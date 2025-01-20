Here's When Grey's Anatomy Will Return In 2025 (Confirmed)

Grey's Anatomy Season 21 is on a long midseason hiatus after an emotional cliffhanger in Episode 8, and it is set for a highly-anticipated return soon.

The latest season of the long-running medical drama from ABC explores many storylines, such as Levi Schmitt and Mika Yasuda's departure, Owen and Teddy's ongoing marriage problems, Jo's pregnancy, and Catherine's deteriorating health.

Grey's Anatomy Season 21, Episode 8 premiered on ABC on November 21, and there has been no new episode that was released on the network since the midseason finale aired.

Grey's Anatomy

ABC confirmed that Grey's Anatomy Season 21, Episode 9 will premiere on the network on Thursday, March 6, at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

The three-month gap between Episode 8 and Episode 9 serves as Grey's Anatomy's winter break.

While fans wait for the show's return, an official promo for Grey's Anatomy Season 21, Episode 9 teased what lies ahead for some of the characters like Lucas likely being shot by a robber and Jo's pregnancy being in peril after being involved in the same robbery gone wrong.

What To Expect in Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Episode 9

Grey's Anatomy Season 21, Episode 8 was jam-packed with intriguing storylines that set up the final season's final batch of episodes.

At the center of the midseason finale was a robbery situation involving a pregnant Dr. Jo Wilson and Dr. Lucas Adams, and the brief Episode 9 trailer shows that the pair appear to be in trouble after one or both of them are shot inside the store.

Elsewhere, Mika Yasuda's exit in Episode 8 sent shockwaves to her fellow interns at Grey's Sloan Memorial, specifically her romantic interest, Dr. Jules Millin.

Although Levi Schmitt already exited Grey's Anatomy in the first half of Season 21, the fact that his best friend, Jo, is in trouble could mean that he could show up for a brief cameo to check on his longtime co-worker.

Other notable tidbits that fans should look out for when the series returns in March are storylines centered on Kwan who slept with his newly-engaged ex-fiancé Molly and Owen being threatened over the fact that Teddy kissed another woman named Cass.

The next batch of episodes is also confirmed to feature the much-awaited return of Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey after discovering that Catherine has liver lesions that may be cancerous.

The first eight episodes of Grey's Anatomy Season 21 are streaming on Hulu.