Manifest alum Melissa Roxburgh is the notable guest star of the week in Tracker Episode 11.

Episode 11 (titled "Beyond the Campus Walls") showcases the first appearance of Colter's sister, Dory, as they both unpack the missing persons case of a grad student who disappeared after a house party.

Tracker Episode 11 premiered on CBS on May 5.

Every Main Cast Member of Tracker Episode 11

Justin Hartley - Colter Shaw

Justin Hartley

Justin Hartley leads the cast of Tracker Episode 11 as renowned rewardist Colter Shaw.

Colter's new case centers on a missing Wyoming Science University student who goes missing after being punched by a woman's boyfriend, which happens after he mistakenly grabs her at a party.

Colter also reunites with his estranged sister Dory, and the reunion ultimately transforms into a side mission for the pair as they team up to find the missing student.

Fans may recognize Hartley for his roles as Kevin Pearson in This Is Us, Oliver Queen in Smallville, and Patrick Osbourne in Revenge.

Melissa Roxburgh - Dory

Melissa Roxburgh

Melissa Roxburgh guest stars as Colter's little sister, Dory, in Tracker Episode 11.

Dory is a physics professor at Wyoming Science University who calls out Colter for not replying to her messages for a year.

Despite that, Colter and Dory happily reunite and talk about their father's secret, with him working for the government for seven years.

Dory also helps Colter to learn more about the missing student, Blake.

Roxburgh's most recognizable role is playing Michaela Stone in Manifest. The actress can also be seen in Supernatural, Star Trek Beyond, and Valor.

Robin Weigert - Teddi Bruin

Robin Weigert

Robin Weigert reprises her role as Teddi Bruin, Colter Shaw's trusted ally and assistant who helps him gather intel about the missing person and potential suspects.

In Episode 11, Teddi thinks the missing student simply wants a break from all the stress to which Colter agrees.

Weigert previously appeared in The Sessions, The Good German, and American Horror Story.

Abby McEnany - Velma Bruin

Abby McEnany

Velma Bruin (played by Abby McEnany) is Teddi's wife and Colter's other assistant.

Velma reminds Teddi and Colter in Episode 11 that the missing student's mom is worried about her son, pointing out that they should not take the case for granted.

McEnany is known for his roles in Work in Progress, Roomies, and Brown Girl Problems.

Eric Graise - Bobby Exley

Eric Graise

After being absent in Episode 10, Eric Graise returns as Colter's resident hacker, Bobby Exley, in "Beyond the Campus Walls."

Bobby helps Colter track down the details about the missing student's phone.

He also had an interesting conversation with Colter about the fact that he never went to college since his father thinks that the education system was only designed to remove the ability of people who think for themselves.

Graise can be seen in Locke & Key, Queer as Folk, and The Tomorrow War.

Tyler Cotton - Blake Baker

Tyler Cotton

At the center of Tracker's missing persons case of the week is Tyler Cotton's Blake Baker.

Blake is a biochemistry graduate student who has been missing for two days after getting punched by another student's boyfriend during a party. He was also caught falsifying his research by his professor before he went missing.

Cotton is best known for his role as Melvin in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Nicole Oliver - Polly Baker

Nicole Oliver

Nicole Oliver joins the cast of Tracker Episode 11 as Blake's mom, Polly Baker.

Polly works as a janitor at the university and is worried about the safety of her son. She thinks that he is still alive despite rumors of him being dead.

Oliver's notable credits include Nancy Drew, The Dragon Prince, and Round and Round.

Mika Bantog - Jada

Mika Bantog

Mika Bantog is part of Episode 11's cast as Jada.

Jada is Blake's friend who disagrees with Colter's assumption that he would just bail on them over a failed research project.

She tells Colter that she doesn't want to get involved with Blake's disappearance since she believes that it would jeopardize her chances of success for the grant.

Bantog previously appeared in The Irrational, The Quaranteens, and Stumptown.

Bob Frazer - Professor Lyle Hewitt

Bob Frazer

Bob Frazer appears as Professor Lyle Hewitt, Blake's professor who caught him falsifying his research, which ends up having his laboratory access revoked.

Hewitt tells Colter that the research has monetary value and that Blake's actions could ruin everything that he worked hard for.

Later in the episode, it is revealed that Hewitt is lying about the numbers (his calculation was false and Blake was right). Hewitt purposively manipulates the result to please the investors.

Frazer has credits in Motherland: Fort Salem, ReBoot: The Guardian Code, and Safehaven.

Kyle Mitchell - Chuck Hertzyl

Kyle Mitchell

Chuck Hertzyl is Irene's husband whom Colter interrogates after he discovers that he is doing business on the dark web. The character is played by Kyle Mitchell.

Chuck is the one who was last seen with Blake after security footage revealed that he slammed his head over the counter at the Code Club.

Mitchell is known for his roles in The Fall of the House of Usher, Riverdale, and The Expanse.

Siobhan Williams - Irene Hertzyl

Siobhan Williams

Irene Hertzyl (played by Siobhan Williams) is an employee working at a local store named The Code Club. She is hired to catfish Blake to get scandalous photos.

Colter confronts Irene to get evidence from her mysterious client.

Williams can be seen in Sight Unseen, Billy the Kid, and Sacred Lies.

Amitai Marmorstein - Dex

Amitai Marmorstein

Amitai Marmostein plays Dex, Blake's lab partner who might've inadvertently set up his friend's downfall after telling Professor Hewitt about the Dark Web service that Chuck is associated with.

Marmorstein's notable credits include Wayward Pines, The Driftless Area, and Sunflower Hour.

New episodes of Tracker premiere every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and stream the next day on Paramount+.

