

The new footage, as well as the commentary from Sandberg, confirmed that Godot will be playing Diana Prince in the movie. In addition, however, Taylor Cahill will be appearing as a "Fake Wonder Woman" alongside her.

Shazam! 2 Connecting with the Larger DCEU

While the DCU as it has existed for the past few years is coming to an end with James Gunn and Peter Safran's soft reboot following The Flash film, Snyderverse fans will have a couple more chances to see their favorite versions of these characters on the big screen — and Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be one of those chances.

With many Snyderverse fans upset about the upcoming reboot, perhaps this cameo from Gadot will be a chance for them to properly say goodbye to the franchise in a meaningful way.

Further, the clip does have some implications for Billy Batson as a character, and the film's plot as a whole. Wonder Woman explicitly calls Billy "kid," despite him being powered up and in his adult form when she says it. This implies that Wonder Woman knows that Shazam is actually a child — something Billy spent much of the first film trying to make sure no one found out about.

How will Wonder Woman react to seeing a kid in the front lines of battle, especially given the known fate of Robin in the Snyderverse and the lack of any noteable child heroes or kid sidekicks outside the Shazam Family? Perhaps the film will address this, as it continues its connection to the larger established DCEU.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theaters on Friday, March 17.