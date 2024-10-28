Tracker Season 2, Episode 3 brings back Justin Hartley's wife, Sofia Pernas, as Billie as she recruits Colter for a new and dangerous mission.

In "Bloodlines," old rivals Colter and Billie team up to find a missing high school baseball star as past secrets get unearthed.

Tracker Season 2, Episode 3 premiered on CBS on October 27.

Every Main Cast Member of Tracker Season 2 Episode 3

Justin Hartley - Colter Shaw

Justin Hartley

Justin Hartley is back to lead the cast of Tracker Season 2 as Colter Shaw, a rewards seeker on a path to unraveling two mysteries in his life: the truth behind his father's death and unpacking a case that has been haunting him for the last 10 years involving Camille's missing sister.

After reuniting with his brother, Russell (Jensen Ackles), in a UFO-centric episode in Tracker Season 2, Episode 2, Colter returns in Episode 3 as he gets recruited by his longtime rival and fellow rewards, Billie, to find a missing high school baseball star. The reward for the case is a whopping $50,000.

While Colter doesn't seem to trust Billie, the pair eventually team up to find the missing teenager with a catch. Colter says the reward should be a 60-40 split in his favor.

Hartley previously played iconic roles like Kevin Pearson in This Is Us, Oliver Queen in Smallville, and Patrick Osbourne in Revenge.

Fiona Rene - Reenie Greene

Fiona Rene

Fiona Rene returns as Reenie Greene, Colter's lawyer friend who just started her firm after quitting her day job in Season 1.

After bypassing Colter to seek his brother's help in Tracker Season 2, Episode 2, Reenie is back to assist Billie in their search for the missing baseball player.

Rene played memorable roles in various projects, such as Detective Kara Lee in Stumptown, Rebecca Lee in Fire Country, and Lyla in I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The actress also paid tribute to her character, Glory Days, who died before the events of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3.

Eric Graise - Bobby Exley

Eric Graise

Eric Graise reprises his role as Bobby Exley, Colter's technical and security expert who hacks various devices for him during missions.

In Tracker Season 2, Episode 3, Bobby helps Colter and Billie track down the baseball star's belongings to try to decipher where he might've ended up.

Graise has credits in Locke & Key, Queer as Folk, and The Tomorrow War (learn more about Tracker's Eric Graise).

Abby McEnany - Velma Bruin

Abby McEnany

Abby McEnany plays Colter's assistant, Velma Bruin, in Tracker Season 2, Episode 3.

Velma is out to help Reenie in her new law firm while still assisting Colter with his rewards-seeking opportunities across the country. She is making herself busy while her wife, Teddi, is back home sorting out issues with her mother.

McEnany can be seen in Work in Progress, Roomies, and Brown Girl Problems.

Sofia Pernas - Billie Matalon

Sofia Pernas

After appearing as part of the cast of Tracker Season 1, Episode 6, Sofia Pernas is back as Billie Matalon.

Bille is Colter's rival, who surprisingly seeks his assistance in finding the missing baseball star. She tells Colter that it is hard for her to do the job because they are in her hometown.

It turns out that almost everyone in town knows her, and she has a bad reputation mainly due to her mother's past actions.

Pernas' most recognizable role is playing Lexi Vaziri in Blood & Treasure. The actress also appeared in prior episodes of NCIS (read more about the latest 2024 NCIS cast), Quantum Leap, and Operation Rogue.

Khalilah Joi - Detective Bohler

Khalilah Joi

Khalilah Joi guest stars in Tracker Season 2, Episode 3 as Detective Bohler, an investigator tasked to find Eric, the missing baseball superstar.

Detective Bohler is pissed that Colter and Billie are messing up her investigation, and she clearly wants nothing to do with them.

She thinks that Eric's girlfriend has something to do with his disappearance.

Joi recently appeared as Naomi Johnson in Johnson. The actress also starred in Station 19, Big Little Lies, and Grey's Anatomy.

[ Learn more about the 2024 cast of Grey's Anatomy ]

Tyler Lawrence Gray - Eric

Tyler Lawrence Gray

Tyler Lawrence Gray appears as Eric, the missing baseball player Colter and Billie are trying to find in Tracker Season 2, Episode 3.

Gray's other major credit includes playing Harlan Briggs in eight episodes of Wolf Pack.

New episodes of Tracker Season 2 premiere every Sunday on CBS at 8:30 p.m. ET and stream simultaneously on Paramount+.