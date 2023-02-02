First Look at Gal Gadot In Shazam 2 Revealed by New Footage

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Zachary Levi's Shazam
By Nathan Johnson Posted:

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman was just spotted in footage from Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman in Shazam 2 Footage

The official Twitter account for DC's Japanese branch recently posted a new spot for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

At around the 49-second mark, it appears that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman can be seen pushing some sort of object into the ground before a blast of lightning is emitted from it.

Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, Shazam 2
Shazam! Fury of the Gods

The character can clearly be seen wearing her Bracelets of Submission and her golden tiara can be seen in multiple frames.

Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, Shazam 2
Shazam! Fury of the Gods

One specific frame even showcases the red boots that Diana wears when in her Wonder Woman suit.

Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, Shazam 2
Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Even though the shot is from overhead and doesn't give a clear look at the character's face, the suit and the character's hair match up perfectly with Gadot's version of Wonder Woman.

Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, Shazam 2
Wonder Woman

However, there is a possibility that this footage may not be the true first look at Gadot in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. In a recent trailer for the film, a quick shot included the back upper half of a character that looked strikingly similar to Gadot in her Wonder Woman suit.

Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Shazam! Fury of the Gods

If the character from the trailer is her, then that would be the official first look at her in the film, but this most recent spot offers a much more conclusive look at her since it showcases her Bracelets of Submission, tiara, and red boots.

The full spot for Shazam! Fury of the Gods can be viewed below, with Wonder Woman's appearance coming at the :49 mark:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

LATEST NEWS

Captain Marvel 2 Report Reveals Possible Teaser Release Date
Marvel Studios' Super Bowl 2023 Movie Trailers Revealed (Report)
Henry Cavill's Superman Replacement Even Younger Than Expected (Report)
HBO Max Just Cancelled 3 DC Live-Action Superhero Shows In One Week

TRENDING

Keanu Reeves Break Silence on Constantine 2 After Sequel Announcement
James Gunn Reveals First Photo of New DC Universe With Creature Commandos Image
Disney+ Reveals New MCU Timeline Order With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Black Panther 2 on Disney+: What Exact TIME Will It Release?
New DC Slate: Every Movie & TV Show Announced In DCU Reboot