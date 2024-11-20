A The Big Bang Theory reunion is on the cards as Mayim Bialik is set to appear alongside lead star Melissa Rauch in one of the upcoming episodes of Night Court Season 3.

NBC's legal comedy is a continuation of the beloved legal sitcom from the 1980s and 1990s as it brings back John Larroquette's Dan Fielding as a public defender on the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Working alongside Fielding is Judge Abby Stone who will do anything to not tarnish her father's incredible legacy in the courtroom.

Night Court Season 3 premiered on NBC on November 19.

Night Court Season 3 Cast Guide: Who's Who in the NBC Comedy

Melissa Rauch - Abby Stone

Melissa Rauch

Melissa Rauch leads the cast of Night Court Season 3 as Abby Stone, the current judge overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

At the end of Season 2, Abby is shocked to learn that her boyfriend, Jake, might be related to the night court's district attorney and her close friend, Dan Fielding.

Abby confides with Judge Flobert on the necessary steps that she needs to take to slowly break the news to both Jake and Dan.

Elsewhere, she continues to deal with odd cases on the night shift while also forging a strong bond with her peers.

Rauch is perhaps best known for playing Bernadette in the long-running sitcom, The Big Bang Theory.

Aside from showcasing her comedic chops in the CBS series, the actress also has credits in HBO's True Blood, I Love You, Man, Ode to Joy, and The Laundromat.

John Larroquette - Dan Fielding

John Larroquette

John Larroquette reprises his role as Dan Fielding in Night Court Season 3.

Dan is a district attorney who serves as the court's public defender. He is shocked to learn that his former love interest who tried to kill her in the past is back in town.

Making matters worse, this individual is the court's new prosecutor, meaning that he has no choice but to butt heads with her on a nightly basis.

Larroquette is an Emmy-award-winning actor and comedian who can be seen in his iconic roles in The Practice, Boston Legal, The Librarians, and Madhouse.

Wendie Malick - Julianne Walters

Wendie Malick

Joining the cast of Night Court Season 3 is Wendie Malick as Julianne Walters.

Julianne Walters is a reformed convict who has a shared past with Dan, and she is now the court's permanent prosecutor. It turns out that she was formerly in love with Dan, and she tried to kill him once.

Still, Julianne tells everyone that she has changed, and is ready for a fresh start, but Dan doesn't seem to believe her.

Malick recently appeared as part of the cast of Shrinking Season 2, Episode 5 where she played Harrison Ford's love interest.

The seasoned actress also has over 190 credits, with roles in Young Sheldon, The Chicken Sisters, and Physical.

Lacretta - Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous

Lacretta

Lacretta is back as Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous, the night court's bailiff who vows to protect her colleagues no matter what.

Gurgs is known in the night court as someone who can't keep a secret, so it is not a surprise that she already knows that Jake might be Dan's son in Night Court Season 3, Episode 1.

Lacretta's other notable credits include guest appearances in 30 Rock, Broad City, and Gotham.

Nyambi Nyambi - Wyatt Shaw

Nyambi Nyambi

Nyambi Nyambi is part of the core group of Night Court Season 3 as Wyatt Shaw, a single dad who works as the night court's clerk.

Outside of the night shift, he is also an aspiring lawyer who is working hard to finish law school.

Nyambi's most recognizable roles include playing Samuel in Mike & Molly, Jay in The Good Fight, and Dolan in Blindspot.

Ryan Hansen - Jake

Ryan Hansen

Ryan Hansen portrays Jake, Abby's boyfriend and Human Resources representative of the night shift.

In Night Court Season 3, Jake is still oblivious to the fact that Dan may or may not be his father, a secret that has been haunting Abby for a while now because she is not sure if she will tell the truth.

Hansen previously appeared in various movie and TV projects, such as the Friday the 13th reboot, Veronica Mars, Nobody Wants You, A Million Little Things, and Party Down.

Gary Anthony Williams - Flobert

Gary Anthony Williams

Gary Anthony Williams reprises his role as Flobert, a judge who substituted for Abby when she was gone.

Flobert has had many roles in the night court, from serving as a temporary clerk all the way to becoming a temporary prosecutor.

However, his time as a prosecutor came to an end in Night Court Season 3, Episode 1 due to Juliette's arrival.

Williams is a veteran actor on the small screen, having appeared in over a hundred projects, such as Good Times, Boston Legal, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

He also has an extensive voice-acting career, having voiced several iconic characters like Bebop in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, the mutant leader in Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1, and Mr. McStuffins in Doc McStuffins.

Julia Duffy - Susan

Julia Duffy

Julia Duffy guest stars as Susan, Jake's mother whom Abby tries to trick into telling the truth about her boyfriend's father.

Duffy recently appeared as Mary Jones Davidsoul in 2024's Palm Royale. The actress is also known for her roles in The Mommies, Designing Women, and Newhart.

Mayim Bialik

Mayim Bialik

Mayim Bialik reunites with her The Big Bang Theory co-star Melissa Rauch in Night Court Season 3.

Bialik is set to play a fictionalized version of herself as a defendant who filed a case against Abby Stone.

Bialik is best known for playing Amy Farrah Flower in the said CBS sitcom. The actress also appeared in Beaches, Blossom, and Call Me Kat.

Andy Daly - Fred Norton

Andy Daly

Andy Daly is part of the star-studded guest star lineup of Night Court Season 3. He plays Fred Norton in Season 3, Episode 3.

Daly is a veteran comedian best known for her roles in Review, Modern Family, and Silicon Valley.

He is also a voice actor whose credits include Central Park, Inside Job, and Harley Quinn.

Joe Lo Truglio - Detective Kratz

Joe Lo Truglio

Joe Lo Truglio joins the cast of Night Court Season 3, Episode 3 as Detective Kratz.

The actor's most iconic role is playing Charles Boyle in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Joe Lo Truglio also appeared in Pitch Perfect 2, Hot Frosty, and Reno 911!.

Jessica St. Clair - Heather Baskets

Jessica St. Clair

Jessica St. Clair appears in Night Court Season 3, Episode 5 as Heather Baskets.

St. Clair has over 80 credits to her name, with roles in She's Out of My League, Royal Crackers, Loot, How I Met Your Father, and Avenue 5.

Kate Flannery - Marge

Kate Flannery

Marge (played by Kate Flannery) is one of the notable characters in Night Court Season 3, Episode 6.

The Office fans may recognize Flannery for her role as Meredith Palmer in the hit sitcom. The actress also starred in Young Sheldon, Magnum P.I., and Plan B.

Nico Santos - Dr. Nitelife

Nico Santos

Nico Santos plays a character named Dr. Nitelife in Night Court Season 3, Episode 5.

Santos is a Filipino American actor best known for his appearances in Superstore, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Crazy Rich Asians.

Eden Sher - Madison

Eden Sher

Eden Sher guest stars in Night Court Season 3, Episode 9 as Madison.

Sher has credits in The Middle, Weeds, and Veronica Mars.

The actress also voiced Star Butterfly in over 70 episodes of Star vs. Forces of Evil.

Andrew Rannells - Tad

Andrew Rannells

Andrew Rannells plays Tad in Night Court Season 3, Episode 8.

Rannells is best known for playing roles in The New Normal, Big Mouth, Black Monday, and Invincible.

New episodes of Night Court Season 3 premiere every Tuesday on NBC at 8:30 p.m. ET. The episodes can also be streamed on Peacock.