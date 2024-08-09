The game-changing events of Fire Country Season 1 finale placed Bode in a precarious situation, which led him to another trip to prison.

At the beginning of Fire Country, Bode Donovan (played by SEAL Team alum Max Theriot) is a convicted criminal who was released from prison after joining a volunteer firefighter program, where he is assigned to his hometown.

Bode served five years in prison before joining the program, with him being convicted of armed robbery.

What Happens to Bode in Fire Country's Season 1 Finale?

Things are not looking good for Bode in Fire Country's Season 1 finale after his parole hearing ended poorly and his drug test returned positive.

Fire captain Manny (Kevin Alejandro), who has already put his career on the line for Bode, is furious over his positive drug test, but Bode is adamant that someone tampered with the results.

During the day of Bode's parole hearing, investigator Melody (Brittany Bradford) tells Bode about the wrongful conviction of his best friend Freddy (W. Tre Davis) and why the investigation is at a standstill.

It turns out that the bag of cash that Bode found at the train crash site in Episode 18 is strong evidence against his friend.

Bode has two options: admit the truth and put his friend in harm's way or lie in the hearing by telling everyone that he relapsed so that Freddy can be free of all charges.

Without hesitation, Bode chooses the latter, and he is sent back to prison.

Bode's actions are not surprising, considering that he considers Freddy his family. It is also worth noting that Freddy was wrongfully convicted to prison for a crime that he didn't do.

It is quite unfortunate that he sacrificed his freedom, though, since many (including his friends and family) believe that he would be freed due to his contributions to the firefighter program.

Does Bode Get Out of Prison in Fire Country Season 2?

Despite Season 1's heartbreaking ending, it did not take long for Bode to get out of prison.

In Season 2, Episode 1, a glimpse of Bode's time in prison is showcased, with him getting into fights with other inmates, refusing visitors (aside from Vince), and being stabbed by some of Sleeper's guys.

Speaking of Sleeper, he is at the center of Bode's conflict in prison because he is being targeted for becoming a snitch.

It is revealed that everyone (the guards, the inmates, and even the Warden) works for Sleeper, and it is only a matter of time before any of them kills Bode.

Thankfully, an earthquake hits, and the ceiling falls on Sleeper. Bode ends up saving his enemy, and, in turn, Sleeper agrees to clear his name for saving his life, leading to his eventual release and return to Fire Camp.

Bode saving Sleeper's life (despite all the horrible things that he did) cements the idea that he's an honorable man and that prison is not the ideal place for him.

Does Bode Receive Parol in Season 2?

A heroic act from Bode in Season 2, Episode 9 progressed his journey into becoming a free man.

Bode saves his father, Vince, and Eddie from the Lazarus Fire. This act impressed Fire Division Chief Aaron Reese, who gave Bode an Extraordinary Conduct Credit, which eliminates 12 months from his sentence.

The catch is that Bode only had 11 months left, meaning that he is now a free man (finally!). After a perilous journey, things finally look up for Bode at the end of Season 2 since he will be a full-time firefighter when the series returns for Season 3.

In an interview with Parade, Fire Country showrunner Tia Napolitano teased what lies ahead for Bode now that he has received his freedom, noting that the character will have a sense of normalcy first before diving into more storylines in Season 3:

"We wanted Season 3 to have joy and relief and to have fun with Bode, and it seemed fresh to see him outside of prison in these new sets, hanging out with his friends, able to do things a normal 30-year-old could do. It felt really exciting and like the space that we wanted to play in."

Bode's experience as an inmate/firefighter changed his life forever, and being a free man allows him to create deeper connections with his friends and family in Edgewater without looking out for enemies (for now).

Fire Country Season 1 is streaming on Netflix in the United States.

