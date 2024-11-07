From the daughter of a U.S. President to the host of The Voice to a famed weatherman, NBC's TODAY show is home to an impressive yet familiar line-up of hosts and reporters.

First launched in 1952, TODAY is one of the longest-running television shows in U.S. television history. It continues to inform and entertain viewers every morning from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The Today Show's NBC Hosts & Reporters

Savannah Guthrie

NBC

Savannah Guthrie holds multiple titles at NBC News. In addition to being the co-anchor of TODAY, she's also the network's chief legal correspondent and primary anchor for election coverage.

Since joining TODAY in 2011, Guthrie's reporting has transcended news, entertainment, and culture through interviews with presidents, world leaders, and celebrities. She has also anchored the show's coverage of the Olympic Games, Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, and the Coronation of King Charles III.

Before joining TODAY, Guthrie served as NBC News White House Correspondent and broke exclusive details concerning the death of Osama Bin Laden in 2011.

Savannah is married to Mike Feldman. The couple has a daughter, Vale, and a son, Charley.

Hoda Kotb

NBC

The co-anchor of TODAY and co-host of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Hoda Kotb first joined NBC News in 1998 and became a TODAY cohost in 2008.

Throughout her career, she's covered the first anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, the war in Iraq and War on Terror in Afghanistan, and the conflict in the West Bank and Gaza. She was also integral to NBC's 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games coverage.

In September 2024, Hoda Kotb announced she would leave the TODAY show in early 2025 to spend time with her two young children, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine.

Upon her announcement, Kotb shared the following:

"I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on. Obviously I had my kiddos late in life and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have. I feel like we only have a finite amount of time."

Craig Melvin

NBC

Craig Melvin, TODAY's news anchor, third-hour co-host, MSNBC anchor, and host of NBC's Dateline, joined the network in 2011.

Since then, Melvin has covered several major news stories during his tenure, including the mass shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 and Dallas and Orlando in 2016. He's also interviewed former presidents and secretaries of state, including President Joe Biden. He covered multiple Republican and Democratic national conventions.

Melvin lives in Connecticut with his wife, sportscaster Lindsay Czarniak. They have a son named Delano and a daughter named Sybil.

Al Roker

NBC

Al Roker may be one of the country's most famous weathermen, but his career hasn't been limited to weather coverage.

Roker joined the TODAY program in 1996 and is the current weather and feature anchor and the co-host of the show's third hour. But throughout his career, Roker has also appeared on Broadway, co-hosted "Wake Up with Al" on the Weather Channel, and interviewed famous names ranging from Charles Schultz to James Earl Jones. Roker is also the current co-host of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rose Bowl Parade.

Al Roker lives in Manhattan with his wife, ABC correspondent Deborah Roberts. They have two daughters and a son.

Carson Daly

NBC

One of the most recognized faces in the entertainment world, Carson Daly is the co-host of TODAY and the recurring host and producer of NBC's The Voice.

Having begun his career in radio, MTV recruited Daly, where he hosted and produced Total Request Live (TRL). After joining NBC as the host of Last Call with Carson Daly in 2002, he spotlighted future hit bands and superstars, including The Killers, Ed Sheeran, and Kendrick Lamar.

In recent years, Daly has hosted NBC's New Year's Eve with Carson Daly, The Voice, and more (check out The Voice Season 26 cast).

He and his wife, Siri, are the parents of four children: Jackson, Etta, London, and Goldie.

Sheinelle Jones

NBC

TODAY's third-hour co-host and mid-week correspondent, Sheinelle Jones, joined NBC News in 2014. She's tackled news, human-interest stories, and interviews. She also hosts multiple series, including a digital series called Through Mom's Eyes, a wellness show on Peacock TV, and a weekly radio show.

Before joining the network, Sheinelle was the co-host of FOX's acclaimed Good Day Philadelphia.

Jones and her husband, Uche Ojeh, have three children: a son named Kayin and fraternal twins Clara and Uche.

Dylan Dreyer

NBC

The TODAY show's weekday weather correspondent, regular co-host, and co-host for the program's third hour, Dylan Dreyer, has an established career reporting on weather for the network. She's also the meteorologist for NBC's Nightly News with Lester Holt.

In addition to reporting live during Hurricane Harvey and the 2014 polar vortex, Dreyer is also known for her work on NBC's Earth Odyssey and multiple radio shows, including Lunch Date with Dylan and Brian, the latter of which is her husband, Brian Fichera.

Dreyer and Brian Fichera are the parents of three boys: Calvin, Oliver, and Rusty.

Jenna Bush Hager

NBC

As the daughter of former President George W. Bush and granddaughter of former President George H.W. Bush, Jenna Bush Hager was a familiar face for American audiences before she joined TODAY in 2009.

Hager serves as Today's fourth-hour co-host alongside Hoda Kotb. In addition to writing multiple books, she's an editor-at-large for Southern Living magazine. She has also conducted various high-profile interviews, ranging from Michelle Obama to Reese Witherspoon and even another first daughter, Susan Ford Bales.

Jenna Bush Hager lives in New York with her husband, Henry Hager, and their three children: Mila, Poppy, and Hal.

Peter Alexander

NBC

Peter Alexander is an Emmy Award-winning journalist, NBC News Chief White House correspondent, and the co-anchor of Saturday Today. But that's not all. He regularly appears on NBC and MSNBC programs, such as TODAY, Meet the Press, Dateline, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

Before becoming Saturday Today's co-anchor in 2018, he covered multiple presidential campaigns and presidencies, news events like the "Miracle on the Hudson," Iraq's history-making 2005 election, Julian Assange and Wikileaks, and various Olympic Games.

Alexander is married to WJLA-TV anchor Alison Starling. The couple have two daughters, Ava and Emma.

Laura Jarrett

NBC

A Saturday Today co-anchor, NBC News Senior Legal Correspondent, and familiar face on other NBC and MSNBC platforms, Laura Jarrett is a Harvard Law graduate who joined the network in 2022 after serving as a CNN correspondent.

Throughout her career, she's reported on the indictments of President Donald Trump, Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian election interference, Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified information, the firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and the Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Jarret lives in New York City and is married to Tony Balkissoon. They have two children: a son, James, and a daughter, June.

Willie Geist

NBC

At the desk of NBC's Sunday Today is Willie Geist, the co-host of MSNBC's Morning Joe and regular contributor for TODAY, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, and Meet the Press.

Geist has contributed to the NBC Sports Group and Olympic Games coverage and authored three books. He lives in New York with his wife and two children.

Joe Fryer

NBC

Joining NBC in 2013, Fryer is a weekday and weekend fill-in anchor for TODAY, Saturday Today, Sunday Today, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

The TODAY show airs daily from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET on NBC.