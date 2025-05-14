Will Trent Boss Says Fans Should be ‘Concerned’ Over [Spoilers] Fate

Will Trent co-showrunners Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen addressed the fate of two main characters following Season 3's emotional cliffhanger ending. After reuniting with his long-lost father, Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Special Agent Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) was tasked with preventing a bioterrorism attack that endangered the lives of innocent civilians in Atlanta. However, Will was forced to choose between finding out what the terrorists are planning and saving GBI Deputy Director Amanda Wagner's (Sonja Sohn) life after she was held hostage in the headquarters.

While Will Trent teamed up with his father, Sheriff Caleb Rousard, to unpack the terrorists' next steps, Wagner was left to fight the hostage takers alone. Meanwhile, Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen) was inside the HQ when the hostage situation was happening, and she made a plan to save Amanda.

Angie ended up eliminating most of the hostage takers, but one managed to shoot Amanda in the chest, leaving her fate hanging in the balance.

Elsewhere, Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin), who was still reeling from being diagnosed with a brain tumor, collapsed on the floor in the finale's closing moments.

In an interview with TV Line, Will Trent co-showrunners Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen teased the fate of Amanda Wagner and Michael Ormewood ahead of Season 4.

Heldens said fans should be "concerned" for the fate of the two characters, while Thomsen pointed out that they will be forever changed if they end up being alive next season:

TV Line: "Just how worried should fans be about Amanda and Ormewood over the hiatus? We’re not losing either of them… right?" Liz Heldens: "I think that we should be concerned for those characters." Daniel Thomsen: "Yeah, because in any scenario, they’re going to be different. They’re going to be changed by what they’ve gone through."

Heldens also shared that they are still figuring out whether there will be a big time jump between Seasons 3 and 4, noting that they will take a "little bit of time" to unpack what happened in the finale:

TV Line: "We know the next 48 hours are critical for Amanda. We also leave Ormewood in the throes of a serious medical crisis. Now, you’ve typically done time jumps between seasons — they’re typically in line with the amount of time the show is actually off the air — but what about Season 4? Do you foresee another big time jump, or will the events of the finale dictate picking up pretty much immediately where we left off?" Liz Heldens: "We don’t know yet. I like taking a little bit of time because I think it’s interesting to back fill what has happened in the last three months because our show, sometimes the next episode is the next day, and sometimes the next episode is, like, 30 seconds later, so it’s nice to let people move and change and grow a little bit [between seasons], but we’re not sure yet."

Will Trent showrunners' ambiguous comments about the fate of Amanda and Ormewood may serve as bad news for fans, but the fact that their stories are far from over suggests that both of them will likely return in Season 4.

Will Trent Season 4 is confirmed to be in ABC's midseason lineup in 2026. Aside from the uncertain fates of Sonja Sohn and Jake McLaughlin's respective characters, Will Trent is expected to bring back core cast members Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Cora Lu Tran, and Season 3 newcomer Scott Foley for Season 4.

Why Will Trent Season 4 Needs to Bring Back Amanda & Ormewood

Although Will Trent is known for not shying away from delivering grand twists (Will even arrested Angie in the Season 2 finale to prove a point), there should be proper buildup to these shocking moments, and killing off Ormewood and Wagner falls under that category.

Will Trent has had quite an emotional journey in Season 3, with him accidentally shooting (and killing) a young boy in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 11, and breaking up with his newfound girlfriend Marion Alba. Losing both Michael Ormewood and Amanda Wagner in Season 4 would be a tough blow for Will.

Still, there is reason to believe that both characters will return since killing them without saying their proper goodbyes to those closest to them would not be ideal.

The show still has much to explore for Amanda Wagner before she says goodbye, considering that she became Will's mentor and adoptive mother all these years. Now that Will has found his biological father, Amanda is the perfect person to guide him as he navigates his newfound journey in discovering his roots.

As for Ormewood, the series has yet to dig deep into his ongoing divorce from his wife, Gina, and he has pretty much sidelined this seismic change in his life in Season 3. If he survives his brain tumor diagnosis, Ormewood could finally have the "talk" with his wife and sort everything out before eventually moving on and finding a new purpose outside of law enforcement.