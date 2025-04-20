Tracker Season 2, Episode 17 Cast: Guest Stars in 'Memories' (Photos) - Chris Lee, Khamisa Wilsher, & More

Tracker Season 2, Episode 17, "Memories," finally reveals a scene showing Randy and Colter side by side as Chris Lee takes the spotlight alongside other notable guest stars like Khamisha Wilsher and Garrett Quirk.

The new episode of the CBS action drama series sees an unusual team-up between Randy and Colter in another tension-filled installment.

Randy enlists Colter's services after his ex-girlfriend's best friend goes missing after a wild night in Reno.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 17 Cast Guide (Names & Pictures)

Fiona Rene - Reenie

Fiona Rene

Fiona Rene reprises her role as Reenie, a fearless lawyer and Colter's close friend. She is currently dealing with a high-profile case for a shady new client.

Rene has a wealth of past credits, which include roles in The Lincoln Lawyer, Fire Country, and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Eric Graise - Bobby

Eric Graise

After a long absence from Tracker Season 2, Eric Graise returns as Bobby in the new episode.

Bobby (Colter's guy-in-the-chair and resident hacker) is back full-time after dealing with the death of a close friend.

It will be interesting to see how Bobby will reconnect with the rest of the team, especially now that his cousin Randy is on the field helping Colter.

Graise's notable roles include playing characters in BMF, Tomorrow War, and Locke & Key.

Abby McEnany - Velma

Abby McEnany

Abby McEnany is back as Velma, Colter's assistant, and she also works alongside Reenie in her law firm.

Velma is essential to every mission as she is the one looking for jobs for Colter to accomplish across the country.

McEnany can be seen in Work in Progress, And Just Like That..., and Sheryl Still Single.

Justin Hartley - Colter Shaw

Justin Hartley

Justin Hartley leads the cast of Tracker Season 2, Episode 17 as Colter Shaw, a rewards seeker in the United States.

Colter's case of the week gets close to home as one of his team members, Randy, asks for his help in finding a missing woman who may have been abducted by shady men linked to a dangerous crime.

Fans may recognize Hartley for his memorable roles in This Is Us, Revenge, and Smallville.

Read more about Justin Hartley's exciting Tracker Season 3 announcement.

Garrett Quirk - Bert

Garrett Quirk, Justin Hartley, Khamisa Wilsher, & Chris Lee

Garrett Quirk guest stars as Bert in Tracker Season 2, Episode 17.

Based on the previews, Bert appears to be a local employee helping Colter and Randy find the missing friend of the latter's ex-girlfriend.

Quirk is known for his roles in Murder in a Small Town, Firefly Lane, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

Brock Morgan - Troy Buford

Brock Morgan joins the cast of Tracker Season 2's new episode as Troy Buford.

Morgan also starred in Cardinal, Dangerous, and Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans.

Ryan Alexander McDonald - Bar Owner

Ryan Alexander McDonald

Ryan Alexander McDonald plays the bar owner who kicked out Megan and her friend after they had been engaged in a controversial fight.

McDonald has credits in The CW's The Flash, Sight Unseen, and Supernatural.

Khamisa Wilsher - Megan

Khamisa Wilsher's Megan is Randy's ex-girlfriend, and she joins him and Colter in their mission to find her missing friend.

Randy describes Megan as "the one that got away," which is why he decides to go all-out to help her despite their messy breakup in the past.

Wilsher's major credits include Charmed, The Murders, and Funhouse.

Chris Lee - Randy

Chris Lee

Randy (portrayed by Chris Lee) plays the Robin to Colter's Batman in the new episode as they team up to find Megan's missing friend.

After Bobby's highly anticipated return in Tracker Season 2, Episode 16 (read more about its full cast here), Randy makes an appearance on the field as he enlists Colter's services to track down an important person.

Randy tells Colter that he doesn't want the police involved in their investigation, potentially indicating that something shady is going on with the kidnapper of Megan's friend.

Lee is best known for his roles in The Chi, Legacies, and Play Dead.

Tracker Season 2, Episode 17 premiered on CBS on April 20, 2025.

New episodes of Tracker Season 2 premiere every Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Paramount+.