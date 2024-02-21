ABC's hit series, The Good Doctor, officially released its first episode of Season 7 on Tuesday, February 20, so it is time for fans to meet the cast making up the 2024 installment of the TV show.

Led by actor Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor follows the character of Dr. Shaun Murhpy, a surgeon with autism and Savant syndrome as he performs his duties.

Although it has been one of ABC's most successful shows, it was confirmed that Season 7 of The Good Doctor will be the last installment, including just 10 episodes. For reference, Season 6 was 22 episodes in length.

Every Main Actor and Character in The Good Doctor Season 7

Freddie Highmore - Dr. Shaun Murphy

As mentioned above, Freddie Highmore leads the massive cast of The Good Doctor, playing the lead character Dr. Shaun Murhpy.

Dr. Murphy is an attending surgeon at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital who has had to overcome many obstacles due to autism and Savant syndrome, which in turn he has also been able to use as strengths in the medical world.

The character is known for not letting anything stop him from pursuing his dreams.

It is also important to note that he is married to Paige Spara's Lea Dilallo, who recently gave birth to their first child in Season 6.

Highmore is known for his roles in Finding Neverland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Bates Motel.

Richard Schiff - Dr. Aaron Glassman

Richard Schiff's Dr. Aaron Glassman is another main character of The Good Doctor and a father figure to Dr. Shaun Murphy.

Dr. Glassman's official title is attending neurosurgeon, but at one time he was also the president of the St. Bonaventure hospital.

However, he had to step down from his role as president after being diagnosed with cancer. His troubles didn't end in Season 6 when he found out that he not only had a stroke but also a lesion on his brain. This caused some separation between him and Shaun, who thought that he shouldn't operate on patients any longer.

Schiff is best known for appearing in Man of Steel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and The West Wing.

Christina Chang - Dr. Audrey Lim

Dr. Audrey Lim is the Chief of Surgery in The Good Doctor. The character is played by Christina Chang.

Dr. Lim only appeared in a handful of episodes in Season 1 but has since been featured in nearly every single episode.

She also played a major role in confronting Dr. Glassman about his stroke and brain lesion, ushering him to step down from his duties as a surgeon after he missed a couple of sutures when operating on a patient.

Chang can also be seen in Live Free or Die Hard, Pin-Up, and 28 Days.

Paige Spara - Lea Dilallo

Paige Spara's Lea Dilallo is the Head Director of St. Bonaventure's IT Department and the wife of Dr. Shaun Murphy.

Lea began the series as Shaun's next-door neighbor, but the two quickly moved in together and became roommates in Season 2.

They officially became a couple one season later and were then married in Season 5, and at the end of Season 6, Lea gave birth to their first child.

Lea and Shaun navigating parenthood will likely be a major storyline of the final installment.

Spara is best known for her work in Home Again and Kevin from Work.

Fiona Gublemann - Dr. Morgan Reznick

Dr. Morgan Reznick is an attending internist at the hospital in The Good Doctor and is played by actor Fiona Gublemann.

Dr. Reznick began the series as a surgery resident but made the switch to an internist in Season 4. For reference, this means that she now studies internal medicine.

Many characters in the show initially found Morgan to be rather difficult to work with due to her abrasive and arrogant personality.

She underwent quite a change in Season 3, however, after being diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis, which greatly affected her hands and ultimately played a part in forcing her to pursue internal medicine.

Gublemann is best known for her work in Royally Ever After, Wilfred, and Christmas Next Door.

Will Yun Lee - Dr. Alex Park

Will Yun Lee's Dr. Alex Park is yet another main character in The Good Doctor, but unlike many of the other characters in the show, he didn't start out with aspirations to pursue the medical field.

Before becoming a surgical attending, Dr. Park had a lengthy career in law enforcement.

However, after serving for 15 years as a police officer, he then made the switch to study surgery.

Lee can also be seen in Altered Carbon, Rampage, and San Andreas.

Bria Henderson - Dr. Jordan Allen

The character of Dr. Jordan Allen is a surgical resident at the St. Bonaventure hospital and is played by actor Bria Henderson.

Dr. Allen is one of the newer main characters on the show, not appearing until Season 4.

However, she has been credited in nearly every episode since then.

Henderson is best known for her work in Virgiality and The Donor Party.

Chuku Modu - Dr. Jared Kalu

Chuku Modu's Dr. Jared Kalu is another surgical resident at the hospital in The Good Doctor.

Dr. Kalu played a major role in Season 1 of the show but quickly departed after the Season 2 premiere.

He did, however, make his official return in Season 6, where he restarted his residency under Dr. Lim as a part of Shaun's team.

Modu is also credited in the MCU's Captain Marvel, Me Before You, and Game of Thrones.

Noah Galvin - Dr. Asher Wolke

Noah Galvin's Dr. Asher Wolke is a third-year surgical resident in 2024's The Good Doctor Season 7.

Dr. Wolke was first introduced in a Season 4 episode titled "Newbies," which was also the same exact episode where Bria Henderson made her first appearance as Jordan Allen.

Galvin's character is openly gay in the show and is currently in a relationship with Giacomo Baessato's Jerome Martel. It is also important to note that Galvin himself is also gay in real life.

Galvin is best known for his work in Theater Camp, Booksmart, and The Real O'Neals.

Kayla Cromer - Charlene “Charlie” Lukaitis

Kayla Cromer joined the cast of The Good Doctor for its seventh and final season, playing the character of Charlene Lukaitis, who also goes by Charlie.

Charlie is a third-year medical student with autism who has looked up to Dr. Shaun Murphy for many years.

Like her character, Cromer is on the spectrum as well and made history in 2020 when she became the first person with autism to play a character on the spectrum in an American TV show.

That series mentioned above is Everything's Gonna Be Okay (which was awarded the Ruderman Family Foundation Seal Of Authentic Representation), and fans can also see Cromer in Monster High and South of Hell as well.

Wavyy Jonez - Dominick ‘Dom’ Hubank

Wavyy Jonez's Dominick Hubank is yet another character who is making their first appearance in 2024's Season 7 of The Good Doctor.

Dominick, who also goes by Dom, is also a third-year medical student like Charlie Lukaitis.

Jonez's character is trying to get through medical school so that he can go back to his own underserved community and be a family doctor there, but there is only one problem - he has hemophobia (the extreme fear of blood) and faints whenever he sees blood.

Jonez is best known for his roles in Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G., See You Yesterday, and Reprisal.

Season 7 of The Good Doctor premiered on Tuesday, February 20 at 10 p.m. ET, and new episodes will be released every Tuesday at the same time. Hulu subscribers will be able to stream new episodes the day after they premiere.

