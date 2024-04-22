The release date for Grey's Anatomy Season 20, Episode 6 approaches fast as fans look ahead to the rest of the new season.

Continuing its record-breaking residency on ABC, Grey's Anatomy has nearly hit two decades of action on the air.

Standing as ABC's longest-running scripted primetime show, Season 20 first hit the air on March 14, as the release schedule pushes forward.

ABC

Grey's Anatomy Season 20, Episode 6's release date is officially set for Thursday, May 2, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, spanning that one-hour time slot. The episode will then arrive on Hulu the following day.

Titled "The Marathon Continues," the episode's synopsis can be seen below:

"Mika and Teddy receive a patient from a nearby penitentiary; Catherine pushes back on Link and Monica's treatment plan for a VIP; Bailey tries to integrate wellness into the residency program."

The rest of the confirmed schedule for upcoming Season 20 episodes is as follows:

Season 20 Episode 6 - Thursday, May 2

Season 20 Episode 7- Thursday, May 9

New episodes of Grey's Anatomy premiere on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, with Episode 6 arriving on Thursday, May 2. Episodes then come to Hulu the following day.

