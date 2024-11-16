Fire Country Season 3, Episode 5 highlights the much-awaited debut of Jared Padalecki's Camden as a veteran firefighter.

Aside from Padalecki's arrival as Camden, “Edgewater’s About to Get Real Cozy" juggles several storylines in Edgewater, such as Bode and Gabriela's dangerous friends-with-benefits arrangement, an emergency landing of an airplane, and Smokey's reopening.

Fire Country Season 3, Episode 5 premiered on CBS on November 15.

Every Main Cast Member of Fire Country Season 3 Episode 5

Max Thieriot - Bode Leone

Max Thieriot

Max Thieriot leads the cast of Fire Country Season 3 as Bode Leone, a former inmate turned full-time firefighter who is now enjoying his freedom in Edgewater.

In Fire Country Season 3, Episode 5, Bode is still hooking up with Gabriela, and the pair appears to be on the verge of continuing their troublesome friends-with-benefits situation, mainly because Gabriela wants their connection to be purely physical and no emotional stuff that comes in the way.

Elsewhere, Bode also meets a new cadet coach at the fire station who believes in his capabilities as a firefighter right off the bat. After saving the passengers from a burning airplane by putting out the fire in the cockpit, he instantly becomes an internet sensation.

Thieriot is known for his roles in The Pacifier, Disconnect, and Point Break.

Jared Padalecki - Camden Casey

Jared Padalecki

Jared Padalecki makes a huge impression in his debut as Camden Casey in Fire Country Season 3, Episode 5.

Cam is the new cadet coach of Ladder 42 in Edgewater, meaning that he is Bode and Aubrey's supervisor.

His firefighting skills are immediately put to the test after an airplane emergency lands in Edgewater due to a fire.

Cam is a wild card in firefighting since he is willing to take risks during the job to save lives. He tells Bode in the latter part of the episode that he does it his way and on his terms because he lost his crew once after he played by the rules.

Cam takes Bode under his wing, and the pair's strong bond is expected to last in the coming episodes.

Padalecki is best known for portraying Sam Winchester in over 300 episodes of Supernatural.

The actor also starred in Walker, Friday the 13th, and Cry Wolf.

Kevin Alejandro - Manny Perez

Kevin Alejandro

Kevin Alejandro returns as Manny Perez, Gabriela's father and the former captain of Ladder 42.

Most of Manny's scenes in Fire Country Season 3, Episode 5 primarily focus on talking to Bode and Gabriela about their new and unusual steamy setup.

Manny reminds Bode that he doesn't want him for his daughter, but he also points out that he loves him.

He then speaks with Gabriela to let her know that he is always there for her no matter what even though it is clear that she does not want to open up about her downward spiral just yet.

Alejandro has credits in True Blood, Southland, and Bedtime Story.

Jordan Calloway - Jake Crawford

Jordan Calloway

Jordan Calloway returns as Jake Crawford, Bode's best friend who had some tension with the new cadet chief, Camden, after he assigns his friend to climb to the airplane's cockpit to put out the fire.

While Jake and Cam manage to hash things out temporarily in the end after realizing that they only both want what's best for Bode, it is clear that there will be more arguments for the pair as Jared Padalecki's character continues to move forward in future episodes.

Calloway is known for his roles in Black Lightning, Riverdale, and Countdown.

Stephanie Arcila - Gabriela Perez

Stephanie Arcila

Stephanie Arcila's Gabriela Perez is a paramedic who works alongside Ladder 42.

After her wedding with Diego didn't push through in Season 3, Episode 1, Gabriela is in a quarter-life crisis as she figures out what's next for her life.

She is distracting herself with her friends-with-benefits setup with Bode, and she is also living in the Airstream parked outside of the situation while she reflects on her life.

Arcila can be seen in Don't Breathe 2, Here and Now, and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Learn more about the other milestones of Stephanie Arcila.

Jules Latimer - Eve Edwards

Jules Latimer

Jules Latimer is back as Eve Edwards, the current captain of Three Rock.

Fire Country Season 3, Episode 5 sees Eve reuniting with her brother to sort out their issues in the past.

After hashing things out with her brother, the next step in Eve's family drama is to mend her relationship with her parents since this is the only way that she can be part of the life of her sibling's child.

Latimer's most recognizable role is playing Toni Plimpton in Guilty Party. The actress also appeared as Joyce in Rustin.

Diane Farr - Sharon Leone

Diane Farr

Diane Farr brings Sharon Leone to life in Fire Country Season 3, Episode 5.

Sharon is Bode's mother who is dealing with an unknown health issue with her kidney. She insists that there is something wrong with her even though her test results all come back negative.

Thankfully, the family doctor visits her to remind her that there is no ongoing issue with her body.

Elsewhere, Sharon is also busy with the reopening of Smokey's.

Farr's past credits include Rescue Me, Californication, and Splitting Up Together.

Billy Burke - Vince Leone

Billy Burke

Billy Burke returns as Bode's dad and the Chief of Edgewater and Battalion 1508., Vince Leone.

While keeping his wife calm amid her health issues, Vince is preoccupied with Smokey's reopening while dealing with the unexpected arrival of a plethora of plane passengers after the airplane landed in Edgewater.

Burke appeared in Drive Angry, Red Riding Hood, and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Leven Rambin - Audrey James

Leven Rambin

Leven Rambin stars as Audrey James, one of the new firefighting cadets who is known for her tenacious personality.

In the previous episodes, Bode and Audrey have been working together side by side, and they have been effective on the field.

The latest episode appears to hint that there is some tension between the pair, with the final moments showing Bode being mesmerized by Audrey's singing at Smokey's.

Rambin's notable credits include True Detective, The Path, and Last Night on Earth.

Jeff Pierre - Elijah

Jeff Pierre

Jeff Pierre guest stars as Elijah, Eve's brother who visits the station to try and improve his relationship with his sister.

Pierre's most recognizable role is playing Trey Barnett in over 60 episodes of Walker. The actor also appeared in Christmas of Yes, War Dogs, and The Rookie.

Nikolai Witschl - Larry

Nikolai Witschl

Nikolai Witschl joins the cast of Fire Country Season 3, Episode 5 as Larry, the owner of the vintage film collection that set the airplane on fire.

Witschl's notable credits include The Strain, Welcome to Marwen, and Deadpool 2.

Ashley Nicole Roxburgh - Gina

Ashley Nicole Roxburgh

Ashley Nicole Roxburgh is part of the cast as Gina, one of the passengers of the plane who seeks shelter at the firehouse after its emergency landing.

It turns out that she and her husband have plans to start a family and the accident derailed their plan.

Roxburgh previously appeared in Supernatural, Kung Fu, and Boot Camp.

Daylin Willis - Marqui

Daylin Willis

Another guest star in Fire Country Season 3, Episode 5 is Daylin Willis as Marqui, Gina's husband.

Willis can be seen in Firefly Lane, Binged to Death, and Holiday Crashers.

Pete Graham - Dr. Andrews

Pete Graham

Pete Graham appears as Dr. Andrews, Sharon's doctor who reassures her that her body is fine and she is not sick.

Graham has credits in The Irrational, Allegiance, and The Power.

Here are the other cast members who appear in Fire Country Season 3, Episode 5:

Daniel Cudmore - Bobby Bro

Devon Kenzo - Chill dude

Denzel Martineau - Three Rocker Dad

New Fire Country Season 3 episodes premiere on CBS every Friday at 9 p.m. ET. The episodes can also be streamed on Paramount+.

Fire Country Season 1 is streaming on Netflix (learn more about the projected release timeline of Fire Country Season 2 on Netflix).