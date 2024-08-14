Fire Country: Here's Why Jake Was In Drake County

Fire Country saw Jake Crawford head all the way to Drake County as fans look back to why he made that trek.

Fire Country recently came to Netflix as fans dive into the story of Max Thieriot's Bode Donovan, a convict who hopes to shorten his sentence by working with the Cal Fire program in his Northern California hometown.

A core part of Thieriot's supporting cast is Jordan Calloway's Jake Crawford, who is closely tied to Bode after feeling guilty over the death of Riley, Bode's sister. Season 1 saw him accused of arson, which sent him down a wild road before the season came to an end.

Why is Jake in Drake County in Fire Country?

Fire Country

In Season 1, Episode 16 of CBS' Fire Country, Jordan Calloway's Jake Crawford is believed to be responsible for arson in Drake County, largely due to his history with fires that he set when he was a kid.

This comes after Cal Fire learns of the situation and realizes that Jake was in Drake County the night of the fires, also finding that a fire starter was taken from inventory. On top of that, Jake's girlfriend Gabriela recently learned about Riley's death, making her believe Jake is hiding more.

Eventually, Jake is proven innocent, and he later explains why he went to Drake County in the first place.

Jake learns that he is a match for Sharon to donate his kidney when she is diagnosed with kidney failure, which he hides from everybody at first. Unfortunately, he isn't able to go through with the procedure after having a severe reaction when going under anesthesia.

Once that happens, he searches for a half-sibling he knows who lives in Drake County, giving him a reason to be there. That half-sibling was also a match for Sharon to donate his kidney, but again, it did not work in any of their favor.

He goes on to explain why he set the fire at his house when he was a child. This was a cry for help to his father for not being there for him, which came before his father left him and his mother for another woman.

What Happens to Jake in Fire Country Season 2?

In the shortened Fire Country Season 2, Jake has plenty of drama thrown his way while he experiences being an adoptive father to a young girl named Genevieve. This all changes when he meets Rick Stengler, who is not only Gen's real father but the man responsible for getting Jake's friend Bode hooked on drugs.

Jake eventually apologizes to Rick for misjudging him, as both of them are trying to turn their lives around in their own ways. However, it doesn't negate the struggles Jake is experiencing as he now has to grapple with the fact that his daughter may have to leave with her real father, who is a complete unknown to her.

This is made even more difficult not only by the fact that he doesn't have the legal rights to Gen but the fact that he's put so much energy into raising her. It put him in a difficult place with his job considering how dangerous it is, making him think about what would happen to her if he didn't make it home.

Season 3 should only continue to expand on that drama until the situation with Gen is resolved, whether it ends with her in Jake's custody or not.

Season 1 of Fire Country is now streaming on Netflix, and both seasons are streaming on Paramount+.

