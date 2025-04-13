Tracker Season 2 Episode 16 Cast: Guest Stars In 'The Mercy Seat' (Photos) - Ariana Guerra, Pej Vahdat & More

Tracker Season 2, Episode 16 sees the first-ever team-up between the returning Eric Graise as Bobby and Chris Lee's Randy.

In "The Mercy Seat," Colter finds himself on a gripping rescue mission to find two sisters lost in the snowy mountainside of Montana. Elsewhere, Bobby returns just in time to save his longtime friend, Colter, after a mishap in the said mission.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 16 Cast Guide: Every Actor & Guest Star In 'The Mercy Seat'

Justin Hartley - Colter Shaw

Justin Hartley

Leading the cast of Tracker Season 2 is Justin Harlety as Colter Shaw, a rewards seeker hired to find missing persons across the United States.

Tracker Season 2, Episode 16, sees Colter on a dangerous snowy mission to retrieve two missing sisters. When he accidentally ends up in a "dead zone," the team goes into an all-hands-on-deck situation to save him and the victims before it is too late.

Hartley is best known for his roles in This Is Us, Revenge, and Smallville.

Hartley's credits as a voice actor include Family Guy, Robot Chicken, and Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind.

Fiona Rene - Reenie Greene

Fiona Rene

Reenie Greene, Colter's lawyer friend, is back. She gets a visit from a new client, which complicates things by requiring her to sacrifice her morality.

Reenie's appearance comes after her significant role in Tracker Season 2, Episode 15, where she helped Sofia Pernas' Billie Matalon on her undercover mission inside a women's prison.

Fiona Rene brings Reenie to life in Tracker Season 2, Episode 16, whose past credits include The Lincoln Lawyer, Fire Country, and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Abby McEnany - Velma Bruin

Abby McEnany

Abby McEnany reprises her role as Velma Bruin, Colter's assistant, tasked with looking for jobs for him.

In "The Mercy Seat," Velma finds more details about the dead zone where Colter is while helping Reenie deal with a strange new client.

McEnany's other notable credits include appearances in Work in Progress, And Just Like That..., and Sheryl Still Single.

Chris Lee - Randy

Chris Lee

Chris Lee guest stars as Randy in Tracker Season 2, Episode 16. Randy is Bobby's cousin and temporary replacement who helps Colter with hacking-related tasks.

In the new episode, Randy returns after he unpacks the dead zone where Colter is. He is also responsible for informing the team of Colter's precarious situation.

Fans may recognize Lee for his roles in The Chi, Legacies, and Play Dead.

Eric Graise - Bobby

Eric Graise

After a long absence that even broke a discouraging Tracker Season 2 record, Eric Graise is finally back as Bobby Exley (Colter's resident hacker).

Tracker Season 2, Episode 15 revealed that Bobby was dealing with the death of a friend whom he considered one of his brothers.

Bobby returns in "The Mercy Seat" as he teams up with his cousin, Randy, to help Colter out of the dead zone in the snowy Montana wilderness.

Graise is best known for his roles in BMF, Tomorrow War, and Locke & Key.

Pej Vahdat - Leo Sharf

Pej Vahdat

After making his debut in Tracker Season 2, Episode 14, Pej Vahdat returns as Leo Sharf in the brand-new episode.

Leo is an associate and eventual new client of Reenie Greene, who hires her for a shady case that could eventually transform her into becoming a fixer.

Vahdat can be seen in The Old Man, Shameless, and City on a Hill.

Lexi Simonsen - Shelly

Justin Hartley & Lexi Simonsen

Lexi Simonsen appears as Shelly, one of the missing sisters, in Tracker Season 2, Episode 16.

Simonsen's past credits include Addy Daddy, Minx, and Good Side of Bad.

Sean Depner - Dash

Justin Hartley, Sean Depner, & Ariana Guerra

Sean Depner portrays Dash, one of the survivors helping Colter in Tracker's new episode.

Depner also starred in Love Hard, Deadly Class, and Fargo.

Diego Klattenhoff - Roger McLaren

Diego Klattenhoff

Joining the cast of Tracker Season 2, Episode 16 is Diego Klattenhoff as Roger McLaren.

Klattenhoff's most recognizable role is playing Donald Ressler in The Blacklist and Mike Faber in Homeland.

Ariana Guerra - Amelia

Ariana Guerra

Amelia (played by Ariana Guerra) is one of the missing women in Tracker Season 2, Episode 16.

Guerra previously starred in CSI: Vegas, Helstrom, and Promised Land.

Tracker Season 2, Episode 15 premiered on CBS on April 13, 2025.

New episodes of Tracker Season 2 premiere every Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Paramount+.