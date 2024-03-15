Nearly two decades after its introduction to the world, Grey’s Anatomy’s cast of actors and their characters bring back the hit medical drama in 2024's Season 20.

Grey's Anatomy ranks as the longest-running scripted primetime show on ABC, having rated impressively high since it first arrived on the small screen in 2005.

Renewed for Season 20 in February 2023, Variety also confirmed that Season 19 was ABC's highest-ranked show amongst adults in the 18-49 range. After being delayed by the writers' and actors' strikes, Grey's Anatomy Season 20's first episode premiered on ABC on March 14.

Every Character & Actor in Grey's Anatomy Season 20

Ahead is a list of every actor in the cast of Grey's Anatomy Season 20 along with the characters they play:

Ellen Pompeo - Dr. Meredith Grey

Ellen Pompeo

Making a surprise return to Season 20 is Grey's Anatomy's original leading star, Ellen Pompeo, whose presence continues to be felt as Dr. Meredith Grey.

Season 19 saw Pompeo vacate her place as a series regular, but it has been reported she will make four appearances in the 2024 season and will still deliver the voiceover narration heard in the previous 19 seasons.

She worked for years as the head of general surgery and the director of the Residency Program at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Most recently, she served as the Interim Chief of Surgery before moving away from Seattle to start up a new residency program.

Aside from her 420 appearances on this show, Pompeo famously played Karen Page in 20th Century Fox's Daredevil from 2003. Her other credits include Old School and Moonlight Mile.

Debbie Allen - Dr. Catherine Fox

Debbie Allen

Debbie Allen is a Grey's Anatomy veteran, having played Dr. Catherine Fox in the drama series since Season 8. She also serves as an executive producer of the series and has directed over 30 episodes.

Dr. Fox is a world-class urologist and works as a part-time staff surgeon at the Grey Sloan Hospital. She also founded the Catherine Fox Foundation and still serves as its board chairman.

Other major roles for Allen come in S.W.A.T., Fame, and The Love Boat. She has also directed episodes of Scandal, Jane the Virgin, and Everybody Hates Chris.

Scott Speedman - Dr. Nick Marsh

Scott Speedman

First showing up as a guest star in Season 14, Scott Speedman's Dr. Nick Marsh returned as a series regular in Season 18 and has had a recurring role since Season 19.

Speedman's character is a world-class transplant surgeon and currently works as Grey Sloan's Director of the Residency Program.

Dr. Marsh has been through an up-and-down relationship with Dr. Meredith Grey over the last couple of seasons, although they reignited the flame in the final moments of Season 19.

Speedman can also be seen in Underworld, The Strangers, and You.

Chandra Wilson - Dr. Miranda Bailey

Chandra Wilson

Emmy-nominated Chandra Wilson takes on leading duties in Grey's Anatomy Season 20, returning to play Dr. Miranda Bailey for her 20th consecutive year.

Currently working as a general surgeon, Dr. Bailey formerly held the position of Chief of Surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Season 19 marked a special moment for her as she won the prestigious Catherine Fox Award, which came with a $500,000 prize. She won this award for her work training doctors on reproductive health practices, which came during a difficult time in the United States after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Along with appearances in multiple Grey's Anatomy spin-offs, Wilson can be seen in Lone Star, Accidental Friendship, and Philadelphia.

James Pickens Jr. - Dr. Richard Webber

James Pickens Jr.

Another Grey's Anatomy veteran returning for the series' 20th season is James Pickens Jr., who will reprise his role as Dr. Richard Webber.

Dr. Webber is currently the Chief Medical Officer of the Catherine Fox Foundation and the attending general surgeon at the hospital, having held high positions at other medical facilities in the past.

Season 19 left fans worried about Dr. Webber as a plane scare almost led him to break the sobriety streak he kept up with for years.

Pickens also be seen in both Roseanne and its spin-off, The Conners, along with episodes of The X-Files and the 2013 movie 42.

Kevin McKidd - Dr. Owen Hunt

Kevin McKidd

English star Kevin McKidd joined the cast of Grey's Anatomy in Season 5, portraying Dr. Owen Hunt in this series since 2008.

Dr. Hunt now works as the head of the hospital's trauma department, and he served in the Army before being honorably discharged when his entire platoon was killed in action.

Season 19 put Dr. Hunt in some serious emotional drama as he did everything he could to revive his wife, who suddenly collapsed in the operating room as the season came to an end.

McKidd previously played Poseidon in the 2010 movie adaptation of Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief. He can also be seen and heard in Trainspotting, Star Wars Rebels, and Brave.

Caterina Scorsone - Dr. Amelia Shepherd

Caterina Scorsone

Caterina Scorsone's Dr. Amelia Shepherd took a unique route to a role on Grey's Anatomy, first being introduced as a series regular in Private Practice. She then made several guest appearances on Grey's before taking a series regular role in Season 11.

Working as the head of neurosurgery, Dr. Shepherd has seen plenty of action and dramatic moments in her run on the show, seeing her older brother (Patrick Dempsey's Derek) die in Season 11.

She also goes through a heartbreaking break-up with Dr. Kai Bartley in Season 19 while saying goodbye to both Meredith and Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) after both leave Seattle.

Scorsone's resume includes credits in The November Man, Edge of Darkness, and 1-800-Missing.

Camilla Luddington - Dr. Jo Wilson

Camilla Luddington

First appearing as a recurring character in Season 9, Camilla Luddington got the bump to Grey's Anatomy series regular in Season 10, playing the role of Dr. Jo Wilson.

Dr. Wilson is an obstetric and gynecology resident at the hospital, switching to that specialty after working as an attending general surgeon.

Season 19 saw her kickstart a passionate relationship with Dr. Lincoln in the final episodes of 2023, with 2024 set to expand on that bond even further after their kiss in the rain.

Luddington is best known for providing voice acting for Lara Croft in multiple Tomb Raider video games, and she also has roles in True Blood, Californication, and multiple DC projects (voicing Zatanna).

Kim Raver - Dr. Teddy Altman

Kim Raver

Kim Raver has an on-again-off-again relationship with Grey's Anatomy, showing up in Season 6 through Season 8 as Dr. Teddy Altman. She then took a break before returning sporadically in Season 14, and she's been a full-time cast member since Season 15.

The Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital's chief of surgery is also married to Dr. Hunt, first meeting in the military, although Season 19 puts both of them in a difficult situation.

As mentioned previously, Dr. Altman collapses in the operating room in the Season 19 finale, with fans anxious to see just how long her recovery is after that incident.

Raver spent a decade on 24, and other roles on her resume come in Night at the Museum and Revolution.

Jake Borelli - Dr. Levi Schmitt

Jake Borelli

Dr. Levi Schmitt first came on board as a surgical resident and intern at the Sloan Hospital in Season 14, portrayed by Jake Borelli, and he was promoted to a series regular in Season 16.

Coming out as gay and exploring his sexuality that season, he now serves as the chief resident and has the responsibility of teaching the latest group of interns while exploring his love life.

Borelli's can also be seen in The Thundermans, Tex Brown, and The Thing About Harry.

Chris Carmack - Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln

Chris Carmack

Better known as Link, Chris Carmack's Dr. Atticus Lincoln arrived on the Grey's Anatomy scene in Season 15 as an ortho surgeon who previously had a friendship with Dr. Wilson.

Dr. Lincoln now holds a position as the hospital's head of orthopedic surgery, and his relationship with Dr. Wilson continued to grow over their years together in the series.

Season 19 even saw him profess his love to her at the end of the year after moving in together and co-parenting toddlers they both had in past relationships.

Shark Night, The O.C., and Lovewrecked also feature Carmack in other roles.

Anthony Hill - Dr. Winston Ndugu

Anthony Hill

Anthony Hill first took on a role in Grey's Anatomy in Season 16 as Dr. Winston Ndugu, showing up in one episode that year before becoming a series regular in Season 17.

Dr. Ndugu is Grey Sloan's head of cardiothoracic surgery, finding his way to Seattle after first attending Tufts University in Boston, Massachusetts.

Hill's resume includes credits from Scream: The TV Series, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Colony.

Alexis Floyd - Dr. Simone Griffith

Alexis Floyd

Alexis Floyd's Dr. Simone Griffith is one of the newer faces on Grey's Anatomy, joining the series in early Season 19 to help fill the void left by Ellen Pompeo's reduced role.

Dr. Griffith has no shortage of drama to start her run with fans seeing her leave her fiance at the altar as Season 19 concludes thanks to her relationship with a fellow doctor.

She also winds up on the hot seat as she tries to save a patient in critical condition in the finale, which comes right when Dr. Altman collapses in the OR.

Floyd's growing career is currently highlighted by appearances in The Bold Type, The Good Fight, and Inventing Anna.

Harry Shum Jr. - Dr. Benson “Blue” Kwan

Harry Shum Jr. quickly makes his mark on Grey's Anatomy as he takes on the role of Dr. Benson “Blue” Kwan, an intern who stars working at Grey Sloan in Season 19.

He becomes known as something of a know-it-all intern, which has an expectedly negative impact on the rest of his internship classmates.

Throughout his time in the last season, though, he and fellow intern Dr. Millin show some sparks as a relationship begins budding.

Kwan is part of the cast of 2018's hit film Crazy Rich Asians along with 90 episodes of work in Glee. He is also heard in a voiceover role in 2024's Kung Fu Panda 4.

Adelaide Kane - Dr. Jules Millin

Adelaide Kane

Dr. Jules Millin is part of the group of surgical interns who joined Grey's Anatomy's cast in Season 19, played by Adelaide Kane.

Dr. Millin gave longtime fans a bit of a blast to the past as she and Dr. Lincoln found out they had slept together shortly before she working at Grey Sloan - a similar incident to something that happened in the show's pilot episode.

Kane's biggest other credits come in The Purge, Neighbours, and Reign.

Midori Francis - Dr. Mika Yasuda

Midori Francis

Midori Francis joins the group of surgical interns in Grey's Anatomy Season 19 with her role as Dr. Mika Yasuda.

Dr. Yasuda finds herself in a heartwarming situation in Season 19 after the hospital gives her a grant, allowing her to continue with her education without having to work a second job.

Francis broke onto the scene in Netflix's Dash & Lily, and she also has roles in Ocean's 8, Younger, and The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Nico Terho - Dr. Lucas Adams

Nico Terho

Nico Terho plays the last of the five new interns from Season 19, embodying a character named Dr. Lucas Adams.

Dr. Adams' connection to the Grey's Anatomy legacy is quite telling, as he is the nephew of Derek and Amelia Shepherd and related to Meredith Grey.

He is then diagnosed with ADHD shortly after Season 19 starts, and fans see him develop a relationship with Dr. Griffith which leads her to leave her fiance at the altar.

Terho only has a handful of credits on his resume thus far, including Sno Babies, The Thing About Harry, and Sweetbitter.

New episodes of Grey's Anatomy air on ABC on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Episodes are then available to stream on Hulu the day after they air on cable.