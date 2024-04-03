The Good Doctor Season 7 bids goodbye to one of its fan-favorite characters in Episode 5.

The latest installment, "Who At Peace," mainly focuses on Asher's journey as he grapples with the thought of marrying Jerome while also revisiting his religious past to help his patient's path to Judaism.

The Good Doctor Season 7, Episode 5 premiered on ABC on April 2.

Every Main Cast Member of The Good Doctor Season 7 Episode 5

Freddie Highmore - Dr. Shaun Murphy

Freddie Highmore

Freddie Highmore returns to lead the cast of The Good Doctor as Dr. Shaun Murphy, an attending surgeon at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital who is on the Autism spectrum and presents signs of Savant syndrome.

Shaun continues to adjust in the workplace due to the arrival of Dr. Charlotte "Charlie" Lukaitis. In Episode 5, Audrey talks to Shaun to take Charlie as part of his rotation or risk losing half his salary if he doesn't comply.

As Shaun seeks advice from his wife and co-workers on how to deal with Charlie, it is apparent that he is uncomfortable working with her.

Highmore has many iconic roles under his belt, such as playing Charlie Bucket in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Norman Bates in Bates Motel, and George in The Art of Getting By.

Noah Galvin - Dr. Asher Wolke

Noah Galvin

Noah Galvin put forth a memorable performance as The Good Doctor mainstay, Dr. Asher Wolke, in Season 7, Episode 5.

Asher is the main highlight of the episode as his journey is chronicled throughout the installment up until the last minute.

The third-year surgical resident helps a patient who wants to convert to Judaism, leading to an eventful conversation with one of the Rabbis who were present during the marriage ceremony.

Unfortunately, Asher met his tragic end at the final minute of Episode 5, leading to heartbreaking ramifications.

Galvin is known for his roles in The Real O'Neals, Theater Camp, and Booksmart.

Paige Spara - Lea Dilallo

Paige Spara

Paige Spara stars as Lea Dilallo, Shaun's wife and the head director of St. Bonaventure's IT Department.

Lea makes her presence felt in Season 7, Episode 5 after she gives Shaun advice about dealing with Charlie in the workplace, telling him that he can ignore her similar to how he ignores their baby's crying during bedtime.

Spara previously appeared in Home Again and She's in Portland.

Fiona Gubelmann - Dr. Morgan Reznick

Fiona Gubelmann

Dr. Morgan Reznick (played by Fiona Gubelmann) is an attending internist at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

Morgan returns in Episode 5 as she playfully teases Audrey in navigating the newfound romantic bond between Aaron Glassman and her mother. She also helps in treating the obese teenager that they took in alongside Dr. Shaun Murphy.

Gubelmann can be seen in Wilfred, Royally Ever After, and Christmas Next Door.

Will Yun Lee - Dr. Alex Park

Will Yun Lee

Will Yun Lee reprises his role as Dr. Alex Park, a former police officer who later becomes a successful surgeon. He is also married to Dr. Morgan Reznick.

Dr. Park appears in Episode 5 as he treats an elderly man with a young fiance. The attractive woman is not the gold digger in this scenario since she is paying the bills (not the other way around).

Lee was previously featured in Altered Carbon, Rampage, and San Andreas.

Christina Chang - Dr. Audrey Lim

Christina Chang

Christina Chang reprises his role as Dr. Audrey Lim, the Chief of Surgery at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

In Episode 5, Audrey is shocked to learn that Dr. Aaron Glassman slept with her mother the night before, making things awkward for the pair.

Still, she used this experience to view her mom from a different perspective, seeing her as an interesting person rather than a dull homemaker.

Chang has over 60 credits to her name, with impressive roles in 24, Live Free or Die Hard, and Unstable.

Bess Armstrong - Eileen Lim

Bess Armstrong

Bess Armstrong plays Audrey's mother, Eileen Lim, in The Good Doctor Season 7.

After sleeping with Dr. Aaron Glassman, Eileen has an awkward situation to deal with her daughter in Episode 5. However, Eileen made sure to let Audrey know that she likes Glassman and that it was more than just a hook-up for the both of them.

Armstrong is known for her roles in My So-Called Life, The Four Seasons, and Nothing in Common.

Richard Schiff - Dr. Aaron Glassman

Richard Schiff

Richard Schiff is a franchise mainstay who reprises his role as Dr. Aaron Glassman in The Good Doctor Season 7, Episode 5.

Serving as Shaun's mentor and father figure, Dr. Glassman has witnessed his fair share of ups and downs together while working at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital (he even served as the hospital's president at a certain point in time).

In Episode 5, Dr. Glassman's personal life takes center stage as his romantic entanglement with Eileen Lim is discovered by Audrey. As a result, Glassman had a heart-to-heart with Audrey, telling her how amazing her mom is.

Schiff's notable credits include Man of Steel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and The West Wing.

Kayla Cromer - Dr. Charlotte "Charlie" Lukaitis

Kayla Cromer

One of the newcomers in the world of The Good Doctor Season 7 is Kayla Cromer as Dr. Charlotte "Charlie" Lukaitis.

Charlie is a huge fan of Dr. Shaun Murphy and she is excited to finally work with him as a third-year medical student. She is also on the autism spectrum.

Shaun is annoyed with Charlie's consistent interruption during his diagnosis for certain patients, but he is forced by Audrey and Aaron to work with her so that she can learn more about the basics of surgery.

Cromer's most recognizable role is playing Matilda in Everything's Gonna Be Okay. The actress can also be seen in Monster High and Rough Cut.

Giacomo Baessato - Jerome

Giacomo Baessato

Giacomo Baessato's Jerome is an openly gay man who is in a romantic relationship with Dr. Asher Wolke.

In Episode 5, Asher is contemplating about marrying Jerome. On the flip side, Jerome is firm in his decision to propose to Asher, but things go awry after a sudden tragedy happens to his boyfriend.

Baessato is best known for his appearances as J. Edgar Hoover in DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Connor in Nancy Drew, and Derrick in Trigger Me.

Chuku Modu - Dr. Jared Kalu

Chuku Modu

Chuku Modu portrays Dr. Jared Kalu, a surgical resident, in The Good Doctor Season 7.

Dr. Kalu appears in Episode 5 as he helps Shaun, Charlie, and Morgan to treat an obese 14-year-old teenager seeking help.

Modu's most recognizable roles are playing Soh-Larr in Captain Marvel, Aggo in Game of Thrones, and Patrick Keen in Fifteen-Love.

Carmel Amit - Ronit Silver

Carmel Amit

Carmel Amit guest stars as Ronit Silver in The Good Doctor Season 7, Episode 5.

Ronit is a respected lawyer whose fiancé is an old seventh-grade English teacher. It is revealed in the episode that she has Stage 3 ovarian cancer, leading to concerns about her planned wedding.

Amit is best known for her roles as Daphne Holt in Ghost Wars, Jenny in Somewhere Between, and Ariella Greenburg in Mistresses.

Matt McCoy - Scott

Matt McCoy

Another newcomer who joined the cast of The Good Doctor Season 7, Episode 5 is Matt McCoy as Scott.

Scott is Dr. Park and Dr. Wolke's patient and Ronit's fiancé who gets treated with surgery after a bad fall.

McCoy's notable credits include Seinfeld, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and Silicon Valley.

Bria Samoné Henderson - Dr. Jordan Allen

Bria Samoné Henderson

Bria Samoné Henderson appears in Season 7, Episode 5 as Dr. Jordan Allen.

She virtually makes her presence felt in the episode after Asher asks her for help with the diagnosis of Ronit's Stage 3 ovarian cancer. Jordan also gives Asher advice about marrying Jerome.

Henderson has credits in Virginality, Angel City, and The Donor Party.

David Attar - Rabbi Benjamin

David Attar

David Attar is one of the guest stars of Episode 5 and he plays Rabbi Benjamin.

Benjamin helps Asher organize Scott and Ronit's wedding in the hospital. He is also an open-minded Rabbi who speaks with Asher about his sexuality.

Attar is known for his roles in Riverdale, Round and Round, and Guiding Emily.

New episodes of The Good Doctor premiere every Tuesday on ABC at 10 p.m. ET.

