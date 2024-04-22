Grey's Anatomy Season 20 Episode 6 Release Date & Remaining Schedule

By Richard Nebens Posted:
Grey's Anatomy

The release date for Grey's Anatomy Season 20, Episode 6 approaches fast as fans look ahead to the rest of the new season.

Continuing its record-breaking residency on ABC, Grey's Anatomy has nearly hit two decades of action on the air.

Standing as ABC's longest-running scripted primetime show, Season 20 first hit the air on March 14, as the release schedule pushes forward.

[ Full Cast of Grey's Anatomy Season 20- Every Main Character & Actor In 2024 Episodes (Photos) ]

When Is Grey's Anatomy Season 20, Episode 6's Release Date?

Grey's Anatomy season 20 episode 6 trailer promo
ABC

Grey's Anatomy Season 20, Episode 6's release date is officially set for Thursday, May 2, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, spanning that one-hour time slot. The episode will then arrive on Hulu the following day.

Titled "The Marathon Continues," the episode's synopsis can be seen below:

"Mika and Teddy receive a patient from a nearby penitentiary; Catherine pushes back on Link and Monica's treatment plan for a VIP; Bailey tries to integrate wellness into the residency program."

The rest of the confirmed schedule for upcoming Season 20 episodes is as follows:

  • Season 20 Episode 6 - Thursday, May 2
  • Season 20 Episode 7- Thursday, May 9

New episodes of Grey's Anatomy premiere on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, with Episode 6 arriving on Thursday, May 2. Episodes then come to Hulu the following day.

Read more about other ABC shows below:

911: Why Did Connie Britton Leave the Show?

The Good Doctor Season 7 Episode 7 Release Date & Remaining Schedule

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 7 Release Date & Remaining Schedule

- Related Articles:
- In This Article: Grey's Anatomy (Season 20)
Release Date
March 14, 2024
Platform
Cable TV
Actors
Chandra Wilson
James Pickens Jr
Kevin McKidd
Genres
Drama
- About The Author: Richard Nebens
Richard Nebens joined The Direct in March 2020, now serving as the site's Senior Writer and also working as an assistant editor and content creator. He started his journalism career as a hobby in 2019 and is passionate about sharing news and stories from the entertainment industry, especially comic book movies, comedy, and sci-fi. Richard looks to expand his knowledge about movies and TV every day, and he is eager to stay locked into the latest releases and breaking news at every opportunity.

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Lauren from The Circle Season 6? 3 Things to Know About Lauren 'Shiraa' LaChant
The Chosen Season 4 Gets New Streaming Release Announcement
Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Release: What TIME Will It Debut?
Disney+'s X-Men '97 Just Killed Off 8 Major Mutants

TRENDING

'It's Gonna Suck': Avatar Netflix Star Prepares Fans for Season 2 Conflict (Exclusive)
Solo Leveling Season 2 Release, Cast & Everything We Know
Who Is Randy Randall from Netflix's Unlocked? Charges Explained & 2024 Updates
Why Are Chris Brown and Quavo Beefing? Diss Track Explained
Who Is Nava Mau? 5 Things to Know About Baby Reindeer Actress
Tags: Drama / Action / Comedy / Sci-Fi / Superhero / Hulu /