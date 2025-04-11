Fire Country Season 3 Episode 17 Cast & Guest Stars Confirmed In 'Fire and Ice' - Jelly Roll, Jeff Fahey & More

Fire Country Season 3, Episode 17 marks the acting debut of Grammy-nominated artist Jelly Roll in the CBS series alongside guest stars Constance Zimmer and Jeff Fahey.

The firefighter drama series returns in "Fire and Ice" as the crew of Station 42 deals with a ski resort accident. Meanwhile, Vince has to reconnect with his father before it's too late.

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 17 Cast & Guest Stars Pictures Guide

Leven Rambin - Audrey James

Leven Rambin joins the cast of Fire Country Season 3, Episode 17 as Audrey James, a firefighting cadet of Battalion 1508 who is close to Bode.

She made a significant appearance as part of the cast of Fire Country Season 3, Episode 5.

Rambin is best known for her roles in True Detective, The Path, and Last Night on Earth.

Max Thieriot - Bode Leone

Max Thieriot leads the cast of Fire Country Season 3 as Bode Leone, a former inmate turned full-time firefighter who is now part of the core team of Battalion 1508.

Episode 16's ending saw Bode being furious over his mother (Sharon) after she negotiated a deal with Oxalta in exchange for her silence.

Bode being unhappy about the deal could lead to him helping Renee with her class-action lawsuit against Oxalta.

Thieriot's notable credits include The Pacifier, Disconnect, and Point Break.

Jordan Calloway - Jake Crawford

Jordan Calloway portrays Jake Crawford, Bode's best friend and a resident firefighter of Battalion 1508.

Episode 16 saw Jake trying to find his place in the firehouse as he tries to climb up the ranks, but it is shattered after he overhears Vince telling Bode that he could be the future chief.

In Episode 17, Jake is expected to contemplate the future of his career while also helping the team deal with Oxalta.

Calloway has credits in Black Lightning, Riverdale, and Countdown.

Stephanie Arcila - Gabriela Perez

Fire Country breakout actress Stephanie Arcila portrays Gabriela Perez, a paramedic, and Bode's ex-girlfriend.

Season 3, Episode 17 is expected to focus on Gabriela's continued romance with Finn. She also embraces Manny's new status quo as a free man.

Arcila previously appeared in Don't Breathe 2, Here and Now, and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Jules Latimer - Eve Edwards

Jules Latimer reprises her role as Eve Edwards, the captain of Three Rock.

Eve is not aware of Sharon's negotiations with Oxalta, which led to Manny's freedom because she is so invested in the inmates' lives.

It seems that a potential clash is on the cards, as Eve is hellbent on making Oxalta pay.

Latimer's most iconic role is playing Toni Plimpton in Guilty Party. The actress also starred as Joyce in Rustin.

Diane Farr - Sharon Leone

Diane Farr, who is part of the core cast of Fire Country Season 3, returns as Sharon Leone, Bode's mother and Vince's wife. She is also Cal Fire's Division Chief.

After helping Manny get out of prison in Episode 16, Sharon has to deal with another conflict after Vince's ex-girlfriend, Renee, returns to inform them that she is moving forward with filing a case against Oxalta (the same company she made a deal with for Manny to be free).

Farr's past credits include Rescue Me, Californication, and Splitting Up Together.

Kevin Alejandro - Manny Perez

Kevin Alejandro portrays Manny Perez, Gabriela's father and the former chief of Ladder 42.

Manny is part of the Oxalta drama in Fire Country Season 3 as he helps Sharon deal with the shady company for causing environmental problems.

Episode 16 sees Manny being released from prison by the Department of Corrections in exchange for keeping silent about what Oxalta did.

Alejandro is best known for his roles in True Blood, Southland, and Bedtime Story.

Billy Burke - Vince Leone

Billy Burke returns as Vince Leone, Bode's father and the Chief of Edgewater and Battalion 1508.

After a tense conversation with Jake in Episode 16 about his place in Station 42, the main focus of Vince's storyline in the brand-new episode revolves around his unexpected reunion with his father.

Burke also starred in Drive Angry, Red Riding Hood, and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Jeff Fahey - Walter Leone

Jeff Fahey reprises her role as Walter Leone, Vince's father, with whom he has a troubled relationship.

Walter returns to Edgewater in Fire Country Season 3, Episode 17, as he is set to reconnect with Vince and try to make amends.

As a veteran actor, Fahey has over 180 credits, with memorable roles in Lady Scorpion, Lost, and Wyatt Earp.

Constance Zimmer - Renee

Constance Zimmer returns to star as Renee, Vince Leone's ex-girlfriend from high school who arrives in town to stir some trouble.

In "Fire and Ice," Renee returns to inform Bode that she's planning to file a class-action lawsuit against Oxalta (the company that paid Vince to keep silent about their shady actions against the environment).

Zimmer's other notable credits include appearances in Agents of SHIELD, UnREAL, and Good Trouble.

Blake Lee - Finn

Joining the cast of Fire Country Season 3 is Blake Lee as Finn.

Finn is a charming photographer who has his eyes set on Gabriela.

Lee previously appeared as Martin Harris in Cruel Summer, Derek in Parks and Recreation, and Tom in Mixology.

Jelly Roll - Noah

Jelly Roll makes his proper acting debut as Noah in Fire Country Season 3, Episode 17.

In the episode, Noah is a healthcare worker and ex-convict looking for a fresh start. He helps Vince reconnect with his father in the retirement home.

Roll is a Grammy award-nominated artist best known for his songs "Son of a Sinner" and "Need a Favor." He is part of the new lineup of judges in American Idol Season 23.

Interestingly, he previously appeared as himself in an episode of Tulsa King Season 2.

New Fire Country Season 3 episodes premiere on CBS every Friday at 9 p.m. ET. The episodes can also be streamed on Paramount+.