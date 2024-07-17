Is The View Cancelled for 2025? New Rumors Explained

Social media rumors have audiences asking whether ABC cancelled The View for 2025.

Airing weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC, The View is a long-running TV talk show known for its all-women panel. Current hosts include Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Created by broadcast journalist Barbara Walters, The View is currently in its 27th season and often makes headlines with its guest stars, interviews, and takes on current social and political events.

Did ABC Cancel The View for 2025?

ABC

Viral social media posts claim ABC's The View was cancelled and won't be renewed for 2025.

The reasons range from a decline in viewership to ABC's decision not to renew Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar's contracts.

Despite the prevalence of these internet claims, ABC has yet to officially announce The View's cancellation for the coming year.

In fact, misinformation about the show's status and rumors of it being dropped from ABC's lineup have made waves on the internet before.

A recent example occurred in March 2024, when an official spokesperson (via Reuters) confirmed that the show hadn't been dropped and debunked online reports of declining viewership. They noted that The View is the most-watched among U.S. daytime talk shows.

Is The View in Danger of Being Canceled?

In addition to The View's spokesperson refuting cancellation claims, ABC reported the talk show has enjoyed incredibly high viewership numbers in 2024, earning the top spot for daytime network talk shows and news programs for the weeks of February 26 and March 4.

Therefore, given its recent performance, claims that The View has been cancelled seem highly unlikely.

Earlier this year, the show's executive producer Brian Teta (via Wrap Pro) attributed the talk show's uptick in viewership to the presence of culturally relevant stars, like Robert Downey Jr., and political figures including Liz Cheney, Chris Christie, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

High numbers and engagement are also expected to continue, given that 2024 is a presidential election year and in light of recent and unprecedented current events.

In addition, 2025 will likely follow this trend as this year's political events will only continue to play out in the coming year.

At the same time, the divisive political climate within the United States may also be fueling The View's cancellation rumors, especially after NBC pulled Morning Joe off the air following the attempted July 13 assassination of former President Donald Trump.

However, since The View's premise is to offer multiple and often contrasting views and opinions, controversy and backlash are nothing new for the show and often why audiences tune in.

Therefore, as long as The View continues to perform, it's unlikely that ABC will drop the show from its 2025 lineup.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.