Tracker Season 2, Episode 14's guest stars include actors from notable projects like Happy Face, The Hunting Party, and Firefly Lane.

In "Exodus," Colter Shaw heads to New Orleans to look for a missing teenager, teaming up with a local detective to get the job done.

However, things take a turn for the worse after he gets entangled with the complexities of dark magic. This comes after Colter Shaw dealt with a looming mob war in Tracker Season 2, Episode 11.

Tracker Season 2, Episode 14 premiered on CBS on March 23.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 14 Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star

Nolen Dubuc - Cal

Nolen Dubuc

Nolen Dubuc joins the cast of Tracker Season 2, Episode 14 as Cal, a teenager close to Antoine (the missing victim) who is hiding something about his disappearance.

He gets pinned down by Colter and Detective Veach for trying to escape.

Dubuc's other notable credits include roles in Prom Pact, 13: The Musical, and Taking a Shot a Love.

Wonser De-Gbon

Wonser De-Gbon

Wonser De-Gbon is part of the group who is involved with dark magic in Tracker Season 2, Episode 14.

De-Gbon previously starred in The Hunting Party, The Good Doctor, and The Irrational.

Tara Wilson - Jessica

Tara Wilson

Tara Wilson appears as Jessica in the new episoe. She is a bartender of the local bar where the teenage musician has been playing before he disappeared.

Wilson has credits in Firefly Lane, Food for the Heart, and Once Upon a Time.

Dohn Norwood - Antoine's Dad

Dohn Norwood

Dohn Norwood plays a local from New Orleans who informs Colter about the missing teenager and the "darkness" that lurks in the city.

He also points Colter to the direction of Detective Veach, even revealing that she is the one who suggested to hire him.

Norwood is best known for his roles in Bruce Almighty, Hell on Wheels, and Hightown.

Liz Cole

Liz Cole

Liz Cole is part of Tracker's script and continuity department who appeared as one of the performers of the local bar in New Orleans.

Karl Makinen - Hugo

Karl Makinen

Karl Makinen appears as Hugo in Tracker Season 2, Episode 14.

Based on previews, Hugo appears to be the manager of the local bar or someone associated with Antoine (the missing teenager).

Makinen also starred in Monsters, Call of the Wild, and The Walking Dead.

Marci T. House - Detective Veach

Marci T. House

Marci T. House guest stars in Tracker Season 2, Episode 14 as Detective Veach, a local investigator in New Orleans who teams up with Colter to track down a missing teenager who may or may not have disappeared due to dark magic.

House starred in Lou, The Big Leap, and The Day the Earth Stood Still.

She is also part of the cast of Paramount+'s newest true crime drama, Happy Face.

Pej Vahdat - Leo Sharf

Pej Vahdat

Pej Vahdat portrays Leo Sharf, an associate of Reenie Greene who hires her to look into a man named Sheldon Grimes in order to gain some leverage over him.

Vahdat has credits in The Old Man, Shameless, and City on a Hill.

Here are the other main actors who appeared in Tracker Season 2, Episode 14:

Justin Hartley - Colter Shaw

Fiona Rene - Reenie Greene

New episodes of Tracker Season 2 premiere every Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Paramount+.