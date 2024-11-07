Throughout the years, ABC's The View has had plenty of big names occupying its seats, but in 2024, the show's cast of panel members remains one of the foremost voices in daytime talk television.

Created by and starring legendary TV journalist Barbara Walters, The View has become a staple of daytime television. It has been running on ABC for 27 years with no signs of a cancellation (despite what some internet rumors may say).

The format is simple: a panel of hosts (along with guests occasionally) sit down and hash it out over the latest daily hot topics. It is a formula that has long worked on TV on other shows like NBC's TODAY or CBS' The Talk.

Meet the 2024 Cast of The View

Joy Behar

The View

One of the longest-standing members of The View 2024 cast is comedian Joy Behar. The legendary comic was a part of the series' original panel of hosts when it premiered in 1997.

Behar then occupied her seat on the show for 16 years, usually only hosting when series creator Barbara Walters was out. She left the show briefly in 2013 before returning in 2015.

Behar is a legend in the comedy space. She has starred in two HBO comedy specials and is a regular on the hit sitcom Baby Boom. Her other accolades include winning an Emmy, earning a star on the Brooklyn Walk of Fame, and writing four books.

Whoopi Goldberg

The View

Comedian Whoopi Goldberg joins Joy Behar as one of the longest-tenured The View hosts. Goldberg joined the series in 2007, replacing original cast member Rosie O'Donnell.

While known for her keen sense of humor and quick wit on the show, Goldberg has proven that she is not afraid to tackle more serious matters, becoming one of the leading political voices on the series since her debut.

She also has an Emmy for her time on The View and is one of the few performers to have completed the coveted EGOT (earning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony). Her other work includes roles in mega-hits like Steven Spielberg's The Color Purple, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and the Sister Act franchise.

Sara Haines

The View

While Sara Haines has only been a permanent panelist since The View Season 20 (2017), she has been in the ABC family for much longer.

Haines is a career journalist who has worked across networks on some of the biggest talk shows on TV. Before arriving on The View, Haines was a part of the fourth hour of NBC's TODAY and a correspondent for ABC News and ABC's weekend editions of Good Morning America.

Over the years, Haines has also appeared in films like Adam Sandler's Pixels, Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and HBO's Hacks.

Sunny Hostin

The View

Joining as a permanent co-host alongside Sara Haines in The View's 20th season was longtime journalist Sunny Hostin.

Hostin is another ABC News transplant hopping aboard the daytime talk show, providing her expertise on some of the hardest-hitting stories each and every day.

She is a lawyer-turned-TV journalist, having previously worked as a federal prosecutor. Prior to appearing on the ABC daytime staple, Hostin was a key legal analyst and host on CNN and served as ABC News' senior legal correspondent.

Ana Navarro

The View

One of the newest additions to the View family is political pundit and former Washington D.C. strategist Ana Navarro. Navarro was brought on as a permanent co-host on the ABC talk series in 2022.

Before becoming a full-time member of The View cast, Navarro had appeared on the show in spurts as a political correspondent, breaking down the latest in U.S. politics for the everyday American.

Navarro previously worked in Washington D.C. under several Republican administrations, including the transition team for Florida Governor Jeb Bush in 1998. She was also a U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Alyssa Farah Griffin

The View

Alyssa Farah Griffin was also brought onto The View as a permanent co-host in 2022.

Like Navarro (who arrived on the show simultaneously), Griffin comes from the world of global politics, having worked in Washington for much of her career before joining the series. Griffin is the former press secretary for U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and special assistant to President Donald Trump.

During her time in the White House, she spearheaded efforts like the U.S. government's groundbreaking effort to develop a vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic with the help of private pharmaceutical manufacturers and was the youngest person ever to be named Press Secretary of the Pentagon.

The View airs every weekday on ABC at 11 a.m. ET.