SEAL Team star Max Theriot returns to lead the cast of Fire Country Season 2 on CBS.

Fire Country tells the story of a convict named Bode Donavan who is released from prison in exchange for working with firefighters to fend off the Northern California wildfires.

Fire Country Season 2 premiered on CBS on February 16.

Every Main Cast Member of Fire Country Season 2

Max Thieriot - Bode Donovan

Max Thieriot

Max Thieriot returns as Bode Donovan in Fire Country Season 2.

As part of his release from prison, Bode is assigned to work with firefighters in his rural hometown the place he had a traumatic past.

At the end of Season 1, Bode returns to prison after several unexpected events.

Thieriot is known for his roles in The Pacifier, Disconnect, and Point Break. The actor also starred as Clay Spenser in SEAL Team.

Kevin Alejandro - Manny Perez

Kevin Alejandro

Kevin Alejandro reprises his role as Manny Perez.

Manny is Gabriela Perez's father and fire captain who supports his daughter's relationship with Bode. In the Season 2 trailer, Manny asks Bode why he returns to prison, considering he knows he's innocent.

Alejandro's notable credits include True Blood, Southland, and Bedtime Story. Arrowverse fans may also recognize Alejandro for playing Brother Blood in Arrow.

Stephanie Arcila - Gabriela Perez

Stephanie Arcila

Gabriela Perez (played by Stephanie Arcila) is Bode Donovan's romantic interest in Fire Country.

Gabriela was devastated that Bode went back to prison at the end of Season 1, and it seems that she is ready to help in any way she can to bring him back and prove his innocence.

Arcila previously appeared in Don't Breathe 2, Here and Now, and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Jordan Calloway - Jake Crawford

Jordan Calloway

Jake Crawford is Gabriela's ex-boyfriend who feels guilty over the death of Bode's sister, Riley. The character is played on-screen by Jordan Calloway.

At the end of Season 1, Jake escaped the difficult challenges he faced, most notably being accused of arson fires.

Fans may recognize Calloway for his roles in Black Lightning, Riverdale, and Countdown.

Jules Latimer - Eve Edwards

Jules Latimer

Jules Latimer returns in Season 2 as Eve Edwards.

Eve is a thrill-seeking firefighter who is fearless in fighting fires and saving lives during crises. Eve has secret romantic feelings toward Jake which later come to fruition at the end of Season 1.

Latimer is best known for her role as Toni Plimpton in Guilty Party. The actress also appeared in Rustin as Joyce.

Billy Burke - Vince Leone

Billy Burke

Billy Burke's Vince Leone is Bode Donovan's father and the Chief of Edgewater and Battalion 1508.

Throughout Season 1, Vince and Bode had a falling out since he blamed his son for the death of his daughter.

Twilight fans may recognize Burke for his role as Charlie Swan in the movies. The actor also appeared in Drive Angry, Red Riding Hood, and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Diane Farr - Sharon Leone

Diane Farr

Sharon Leone (played by Diane Farr) is Bode's mother and Vince's wife who has yet to move on from the death of her daughter.

Sharon is the division chief of Cal Fire, and she also manages the distribution of various resources across several stations within the state. In Season 1, she received a shocking diagnosis of a chronic kidney disease.

Despite not getting over the death of her daughter, Sharon still wants Bode out of prison.

Farr previously starred in Californication, Rescue Me, and Splitting Up Together. The actress' most recognizable role is playing Megan Reeves in Numb3rs.

Tye White - Cole

Tye White

One of the newcomers of Fire Country Season 2 is Tye White as Cole.

As per Deadline, Cole is an MMA fighter and one of Bode's new cellmates in prison. Similar to Bode, he is trying to be better for his family.

White has credits in American Auto, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Greenleaf.

Jason O'Mara - Liam

Jason O'Mara

Jason O'Mara joins the cast of Season 2 as Liam. He is a charismatic firefighter who shares a past with Sharon Leone.

Agents of SHIELD fans may recognize O'Mara for his role as Jeffrey Mace in Season 4 of the hit Marvel series. The actor also appeared in The Man in the High Castle, The Good Wife, and Smother.

Rafael de la Fuente - Diego

Rafael de la Fuente

Rafael de la Fuente is another newcomer to Fire Country Season 2. The actor will portray a character named Diego.

Diego is described (via TV Line) as a "charming and motivated" firefighter who trains Gabriela in the new season. With Bode serving his time in prison, trouble is brewing in romantic paradise for him and Gabriela.

The actor is best known for his roles in Dynasty, Empire, and When We Rise.

Morena Baccarin - Sheriff Mickey

Morena Baccarin

Rounding out the Season 2 newcomers is Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey.

Working as a Sheriff's Deputy for 15 years in Edgewater, Mickey's protective nature is challenged in Season 2.

Variety shared that Mickey's appearance in Season 2 could lay the groundwork for a possible spin-off series.

Baccarin is set to return to the Marvel universe later this year alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3 as Vanessa. The actress' other credits include Gotham, Serenity, and The Endgame.

New episodes of Fire Country Season 2 premiere every Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Read more about Fire Country below:

Fire Country Season 2 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

First Look at Fire Country Season 2 Officially Revealed