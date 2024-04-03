After setting up a potentially heart-breaking Season 7 mid-season finale by way of marketing and trailers, The Good Doctor confirmed the fate of Noah Galvin's Dr. Asher Wolke in its latest episode.

The long-running ABC medical drama just rounded out the first half of its seventh season on the network. The series follows Freddie Highmore's Shaun Murphy, an autistic medical virtuoso working within San Jose's St. Bonaventure Hospital.

Season 7 has had plenty of drama for fans to latch onto so far, including Shaun's adjustment to being a father. However, it saved the biggest narrative beat for the halfway point of its farewell season.

The Good Doctor Confirms Asher's Fate

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for The Good Doctor Season 7.

Fans finally know what happened to Noah Galvin's Dr. Asher Wolke, as The Good Doctor closed out its seventh season.

The Season 7, Episode 6 trailer released by ABC following The Good Doctor mid-season finale teased the harrowing fallout of Ahser's death, with the rest of the cast mourning their fallen colleague and friend.

The footage spotlighted characters like Freddie Highmore's Shaun Murphy at Asher's funeral, dealing with the loss of their friend, and confirming (if there was any question) that he died in Episode 5.

This will be a massive loss for the series, as one of its core characters has fallen.

As the series enters the latter half of its farewell season, Dr. Asher Wolke‘s death will likely shake the Good Doctor family to its core.

How Did Asher Die in The Good Doctor?

This comes after Season 7, Episode 5 (titled "Who At Peace") ended in shocking fashion, killing Asher off after he had been a part of the series since Season 4.

The end of the mid-season finale saw the young doctor brutally beaten to death as a part of an anti-Semitic attack on Dr. Wolke after he had only recently reconnected to his faith.

What makes matters even more heartbreaking is that all this happened as Asher was supposedly mere moments away from his boyfriend Jerome.

The episode ended with Asher dropping a rabbi back off at a San Joe Snyogogue, following the medical professional helping out with his parents’ wedding.

Upon arrival, the two found a pair of vandals taking out their hate on the place of worship and then accosting both Asher and the rabbi.

Asher attempted to ward the thugs off, threatening that he "[was] calling the cop;" however, as they walked off, the pair of assailants turned around and struck the doctor, fatally wounding him in the process.

The Good Doctor is streaming now on Hulu and Season 7, Episode 6 is set to debut on ABC on Tuesday, April 9.