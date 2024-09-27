ABC's popular long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy is returning for the Fall 2024 Season, and fans will soon be reunited with many of the cast members they know and love.

Grey's Anatomy follows the employees' lives at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle. Over its 20-year run, the drama series has become the longest-running medical drama on television and a ratings blockbuster for ABC.

Throughout that time, plenty of characters and cast members have come and gone on the Grey's Anatomy set.

Every Character & Actor in Grey's Anatomy 2024 Episodes

Ellen Pompeo - Dr. Meredith Grey

ABC

Ellen Pompeo, the star of the show for over 20 seasons now, returns as Dr. Meredith Grey in the newest season, Season 21, of Grey's Anatomy.

In Season 19 of the series, Pompeo scaled back her appearances as Meredith. However, she continued to guest star in the series and provide narration for the episodes.

Season 20 saw Meredith lead a study into Alzheimer's, which she eventually went public with in the finale. She also refused an offer from Catherine that would have kept her job. The last fans saw of her, Meredith considered leaving Grey Sloane and contemplating her future with Nick (Scott Speedman).

Chandra Wilson - Dr. Miranda Bailey

ABC

One of the only cast members who has served as long as Pompeo, Chandra Wilson appears in Season 21 of Grey's Anatomy as Dr. Miranda Bailey.

Miranda was once the Chief of Surgery at Grey Sloane and the winner of the prestigious Catherine Fox award. In Season 20, Miranda helped provide reproduction health education at the hospital and stood against Catherine's firing tirade in the finale.

Outside of Grey's Anatomy, Wilson has also been seen in General Hospital and Station 19.

James Pickens Jr. - Dr. Richard Webber

ABC

Another long-term regular on Grey's Anatomy, James Pickens Jr. returns as Dr. Richard Webber for Season 21.

In Season 20, after a surgery gone wrong, Webber considered ending his time as a surgeon at Grey Sloane.

Pickens Jr. is also known for his roles on The X-Files and Roseanne.

Kevin McKidd - Dr. Owen Hunt

ABC

Dr. Owen Hunt has been a regular Grey's Anatomy character since Season 5, where he was introduced as a veteran specializing in trauma surgery.

In Season 21, Owen is married to Teddy and was seemingly fired along with many other residents at Grey Sloane after the Season 20 finale.

Most recently, McKidd appeared as one of the cast members in Blake Lively's It Ends With Us.

Camilla Luddington - Dr. Jo Wilson

ABC

Jo Wilson had a pregnancy scare in Season 20 of Grey's Anatomy, which came with the reveal in the finale that she was expecting.

Camilla Luddington has appeared in the TV series since Season 9 and is also known for voicing Lara Croft in the most recent Tomb Raider video games.

Caterina Scorsone - Dr. Amelia Shepherd

ABC

After appearing as a guest in the early seasons of Grey's Anatomy, Amelia Shepherd is now a regular character in Season 21. Last season, Amelia worked closely with Meredith on their Alzheimer's research, only for Catherine to fire them all.

Caterina Scorsone portrays Amelia in Grey's Anatomy and its spin-offs, Private Practice and Station 19.

Kim Raver - Dr. Teddy Altman

ABC

One of Grey Sloane's Chiefs of Surgery, Dr. Teddy Altman has been played by Kim Raver over her long history with Grey's Anatomy.

Following the finale of Season 20, Teddy's job is also in jeopardy due to her actions, which led to Catherine dismissing her and many of the other doctors.

Raver is known for her work on 24, Designated Survivor, and Ray Donovan.

Chris Carmack - Dr. Atticus Lincoln

ABC

Chief of Orthopedic Surgery, Dr. Atticus "Link" Lincoln was introduced in Season 15.

In Season 20, Link's storyline largely revolved around his romance with Jo, as the two contemplated whether they wanted to have kids together. In the finale, Jo opted not to reveal her pregnancy to Link.

Chris Carmack portrays Link. The actor also has credits in Nashville and The OC.

Anthony Hill - Dr. Winston Ndugu

ABC

Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Dr. Winston Ndugu is portrayed by Watchmen and This is Us actor Anthony Hill.

The last time audiences saw Winston, he was wrapped up in a potential new relationship with Monica, which seems to be moving from casual to something more.

Alexis Floyd - Dr. Simone Griffith

ABC

Introduced as one of many new interns in Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy, Dr. Simone Griffith has often struggled to balance her demanding work and personal life.

In Season 20, Simone rallied the interns to fight for Adams' job, saving him from having to repeat his intern year.

Alexis Floyd, star of Inventing Anna and The Bold Type, plays Simone.

Harry Shum Jr. - Dr. Benson "Blue" Kwan

ABC

Glee and Everything Everywhere All At Once star Harry Shum Jr. plays Dr Benson "Blue" Kwan in Grey's Anatomy.

First introduced in Season 19, Blue had a serious revelation in the Season 20 finale: His ex-fiancee was one of the wildfire victims—a relationship he had never revealed on-screen until this point.

Adelaide Kane - Dr. Jules Millin

ABC

Another of the surgical interns introduced in Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy, Adelaide Kane (Reign, SEAL Team) plays Jules Millin.

After having an on-again-off-again relationship with Blue over the seasons, Jules and Mika seemed to be heading toward romantic territory in Season 20.

Niko Terho - Dr. Lucas Adams

ABC

Niko Terho (Sweetbitter) plays Dr. Lucas Adams, one of Grey's Anatomy's surgical interns who is revealed to be the nephew of Amelia and Derek Shepherd. To prevent nepotism accusations, he avoids associating with them at all costs.

In Season 20, Adams was offered a job in Chicago and was considering a move, particularly as he faced potentially having to repeat his intern year. But he could stay after his love interest, Simone, rallied the interns to support him.

Jason George - Dr. Ben Warren

ABC

Once an anesthetist at Grey Sloane, Ben Warren switched careers to become a firefighter after nearly 15 seasons on Grey's Anatomy.

Actor Jason George jumped to sister series Station 19 to continue portraying the character. But he eventually found his way back into the medical drama, as he had an essential role as Miranda's husband.

In Season 20, Ben was last seen called to the frontlines of the wildfires in Seattle.

Jake Borelli - Dr. Levi Schmitt

ABC

Levi has worked up to resident status after being introduced as an intern in Season 14. In Season 20, he decided to pursue a peds fellowship, but his future was uncertain after he scored average on the required test.

Star Jake Borelli (The Thundermans) announced his departure from the series for Season 21, but he will return long enough to wrap up Levi's storyline.

Midori Francis - Dr. Mika Yasuda

ABC

Another of Grey's Anatomy's surgical interns introduced in Season 19, Mika Yasuda often struggles with student debt.

In the Season 20 finale, she is also implicated in an emergency surgery where the patient dies.

News broke earlier in 2024 (via Deadline) that Midori Francis (Dash & Lily) would leave Grey's Anatomy after two seasons. However, she is expected to appear to finish her character's arc.

Scott Speedman - Dr. Nick Marsh

ABC

Appearing intermittently thoughout Grey's Anatomy is Dr. Nick Marsh, a transplant surgeon played by Underworld star Scott Speedman.

Nick is Meredith's longtime on-again-off-again love interest. In Season 20's finale, Nick traveled to Seattle to profess his love for Meredith, opening the door for their romance again in Season 21.

Jesse Williams - Dr. Jackson Avery

ABC

Season 21 of Grey's Anatomy will see the return of longtime regular Jesse Williams as Dr. Jackson Avery.

After departing the show in Season 17, Jackson moved to Boston with his wife, April. In Season 21, Jackson returns, likely to help his colleagues with their severance at the hands of his mother, Catherine.

While mainly known for his work on Grey's Anatomy, Jesse Williams has also appeared in Only Murders in the Building and Little Fires Everywhere.

Debbie Allen - Dr. Catherine Fox

ABC

Speaking of Catherine, the brilliant surgeon has appeared regularly throughout the series since Season 8. Catherine is the Chair of the Board of the Catherine Fox Foundation and the namesake of the Catherine Fox Award.

In Season 20, she put the hammer down on many of Grey Sloane's finest surgeons, including Meredith.

Debbie Allen portrays Catherine in Grey's Anatomy and is also an executive producer and director on the series.

Natalie Morales - Dr. Monica Beltran

ABC

Introduced to the cast in Season 20 of Grey's Anatomy, Natalie Morales returns as Monica Beltran in Season 21.

Beltran is an attending pediatric surgeon at Grey Sloane Memorial Hospital. In Season 20, she helped Levi achieve his peds fellowship recommendation and began a romance with Winston.

Morales has been seen in Dead to Me, The Morning Show, and No Hard Feelings.

Kali Rocha - Dr. Sydney Heron

ABC

Kali Rocha's Sydney Heron was first introduced in the early seasons of Grey's Anatomy and hasn't been seen since 2007.

Sydney was known as the incredibly upbeat and perky surgical resident who fought for the role of chief and turned down Derek for a date.

Rocha has since been seen in Man With A Plan and Curb Your Enthusiasm but will reprise her role in Season 21 of Grey's Anatomy.

Michael Thomas Grant - James

NBC

A newcomer to Grey's Anatomy is Michael Thomas Grant as James. According to TV Line, James is the hospital's new openly gay chaplain.

The actor is known mainly for his role as Leif in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

New episodes of Grey's Anatomy Season 21 air on Thursdays on ABC at 10 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Hulu.