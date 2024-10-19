Fire Country Season 3 adds Supernatural and Walker alum Jared Padalecki to its star-studded ensemble.

The hype surrounding Fire Country Season 3 reached new heights following the show's Netflix debut.

The new season continues Bode's journey of self-discovery after he embraces his responsibilities as a firefighter at the end of Season 2. However, his status as an ex-convict makes it difficult for him to have a fresh start.

Fire Country Season 3 premiered on CBS on October 18.

Every Main Cast Member of Fire Country Season 3

Max Thieriot - Bode Leone

Max Thieriot

Max Thieriot is back as Bode Donovan in Fire Country Season 3.

Bode is a convict-turned-firefighter who returned home to Edgewater to become a firefighter as part of the Cal Fire firefighting program.

While he ended up in a cell again at the end of Season 1, Bode received an Extraordinary Conduct Credit in Season 2, Episode 9, meaning that Bode is out of prison when Fire Country Season 3 starts.

Fire Country's Season 2 finale saw Bode look helplessly as the love of his life, Gabriela, married to another man.

However, the Season 3 premiere shows Gabriela's wedding interrupted by a helicopter crash, prompting Bode to return to action to save everyone. The trailer also teased that things will get steamy between Bode and Gabriela at some point in Season 3.

Thieriot is known for his roles in The Pacifier, Disconnect, and Point Break. Max Thieriot also starred as Clay Spenser in SEAL Team, who died in the show's Season 5 finale.

Kevin Alejandro - Manny Perez

Kevin Alejandro

Kevin Alejandro returns as Manny Perez, Gabriela's father and Edgewater's fire captain.

At the end of Season 2, Manny was on the verge of being arrested for punching Luke after he tried to shut down Three Rock.

However, he still managed to walk his daughter down the aisle for her wedding before it all went haywire due to the helicopter crash.

Alejandro's notable credits include True Blood, Southland, and Bedtime Story.

Jordan Calloway - Jake Crawford

Jordan Calloway

Jordan Calloway reprises his role as Jordan Crawford, Gabriela's ex-boyfriend and a firefighter working alongside her and his best friend, Bode.

Jordan had a perilous journey in Season 1, most notably being accused of arson in Drake County due to his history with fires in the local town (find out more about Jordan's Drake County fiasco from Fire Country Season 1).

In Season 2, Jordan dealt with being an adoptive father to a 12-year-old named Genevieve. Genevieve's mother, Cara, died in a car crash in Fire Country Season 2, Episode 5.

Calloway is known for his roles in Black Lightning, Riverdale, and Countdown.

Stephanie Arcila - Gabriela Perez

Stephanie Arcila

Stephanie Arcila plays Gabriela Perez, Manny's daughter and Bode's love interest. The character is also a certified paramedic who works alongside the firefighters of Edgewater.

Gabriela is about to marry her soon-to-be-husband, Diego, in the Season 3 premiere before a helicopter crash disrupts the celebration.

Arcila can be seen in Don't Breathe 2, Here and Now, and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Jules Latimer - Eve Edwards

Jules Latimer

Jules Latimer plays Eve Edwards, Jake's love interest known as a fearless firefighter. Eve is the current captain of Three Rock after replacing Manny Perez.

Latimer's most recognizable role is playing Toni Plimpton in Guilty Party. The actress also appeared as Joyce in Rustin.

Diane Farr - Sharon Leone

Diane Farr

Diane Farr's Sharon Leone is Bode Donovan's mother and Cal Fire's Division Chief in Fire Country Season 3.

Sharon is instrumental in helping Cara's daughter, Genevieve, gain proper treatment and guardianship after her mother's death. Sharon also went through a near-death experience in Fire Country Season 1.

Farr's past credits include Rescue Me, Californication, and Splitting Up Together.

Billy Burke - Vince Leone

Billy Burke

Billy Burke stars as Vince Leone, Bode's father and the Chief of Edgewater and Battalion 1508.

Burke appeared in Drive Angry, Red Riding Hood, and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Rafael de la Fuente - Diego Moreno

Rafael De La Fuente

Rafael de la Fuente plays Diego Moreno, Gabriela's fiancé and former trainer whose wedding gets interrupted by a helicopter crash.

In an interview with TV Guide in May 2024, Fire Country executive producer Tia Napolitano teased what lies ahead for Diego and Gabriela, describing the pair as "a smart match:"

"Gabriela and Diego's relationship is a smart match. He is the logical choice. He'll give her a great life. He's a sweet guy. He has a wonderful family. He's a talented guy. He's gorgeous. They obviously have chemistry. They go dancing together. Their marriage would be a strong one and a long one."

Napolitano, though, is unsure if Diego is Gabriela's "ultimate true love," teasing that it's for her to decide in Season 3:

"Is it her ultimate true love? I think that's for her to tell us and for us to explore. She's obviously conflicted, but she does truly care for and love Diego."

de la Fuente previously appeared in Dynasty, Empire, and When We Rise.

Jared Padalecki - Camden

Jared Padalecki

Joining the cast of Fire Country Season 3 is Jared Padalecki as Camden. Camden is a charismatic Southern Californian firefighter who recognizes Bode's talent in the field.

As per Deadline, Padelecki's stint in Fire Country is only under a recurring capacity, but the outlet's sources hint that his appearance could potentially serve as a launching pad for a spinoff in the future.

Padalecki is best known for portraying Sam Winchester in over 300 episodes of Supernatural. The actor also starred in Walker, Friday the 13th, and Cry Wolf.

Leven Rambin - Audrey James

Leven Rambin

Leven Rambin joins the cast of Fire Country Season 3 as Audrey James.

As per TV Line, Audrey is a former fire camp inmate being teased as Bode's new love interest for the season.

Rambin's notable credits include True Detective, The Path, and Last Night on Earth.

New Fire Country Season 3 episodes premiere on CBS every Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

Fire Country Season 1 is streaming on Netflix (learn more about the projected release timeline of Fire Country Season 2 on Netflix).