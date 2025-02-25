Tracker’s Justin Hartley Gives Exciting Season 3 Update In Emotional Video

Tracker star Justin Hartley shared an emotional video online and offered an exciting update on Season 3.

Hartley has been a part of the TV drama since the very beginning, bringing to life its signature lone-wolf survivalist and tracker Colter Shaw.

Season 2 of the hit series is ongoing (on the back of Hartley and the rest of its stellar cast), with a finale set to debut in the middle of March.

Justin Hartley Gets Emotional Over Tracker Season 3 Renewal

Tracker

Justin Hartley is making waves online after sharing an emotional video where he addressed Tracker Season 3.

In the video, which was posted on his personal Instagram page, Hartley addressed the success of Season 2 to this point, letting slip that a Season 3 is on the way.

"This show certainly doesn't have a Season 3 without you," he told the cast and crew on the set of the series, thanking them for their "hard work and dedication and effort and time" on the show so far:

"I just want to say thank you because this show doesn’t have a Season 2 without you. This show doesn’t have a successful Season 1 without you. This show certainly doesn’t have a Season 3 without you, so thank you for all your hard work and dedication and effort and time and for just being badass, lovely, nice, human beings that are talented, so thank you."

The video served as the first official confirmation Season 3 is in the works for the hit CBS drama.

He celebrated the journey so far as well, saying he "just wanted to congratulate everyone on Season 2," while sharing key statistics that demonstrate the level of success the series has seen so far:

"I just wanted to congratulate everyone on Season 2; our numbers are up from Season 1. Something like six percent or eight percent or 11 percent or something like that. That hardly ever happens. It’s all thanks to you guys, and because of all the hard work you’ve done on Season 2, they have picked us up for Season 3. They didn’t give us information as far as like the number of episodes, but it’s somewhere between 18 and 22, so that’s pretty good."

See the full video below:

When Will Tracker Season 3 Be Released?

Tracker has been a massive success story in the modern TV era, becoming one of the biggest new CBS hits of the last couple of years, so it is no surprise that it has gotten picked up for a Season 3.

Seeing as it has been such a big success for the network, one can assume the TV giant will want more of the series as soon as it can get it.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Tracker both debuted in 2024 after the first season was slightly delayed thanks to the 2023 Hollywood actors' and writers' strikes. It seems likely that after CBS got the Justin Hartley-led drama back on that fall release schedule, it will do everything it can to keep in on that.

That means fans can likely expect Season 3 to start production soon and a release as a part of CBS's vaunted fall season.

As mentioned by Hartley in his impassioned video, they still do not know the exact length of Season 3, indicating it is "somewhere between 18 and 22 [episodes]." This could change when the series eventually debuts its third season, either coming earlier as a part of its September slate or later, arriving sometime in October.

Hopefully, there will be even more exciting twists and turns for fans to enjoy when the series comes back (like the recent cliffhanger with Eric Graise's Bobby Exley).

New episodes of Tracker Season 2 premiere every Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Paramount+.