Episode 7 of Will Trent Season 2 concerns an unexpected murder at a wedding.

Will Trent follows Ramón Rodríguez‘s titular Special Agent Trent, a detail-oriented crime-solver working for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. In the series, Trent must often navigate his dyslexia and quiet, unassuming nature to get the job done.

[ Is Will Trent Autistic? The Character's Disabilities Explained ]

When Does Will Trent’s Next New Episode Air?

ABC

The seventh episode of Will Trent’s second season, "Have You Never Been to a Wedding?" will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/ET on Tuesday, April 30.

Then, the episode will come streaming to Hulu early in the morning the following day, Wednesday, May 1.

These release timings will continue with subsequent episodes of the season. The full schedule for the next two episodes of Will Trent breaks down like so:

ABC Airdate

Episode 7 - Tuesday, April 30

Episode 8 - Tuesday, May 7

Hulu Availability

Episode 7 - Wednesday, May 1

Episode 8 - Wednesday, May 8

What About the Rest of Will Trent Season 2?

Will Trent Season 1 contained a total of 13 episodes. As for Season 2, however, it’s not quite clear exactly how many episodes compose it. For whatever reason, ABC is seemingly being a bit cagey with the details of the show’s upcoming schedule.

Will Trent Season 2 may have a shortened run of only eight installments, but at this time, it has not been officially confirmed if the season will extend beyond that number (Read about the cast and characters of Will Trent Season 2).

But good news for fans who cannot get enough of Will Trent, The series has been renewed for a third season thanks to its strong ratings and streaming metrics.

A release date for Season 3 has not yet been revealed, but it is expected to drop sometime in 2025.

The next episode of Will Trent will come to ABC at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday, April 30.