First Look at Gal Gadot In Shazam 2 Revealed by New Footage

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman was just spotted in footage from Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

The official Twitter account for DC's Japanese branch recently posted a new spot for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

At around the 49-second mark, it appears that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman can be seen pushing some sort of object into the ground before a blast of lightning is emitted from it.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

The character can clearly be seen wearing her Bracelets of Submission and her golden tiara can be seen in multiple frames.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

One specific frame even showcases the red boots that Diana wears when in her Wonder Woman suit.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Even though the shot is from overhead and doesn't give a clear look at the character's face, the suit and the character's hair match up perfectly with Gadot's version of Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman

However, there is a possibility that this footage may not be the true first look at Gadot in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. In a recent trailer for the film, a quick shot included the back upper half of a character that looked strikingly similar to Gadot in her Wonder Woman suit.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

If the character from the trailer is her, then that would be the official first look at her in the film, but this most recent spot offers a much more conclusive look at her since it showcases her Bracelets of Submission, tiara, and red boots.

The full spot for Shazam! Fury of the Gods can be viewed below, with Wonder Woman's appearance coming at the :49 mark:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!