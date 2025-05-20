Grey's Anatomy Season 21's emotional finale has fans wondering which actors and their characters could be leaving after a massive explosion hit Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The finale episode of ABC's long-running medical drama was full of twists and turns as Grey Sloan had to endure a hostage situation inside an operation after an unstable mother placed the lives of Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone), Dr. Lucas Adams (Niko Terho), and Dr. Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd) in danger.

After tense negotiations and an intervention from Dr. Meredith Grey (played by Ellen Pompeo, who leads the incredible Grey's Anatomy cast), the hostage taker eventually surrendered after making sure that her daughter was safe. However, another curveball in the finale was revealed after the suspect's wife pointed out that the tank full of gas that was used for the hostage situation might've been leaking all this time. This means that the leak could cause an explosion that could put more lives in harm's way.

The final moments of the episode showed Dr. Atticus Lincoln (Chris Carmack) about to operate on a patient before the Operating Room (OR) exploded, and the screen cuts to black just as a worried Dr. Grey looks in horror.

In an interview with Parade, Grey's Anatomy showrunner Meg Marinis confirmed that only two characters confirmed to be safe (as shown on camera) are Dr. Meredith Grey and Dr. Ben Warren, meaning that the doctors who are still on shift are in grave danger.

Dr. Atticus Lincoln

ABC

Dr. Atticus Lincoln was the final doctor last seen on-screen right before the explosion happened, meaning that his chances of survival are slim.

If he dies, the timing of his death is quite unfortunate because he was just married to Dr. Jo Wilson in Season 21, Episode 20.

Speaking in the same interview with Parade, Grey's Anatomy showrunner Meg Marinis played coy about whether Lincoln will meet his end during the explosion, saying that other doctors are also in danger while teasing that "we always like to twist our happiness" after she referenced Link and Jo's marriage:

"There are other doctors on that floor. We say that Bailey, Monica, and Jules are by the board. But with Link, we’re Grey’s Anatomy, and we always like to twist our happiness. We just told this beautiful wedding story in Episode 17. Link and Jo are married. They have this blissful, oblivious, beautiful storyline in the supply closet. They find out they’re having girls. Then, of course, you can’t just be this happy."

Lincoln's potential death could send shockwaves to the rest of Grey Sloan, specifically with Jo, after it was confirmed that she is pregnant with twin girls.

Kim Raver ( Dr. Teddy Altman)

ABC

Throughout Grey's Anatomy Season 21, much of Dr. Teddy Altman's (Kim Raver) story revolved around her troubled marriage with Dr. Owen Hunt. In the finale, Teddy and Owen appeared to have broken up after she didn't believe that her husband was in love with her childhood friend, Nora (portrayed by Tracker Season 2 guest star Floriana Lima).

After their apparent breakup, the final moments of Grey's Anatomy Season 21, Episode 18 revealed that Teddy is nowhere to be found, indicating that she might be on the same floor where the explosion happened.

Teddy Altman's death will definitely leave a major hole in Grey Sloan, considering that she is the Chief of Surgery in the hospital. It could also be a heartbreaking moment for Owen since his last moments with his wife would be their breakup.

Chandra Wilson (Dr. Miranda Bailey)

ABC

Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) has been a mainstay of the Grey's Anatomy cast ever since the show's debut in 2005. Losing a core character like Bailey would definitely hit hard for most of the cast, especially for her husband, Dr. Ben Warren.

Bailey is in danger because she was on her way to the operating room right before the explosion happened, putting her fate in question.

Adelaide Kane (Dr. Jules Millin)

ABC

Dr. Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane) is one of the surgical interns who has had her fair share of ups and downs in the romantic side of things in Grey's Anatomy Season 21.

After Dr. Mika Yasuda exited the series (and almost died from a car accident), Jules was seemingly at a loss, but she found a new purpose after her career was reinvigorated by working alongside Dr. Winston Ndugu.

Similar to Bailey, Millin was also seen on the same floor as her right before the explosion, putting herself in peril as well.

Natalie Morales (Dr. Monica Beltran)

ABC

After making her debut as part of the cast of Grey's Anatomy Season 20, Dr. Monica Beltran (Natalie Morales) has consistently impacted Grey Sloan due to her tenacity and brilliance.

In the finale, Monica is also preparing for surgery alongside Jules right before the explosion happens, meaning that she could also be in danger when Season 22 starts.

Niko Terho (Dr. Lucas Adams)

Niko Terho

While Dr. Lucas Adams survived the hostage situation, he was last seen running toward danger after learning about the leaked gas situation to warn the others.

Dr. Adams' heroic efforts might put him in danger, leading to an early exit for the second-year resident.

Still, the chances of seeing Adams die are slim, especially after the finale teased a potential love triangle scenario between him, Griffith, and the newcomer intern portrayed by Trevor Jackson in Season 22.