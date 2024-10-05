Grey's Anatomy Season 21, Episode 2 sees the lives of doctors and nurses of Gray Sloan Memorial getting back to normal, seemingly setting the stage for a fresh start for some of its characters.

The latest episode of ABC's long-running drama series, "Take Me to Church," continues to highlight the returns of Owen, Teddy, and Amelia over at Grey Sloan while it unpacks how Meredith will deal with Catherine's worsening condition (read more about the full cast of Grey's Anatomy Season 21).

Grey's Anatomy Season 21, Episode 2 premiered on ABC on October 3.

Every Main Cast Member of Grey's Anatomy Season 21 Episode 2

Ellen Pompeo - Dr. Meredith Grey

Ellen Pompeo

Leading the cast of Grey's Anatomy Season 21, Episode 2 is Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey, a highly intelligent doctor working at Grey Sloan Memorial.

In the latest episode, Meredith is grappling over Catherine's worsening health condition and she has to keep a brave face while the others (specifically Bailey) wonders why she is still in distress.

Pompeo is known for her roles in Station 19, Life of the Party, and Art Heist.

Chandra Wilson - Dr. Miranda Bailey

Chandra Wilson

Chandra Wilson is back as Dr. Miranda Bailey, the former Chief of Surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial and the recipient of the Catherine Fox award.

After getting her job back, Bailey wants to talk to Catherine about it in Season 21, Episode 2, but her boss doesn't feel like speaking to her. Still, she is suspicious that Meredith and Catherine are hiding something from her.

Meredith eventually decides to tell Bailey about Catherine's issue with her liver, and she is even the one who points out that the cancer in her boss' liver might be benign (meaning there is no cancer at all).

Wilson has credits in General Hospital, Dear People, and Christmas Harmony.

James Pickens Jr. - Dr. Richard Webber

James Pickens Jr.

James Pickens Jr. appears as Dr. Richard Webber, the current Chief Medical Officer of the Catherine Fox Foundation and Catherine's husband.

In "Take Me to Church," Richard surprises both Teddy Altman and Winston Ndugu after he reveals that he is not willing to give back the chief medical officer position back to Teddy.

Elsewhere, Richard is still unaware about Catherine's condition.

Pickens Jr. has over 90 credits, with roles in 42, Bulworth, and Roseanne.

Kevin McKidd - Dr. Owen Hunt

Kevin McKidd

Kevin McKidd is back as Dr. Owen Hunt, the former head of Trauma and former Chief of Surgery of Grey Sloan Memorial. He is also Teddy Altman's husband.

Season 21, Episode 2 introduces Hunt's childhood friend, Nora Young, who is having trouble with bleeding in her stomach.

Owen is concerned that his wife is having problems with Richard, especially after he notices that she doesn't want to call him to help Nora.

McKidd previously appeared in It Ends With Us, Trainspotting, and Kingdom of Heaven.

Caterina Scorsone - Dr. Amelia Shepherd

Caterina Scorsone

Dr. Amelia Shepherd (played by Caterina Scorsone) is the former Head of Neurosurgery at Grey Sloan who worked with Meredith in her Alzheimer's research in Season 20.

After managing to return to her job after getting fired by Catherine, she is surprised to learn in Season 21, Episode 2 that someone else is using her lab.

She also notices that Meredith is hiding something that is tied to Catherine.

Scorsone's notable credits include Edge of Darkness, The November Man, and 1-800-Missing.

Kim Raver - Dr. Teddy Altman

Kim Raver

Kim Raver appears as Dr. Teddy Altman, Grey Sloan's former Chief of Surgery whose job is now taken over by Dr. Richard Webber.

"Take Me to Church" focuses on Altman grappling over the fact that Richard appears to be not willing to give up his position for her.

Learning this revelation is pretty hard for Altman to bear since it affected her day-to-day job at Grey Sloan Memorial.

Raver appeared in 24, Designated Survivor, and Ray Donovan.

Anthony Hill - Dr. Winston Ndugu

Anthony Hill

Anthony Hill portrays Dr. Winston Ndugu, the Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery.

In Season 21, Episode 2, Winston speaks with Dr. Lucas Adams about potentially giving him a better opportunity than what Maggie Pierce offered him in the previous episode.

Winston also takes Richard for a session in golf to break free from the stress in the hospital. The primary reason why Winston decides to take Richard into golfing is for him to realize that he still has the necessary attributes to perform surgeries.

Hill has credits in Scream: The TV Series, This Is Us, and Watchmen.

Harry Shum Jr. - Dr. Benson "Blue" Kwan

Harry Shum Jr.

Harry Shum Jr. returns as Dr. Benson "Blue" Kwan, a surgical intern at Grey Sloan who is assigned to observe Owen Hunt in his daily routine.

Kwan also has to dodge annoying questions from Molly after seeing him with a different girl in the intern's quarters.

Shum Jr. can be seen in Shadowhunters, Crazy Rich Asians, and Glee.

Alexis Floyd - Dr. Simone Griffith

Alexis Floyd

Alexis Floyd's Dr. Simone Griffith is another intern working at Grey Sloan.

Griffith's assignment in Season 21, Episode 2 revolves around assisting Dr. Teddy Altman while she enjoys some alone time with Lucas Adams during breaks.

Floyd is known for her roles in Inventing Anna and The Bold Type.

Adelaide Kane - Dr. Jules Millin

Adelaide Kane

Adelaide Kane brings Dr. Jules Millin to life in Grey's Anatomy Season 21, Episode 2. Dr. Millin is another one of the hospital's surgical interns who is in a relationship with Dr. Mika Yasuda.

Millin is later assigned to work with Dr. Amelia Shepherd, who previously caught the pair making out in the elevator (things get awkward quickly!).

Kane appeared in SEAL Team, The Purge, and Reign.

Jake Borelli - Dr. Levi Schmitt

Jake Borelli

Jake Borelli plays Dr. Levi Schmitt, an intern-turned-surgical-resident at Grey Sloan.

In the latest episode, Dr. Schmitt opens up with Dr. Beltran after his failed attempt to get the peds fellowship, noting that he has been trying some professional detachment because of it.

Borelli can be seen in The Thundermans, The Thing About Harry, and Tex Brown.

Niko Terho - Dr. Lucas Adams

Niko Terho

Dr. Lucas Adams is a surgical intern and the nephew of Amelia and Derek Shepherd.

"Take Me to Church" sees Adams joining Richard and Winston for a golf session where he showcases his expertise in the sport.

During their bonding time, Richard advises Adams to reach out to a connection via his uncle, Derek, to prevent him to repeat his intern year.

However, he later tells Simone Griffith that he wants to take responsibility for his mistakes, implying that he is willing to repeat his intern year to avoid nepotism accusations.

Terho has credits in Sweetbitter, The Thing About Harry, and Sno Babies.

Midori Francis - Dr. Mika Yasuda

Midori Francis

Midori Francis stars as Dr. Mika Yasuda, a surgical intern who is romantically associated with Dr. Jules Millin.

Yasuda is worried about the awkwardness that will ensue after she gets assigned to work with Amelia Shepherd, mainly because her boss saw her and Jules kissing inside the elevator.

Francis' notable credits include Dash & Lily, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and Good Boys.

Debbie Allen - Dr. Catherine Fox

Debbie Allen

Debbie Allen reprises her role as Dr. Catherine Fox, the Chair of the Board of the Catherine Fox Foundation who is suffering from a worsening liver condition that only Meredith and later, Bailey, are aware of.

Catherine doesn't want to let her husband, Richard, know about her condition because she is certain that he will be devastated to learn that she is about to die.

While Bailey tells her that the tumors in her liver are benign, Catherine agrees to move forward with the biopsy to learn more about her condition.

Allen appeared in S.W.A.T., Grace and Frankie, and Raven's Home.

Natalie Morales - Dr. Monica Beltran

Natalie Morales

Natalie Morales plays Dr. Monica Beltran, an attending pediatric surgeon at Grey Sloane Memorial Hospital.

In Season 21, Episode 2 sees Monica helping out a patient named Cal Huang who has a huge benign tumor.

Morales is best known for her roles in Parks & Recreation, Battle of the Sexes, and Abby's.

Michael Thomas Grant - James

Michael Thomas Grant

Michael Thomas Grant joins the cast of Grey's Anatomy Season 21, Episode 2 as James, Grey Sloan's new openly gay chaplain.

After learning about Cal's benign tumor, James is already planning a funeral for him which angers Dr. Schmitt.

Grant appeared in The Rookie: Feds, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, and Roadies.

Kali Rocha - Dr. Sydney Heron

Kali Rocha

Kali Rocha plays Dr. Sydney Heron, a surgical resident who appeared in Seasons 2 to 4 before returning in Season 21 as the new residency director.

Dr. Heron deals with the fact that Adams went golfing with Winston and Richard, giving him a hard time.

Heron can be seen in Man with a Plan, Liv and Maddie, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Floriana Lima - Nora Young

Floriana Lima

Floriana Lima guest stars in Grey's Anatomy Season 21, Episode 2 as Nora Young, Owen's childhood friend who is dealing with a torn esophagus.

Arrowverse fans may recognize Lima for her role as Maggie Sawyer in The CW's Supergirl. The actress also appeared in The Punisher, Lethal Weapon, and A Million Little Things.

Joziah Lagonoy - Cal Huang

Joziah Lagonoy

Another guest star in the latest episode is Joziah Lagonoy as Cal Huang.

Cal is in remission from an adrenocortical carcinoma who is experiencing some back pain. It is later revealed that he has a huge benign tumor.

Lagonoy's major credits include Night Swim, The Paper Tigers, and Neuroblast.

New episodes of Grey's Anatomy Season 21 air on Thursdays on ABC at 10 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Hulu.