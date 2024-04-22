Tracker Episode 9 adds Resident Alien and Riverdale star Robert Moloney to its cast of guest stars.

Episode 9, "Aurora," is a unique installment for Tracker. It focuses on Colter Shaw presumably dealing with the supernatural after he is hired by the father of a missing daughter who is presumed dead after three years.

Tracker Episode 9 premiered on CBS on April 21.

Every Main Cast Member of Tracker Episode 9

Justin Hartley - Colter Shaw

Justin Hartley

Veteran rewardist Colter Shaw (played by Justin Hartley) returns for another mission in Tracker Episode 9.

The latest episode sees Colter trying to find a missing girl named Lana who was spotted in a newspaper clipping by her father after being presumed dead for three years.

While he tells Gavin (Lana's father) that the odds of finding her are slim, Colter still agrees to search for her, telling his associates (Robin and Velma) that she may have run away to protect her father against some bad guys.

Hartley has an impressive resume of acting credits, with iconic roles in Smallville, This Is Us, and Revenge.

Robin Weigert - Teddi Bruin

Robin Weigert

Robin Weigert appears as Teddi Bruin in Episode 9.

Tracker's Teddi is one of Colter's assistants skilled in finding clues about Colter's "mission of the week."

The episode shows Teddi acknowledging that she doesn't like cold cases after Colter tells her and Velma that Gavin believes her daughter ran away to protect him (an idea he got from a similar documentary with the same premise).

Weigert can be seen in The Sessions, The Good German, and American Horror Story.

Abby McEnany - Velma Bruin

Abby McEnany

Abby McEnany brings Velma Bruin to life in Tracker Episode 9.

Velma is one-half of Colter's assistants, helping him find leads during tracking missions across the United States.

In Episode 9, Velma asks Colter if he already contacted the photographer who took the photo showing Lana attending the fair. She also wonders why Lana didn't go home after all these years of being missing.

McEnany is known for her roles in Work in Progress, Roomies, and Brown Girl Problems.

Robert Moloney - Gavin Russo

Robert Moloney

Robert Moloney guest stars in Tracker Episode 9 as Gavin Russo, Lana's father, who asks Colter to try and find his daughter, who was presumed dead three years ago.

He strongly feels that Lana is still alive after all these years.

In the episode, Gavin posts a $30,000 reward for finding Lana and shows Colter a newspaper clipping with his daughter in the background.

Moloney's most recognizable role is playing Ben Silva in You Me Her. The actor also appeared in Riverdale, The Revenant, and Resident Alien.

Diana Maria Riva - Detective Brock

Diana Maria Riva

Diana Maria Riva joins the world of Tracker as Detective Brock, the lead investigator assigned to the case of Jamie and Lana's disappearance.

Detective Brock tells Colter that the investigation involving Lana has been a "cold case," noting that they don't have the budget to proceed.

Still, Brock helps Colter by giving him access to the evidence that they found, such as Lana's journal and a presumed suicide note.

Riva's most recognizable role is playing Ana Perez, another detective in Dead To Me. The actress has also appeared in Glamorous, Gordita Chronicles, and Sunnyside.

Nicco Del Rio - Toby

Nicco Del Rio

Nicco Del Rio joins the cast of Tracker Episode 9 as Toby.

Toby is Lana's biology partner and fellow Film Club confidant. Gavin says that Lana thinks Toby is annoying, and he dropped out of school six months after her daughter's disappearance.

Colter speaks with Toby about Lana, and he tells the rewardist that he believes that the witch at the mental hospital did something to Lana and Jamie.

He also tells Colter that something (or someone) poked him at the hospital, pointing out that someone alive or even a ghost is still out there.

Del Rio's notable credits on the small screen include appearances in Virgin River, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and A Million Little Things.

Jed Rees - Errol Price

Jed Rees

One of the guest stars of Tracker Episode 9 is Jed Rees as Errol Price.

Errol Price is a suspect behind a boy's murder and disappearance 10 years ago. His modus operandi? Burying his victims wrapped in a yellow raincoat.

Errol's name is mentioned after a witness (Richard) tells Colter and Detective Brock that he saw Lana with someone dressed in a black raincoat on the night of her disappearance.

Colter pays Errol a visit in prison, telling him about the significance of the raincoat and his tragic past after being sexually abused by his father.

Rees has over 80 credits, including roles in Deadpool, Spiderwick Chronicles, Rabbit Hole, and Charmed.

Bronwen Smith - Maeve Price

Bronwen Smith

Bronwen Smith's Maeve Price is Errol's sister in Episode 9.

Colter tracks down Maeve after his visit to Errol. During this visit, Colter notices that something is off with Maeve after he finds out that she has an Aurora Blood Drive bag (the same name as the booth where Lana is spotted in the newspaper).

It is revealed that Maeve is Errol's partner-in-crime and the main culprit behind Lana's disappearance.

Smith previously appeared in The Irrational, Just in Time, The Night Agent, and So Help Me Todd.

Paolina van Kleef - Lana Russo

Paolina van Kleef

At the center of the missing persons case in Tracker Episode 9 is Paolina van Kleef's Lana Russo.

Three years ago, Lana and her friend, Jamie, went missing, but only the latter's body was found in a river in Aurora, Vermont.

Although the police assumed that Lana also drowned in the river, Gavin (her father) believed that she made it out and someone kidnapped her.

Paolina van Kleef had a brief yet memorable appearance in HBO's The Last of Us as the girl who stares at Ellie and Joel during their arrival in Jackson. The actress also starred in The Night Agent and Yasmina.

Jimmy James Burke - Richard McBroom

Jimmy James Burke

Jimmy James Burke appears as Richard McBroom, the homeless guy whom Colter and Detective Brock interrogate after fleeing the scene inside the mental hospital where Lana and Jamie were last seen.

Tracker is Burke's only major acting credit.

New episodes of Tracker premiere every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and stream the next day on Paramount+.

