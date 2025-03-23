Tracker Season 2 Episode 14 Cast & Guest Stars List (Photos) - Pej Vahdat, Dohn Norwood & Other Actors In 'Exodus'

Colter Shaw dives into unfamiliar territory as he deals with dark magic in Tracker Season 2, Episode 14.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 14 cast members Marci T House, Karl Makinen, Dohn Norwood

Tracker Season 2, Episode 14's guest stars include actors from notable projects like Happy Face, The Hunting Party, and Firefly Lane

In "Exodus," Colter Shaw heads to New Orleans to look for a missing teenager, teaming up with a local detective to get the job done. 

However, things take a turn for the worse after he gets entangled with the complexities of dark magic. This comes after Colter Shaw dealt with a looming mob war in Tracker Season 2, Episode 11

Tracker Season 2, Episode 14 premiered on CBS on March 23.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 14 Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star 

Nolen Dubuc - Cal

Nolen Dubuc in Tracker Season 2, Episode 14
Nolen Dubuc 

Nolen Dubuc joins the cast of Tracker Season 2, Episode 14 as Cal, a teenager close to Antoine (the missing victim) who is hiding something about his disappearance. 

He gets pinned down by Colter and Detective Veach for trying to escape.

Dubuc's other notable credits include roles in Prom Pact, 13: The Musical, and Taking a Shot a Love.

Wonser De-Gbon 

Wonser De-Gbon as Jessica in Tracker Season 2, Episode 14
Wonser De-Gbon 

Wonser De-Gbon is part of the group who is involved with dark magic in Tracker Season 2, Episode 14. 

De-Gbon previously starred in The Hunting Party, The Good Doctor, and The Irrational.

Tara Wilson - Jessica 

Tara Wilson as Jessica in Tracker Season 2, Episode 14
Tara Wilson

Tara Wilson appears as Jessica in the new episoe. She is a bartender of the local bar where the teenage musician has been playing before he disappeared.

Wilson has credits in Firefly Lane, Food for the Heart, and Once Upon a Time.

Dohn Norwood - Antoine's Dad

Dohn Norwood in Tracker Season 2, Episode 14
Dohn Norwood 

Dohn Norwood plays a local from New Orleans who informs Colter about the missing teenager and the "darkness" that lurks in the city.

He also points Colter to the direction of Detective Veach, even revealing that she is the one who suggested to hire him. 

Norwood is best known for his roles in Bruce Almighty, Hell on Wheels, and Hightown.

Liz Cole 

Liz Cole in Tracker Season 2, Episode 14
Liz Cole 

Liz Cole is part of Tracker's script and continuity department who appeared as one of the performers of the local bar in New Orleans.

Karl Makinen - Hugo 

Karl Makinen as Hugo in Tracker Season 2, Episode 14
Karl Makinen

Karl Makinen appears as Hugo in Tracker Season 2, Episode 14. 

Based on previews, Hugo appears to be the manager of the local bar or someone associated with Antoine (the missing teenager).

Makinen also starred in Monsters, Call of the Wild, and The Walking Dead.

Marci T. House - Detective Veach 

Marci T. House as Detective Veach in Tracker Season 2, Episode 14
Marci T. House

Marci T. House guest stars in Tracker Season 2, Episode 14 as Detective Veach, a local investigator in New Orleans who teams up with Colter to track down a missing teenager who may or may not have disappeared due to dark magic. 

House starred in Lou, The Big Leap, and The Day the Earth Stood Still.

She is also part of the cast of Paramount+'s newest true crime drama, Happy Face.

Pej Vahdat - Leo Sharf 

Pej Vahdat as Leo Sharf in Tracker Season 2, Episode 14
Pej Vahdat

Pej Vahdat portrays Leo Sharf, an associate of Reenie Greene who hires her to look into a man named Sheldon Grimes in order to gain some leverage over him.

Vahdat has credits in The Old Man, Shameless, and City on a Hill

Here are the other main actors who appeared in Tracker Season 2, Episode 14:

  • Justin Hartley - Colter Shaw
  • Fiona Rene - Reenie Greene

New episodes of Tracker Season 2 premiere every Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Paramount+.

- In This Article: Tracker (Season 2)
Release Date
October 13, 2024
Platform
Cable TV
Actors
Justin Hartley
Robin Weigert
Genres
Action
Drama
