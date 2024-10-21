Tracker Season 2, Episode 2 features the much-anticipated return of Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) as Colter Shaw's brother, Russell.

"Ontological Shock" sees Reenie pulling out all the stops to find Colter after he suddenly disappears during one of his missions. She resorts to contacting Colter's brother, Russell, to help them find him before it's too late.

Tracker Season 2, Episode 2 premiered on CBS on October 20.

Every Main Cast Member Who Appears in Tracker Season 2 Episode 2

Justin Hartley - Colter Shaw

Justin Hartley

Justin Hartley is back to lead Tracker's cast as renowned rewards seeker, Colter Shaw.

After making another solid comeback as part of the cast of Tracker Season 2, Episode 1, Colter returns in Episode 2, but he is in big trouble this time around.

He has not been heard from for 12 hours after he went off the grid to search for a missing person tied to a UFO hunt. As a result, he unexpectedly reunites with his brother who managed to track him down in an unknown black site.

Hartley is best known for his roles as Kevin Pearson in This Is Us, Oliver Queen in Smallville, and Patrick Osbourne in Revenge.

Fiona Rene - Reenie Greene

Fiona Rene

Fiona Rene plays Reenie Greene, Colter's lawyer friend who is starting a new law firm after quitting her corporate job in Tracker Season 1.

While her potential romance subplot with Colter is on the sidelines, Reenie shows how much she cares for him by pulling out all the stops to find him after he disappears.

She is ultimately the one who calls Russell to loop him in about Colter's unexpected situation.

Rene is best known for her roles as Detective Kara Lee in Stumptown, Rebecca Lee in Fire Country, and Lyla in I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The actress also recently appeared as Glory Days in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3.

Eric Graise - Bobby Exley

Eric Graise

Eric Graise reprises his role as Bobby Exley, Colter's tech guy and hacker who runs his own security company.

After Colter goes missing in Tracker Episode 2, Bobby tries his best to trace his digital footprint. However, Colter's off-the-grid status makes it hard for him to pinpoint his exact location.

Graise can be seen in Locke & Key, Queer as Folk, and The Tomorrow War (you can learn more about Tracker's Eric Graise here).

Abby McEnany - Velma Bruin

Abby McEnany

Abby McEnany plays Velma Bruin, Colter's assistant and Reenie's new co-worker in her law firm.

Velma is now flying solo after her wife, Teddy, stayed back home to sort out issues with her mother. She continues to be one of Colter's allies in the brand-new season.

Tracker Episode 2 sees Velma contacting a sheriff in the nearby town where Colter went missing to learn more about his disappearance.

McEnany has credits in Work in Progress, Roomies, and Brown Girl Problems.

Jensen Ackles - Russell Shaw

Jensen Ackles

Jensen Ackles returns to play Russell Shaw, Colter's brother whom he accused of killing their father when they were younger. The episode marks Ackles' return to the show after making his debut as part of the cast of Tracker Season 1, Episode 12.

In Tracker Season 2, Episode 2, Russell drops everything to find his brother after Reenie contacts him about the situation. He finds Colter tied up in a hidden black site and the pair reunite to solve the case of the week which is mysteriously tied to UFOs.

More secrets about their family's past (such as their mother's secret) are unpacked in the new episode.

Supernatural fans may recognize Ackles for his role as Dean Winchester in over 300 episodes of the series. The actor also appeared as Soldier Boy in The Boys and Gen V, Eric Brady in Days of Our Lives, and Jason Teague in Smallville.

April Parker Shaw - Dr. Iris Blair

April Parker Shaw

April Parker Shaw guest stars as Dr. Iris Blair, an astrophysics professor from Philadelphia who has an unresolved conflict with Scott Palmer (aka the guy whom Colter is trying to find in Tracker Episode 2).

Jones is part of Bel-Air, All American, and The Michael Blackson Show.

Steven Culp - Scott Palmer

Steven Culp

Steven Culp appears as Scott Palmer, the missing person whom Colter and Russell are trying to find in Tracker Season 2, Episode 2.

Culp has over 100 credits, with roles in Thirteen Days, The Resident, and 9-1-1.

Brooke Nevin - The Client

Brooke Nevin

Brooke Nevin plays Colter's client who hired him to find her missing dad.

She tells Colter that her father started harassing Dr. Blair, but she has no idea why. However, she insists that her father is a good man.

Nevin is best known for her roles as Ryan Jones in Good Trouble, Sonja Lester in Call Me Fitz, and Emily Burke in Quantum Break.

New episodes of Tracker Season 2 premiere every Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET streaming at the same time on Paramount+.