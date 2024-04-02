Tracker Episode 7 adds Warrior star and Agents of SHIELD alum Dianne Doan as a notable guest star.

The latest installment, "Chicago," shows Colter, Bobbie, and Reenie working together to track down an old friend who has gone missing after trying to fix her family's visa issues.

Tracker Episode 7 premiered on CBS on March 31.

[ Tracker Episode 6 Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos) ]

Every Main Cast Member of Tracker Episode 7

Justin Hartley - Colter Shaw

Justin Hartley

Justin Hartley returns to lead Tracker's cast as renowned rewardist, Colter Shaw.

Colter helps one of his loyal allies, Bobby, in Episode 7 to find a missing friend in Chicago whom unknown assailants have abducted.

In an interesting move, Colter teams up with Bobby (face to face this time) as they unpack the case in the big city while unearthing surprising twists and turns.

Hartley's notable roles include playing Kevin Pearson in This Is Us, Oliver Queen in Smallville, and Patrick Osbourne in Revenge.

Robin Weigert - Teddi Bruin

Robin Weigert

Robin Weigert reprises her role as one of Colter's reliable assistants, Teddi Bruin, in Tracker Episode 7.

Teddi is tasked with gaining intel about a lawyer named George Prine and how it relates to Bobby's friend, Sun's, disappearance.

Weigert is known for her roles in The Sessions, The Good German, and American Horror Story.

Abby McEnany - Velma Bruin

Abby McEnany

Abby McEnany returns as Teddi's wife and the other half of Colter's assistants, Velma Bruin.

Aside from learning more about George Prine, Velma spearheads the investigation into the gym owner, Art, learning that he is already facing multiple charges.

McEnany has credits in Work in Progress, Roomies, and Brown Girl Problems.

Eric Graise - Bobby Exley

Eric Graise

Eric Graise stars as Bobby Exley, Colter's "guy in the chair" and the team's expert hacker.

In an unprecedented move, Bobby leaves his bunker to work with Colter as he tries to find Sun Mai, his missing friend in Episode 7.

Bobby told Colter about the significant details regarding Sun Mai, such as her background as a MMA fighter. He also tries to do the investigation independently but realizes he can't do anything without Colter.

Graise was previously featured in Locke & Key, Queer as Folk, and The Tomorrow War.

Fiona Rene - Reenie

Fiona Rene

Fiona Rene plays Reenie, Colter's lawyer friend who usually gets him out of messy situations during his missions.

After being absent in the previous episode, Reenie returns in Episode 7 to assist in Bobby and Colter's quest to find Sun Mai.

Reenie uses her expertise and charm to deal with immigration to find out if they were the ones who abducted Sun.

Rene is best known for playing Detective Kara Lee in Stumptown, Rebecca Lee in Fire Country, and Lyla in I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Dianne Doan - Sun Mai

Dianne Doan

Dianne Doan guest stars as Sun Mai, Bobby's friend and a rising MMA fighter who has gone missing after an unknown group of men abducted her while sorting out her family's visa issues.

Bobby immediately investigated her disappearance after she was supposed to meet him to view the website he made for her.

Agents of SHIELD fans may recognize Doan for her role as Daisy's sister, Kora, in Season 7. The actress also appeared as Mai Ling in Warrior and Kate Nguyen in Good Trouble.

Danny Wattley - Art Arfano

Danny Wattley

Art Arfano (played by Danny Wattley) owns the gym where Sun Mai is training. Art tells Colter and Bobby not to worry about her disappearance, saying that she might be ghosting them for some reason.

Later in the episode, it is unveiled that Art has some shady dealings going on behind the scenes, eventually leading to the reveal that he has something to do with Sun being missing.

Wattley's most recent role is playing Coach Gaines in The CW's Superman & Lois. The actor also has credits in Watchmen, Fire Country, and A Million Little Things.

Elyse Dinh - Apple Mai

Elyse Dinh

Elyse Dinh joins Episode 7's cast as Apple Mai, Sun's mother who doesn't want to contact the police about her daughter's disappearance because she doesn't trust them.

Dinh had a short yet memorable stint as the violinist who played the Spider-Man theme song in Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2. The actress also starred in House of Ninjas and Burn the House Down.

Steve Dhillon - Jonathan Tyner

Steve Dhillon

Steve Dhillon is a newcomer in Tracker Episode 7. He plays Jonathan Tyner.

Jonathan is a federal lawyer Reenie meets for information regarding Sun Mai's immigration status.

Dhillon previously appeared in Beeba Boys, Arrow, and Pehchaan 3D.

New episodes of Tracker premiere every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and stream the next day on Paramount+.

Read more about other Paramount+ shows:

Sofia Pernas' Tracker Role & Future on the Show Explained

School Spirits Season 2 Gets Promising Update: When Will It Release?

Ark: Animated Series Part 2 Gets Exciting Release Update (Official)