The Good Doctor Season 7 Episode 7 Release Date & Remaining Schedule

By Jennifer McDonough Posted:
The Good Doctor Freddie Highmore

The story of Freddie Highmore’s Dr. Murphy will reach its end when The Good Doctor Season 7 finishes airing. Find out the schedule for the rest of Season 7.

The Good Doctor follows skilled surgeon Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young MD on the autism spectrum. 

Throughout the past seven seasons, viewers have tuned in to see Shaun navigate his work and his professional and personal relationships.

When Does The Good Doctor Episode 7 Air?

Freddie Highmore in The Good Doctor
The Good Doctor

Season 7, Episode 7 of The Good Doctor will air on Tuesday, April 30 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on ABC and stream on Hulu the next day.

The release dates of the three episodes (Episodes 8-10) following have not yet been officially confirmed. However, it is assumed that they will air on the Tuesdays following Episode 7, with those dates potentially being the following:

  • Season 7, Episode 8 - May 7, 2024
  • Season 7, Episode 9 - May 14, 2024
  • Season 7, Episode 10 - May 21, 2024

What Might Happen in The Good Doctor’s Remaining Episodes?

It has been a tumultuous final season for The Good Doctor. Namely, Dr. Asher Wolke (Noah Galvin) was brutally murdered in the fifth episode in an antisemitic and anti-LGBTQIA+ assault.

In the installment following that shocking twist, the characters convened to memorialize their fallen friend. Toward Episode 6’s close, Shaun let himself grieve. As tears rose in his eyes, Dr. Murhpy confessed that he “will miss Asher.”

The rest of the season will contain a glaring absence as Asher is no longer part of the cast, so fans can expect the series to continue dealing with the fallout of his death.

Elsewhere, viewers can also likely look forward to Lea and Shaun further adjusting to life as first-time parents as they try and balance their careers alongside that. 

The Good Doctor’s next episode airs on Tuesday, April 30 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on ABC.

