Fire Country: Does Sharon Die? Showrunner Addresses Her Future

Sharon's fate in Fire Country has many fans scratching their heads as questions are asked about whether she died.

Max Thieriot leads the way in Fire Country as Bode Donovan, a troubled convict who volunteers for the California Conservation Camp Program to help fight fires and reduce his sentence.

Through the first two seasons, fans see Bode's family as his story is fleshed out, including his mother, Diane Farr's Sharon Leone.

Does Sharon Die in Fire Country?

Along with being Bode Donovan's mother, Diane Farr's Sharon Leone works as the Cal Fire Division Chief, overseeing the allocation of resources to various Cal Fire stations in Fire Country.

Still reeling from her daughter's death, Sharon is diagnosed with chronic kidney disease at the beginning of Season 1. The disease is said to have reached Stage 5, meaning it's terminal, and she only has a short time left to live.

In the middle of the season, she learns that she's eligible for a kidney transplant. It's later revealed that both Bode and his former best friend, Jake, are a match to donate a kidney to her.

After filling out the paperwork and getting ready for the surgery, Jake is unable to go through with the procedure when he suffers a severe reaction to the anesthesia used on him. Although Bode offers to give his mother his kidney, she refuses.

Eventually, even after finding another donor, Sharon doesn't go through with the surgery at the end of Season 1, wanting to live out the rest of her life on her terms.

At the end of Season 2, Sharon's kidney situation worsens until she is taken to the hospital. Thankfully, her brother-in-law, Luke, is a match to donate his kidney, which he hid from almost everybody.

Fully prepared to donate his kidney with no strings attached, Luke helps save Sharon with the procedure, making sure she does not die.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Tia Napolitano previewed what fans can expect from Sharon after Season 2.

As Sharon hopes to get her Cal Fire job back, she and Luke are reportedly going to turn a lot of heads as they "think they own the place:"

"We will see the process of her getting her job back and Cal Fire is going to take notice of these people trading jobs and positions as they see it. The Leones think they own the place, so I think that’s going to get them a little attention from Sacramento."

She also goes through her growth while she, Vince, and Bode are going through troubles in their relationship, only finding solid ground "after Bode broke her heart and went back to prison:"

"Sharon goes through the growth of realizing when she said, 'I want to hold the hose again. I don’t want my old job back,' that that was part of her healing. It was a decision made in hurt. She was fresh back from the campaign fire, she and Vince weren’t whole, she and Bode weren’t healed. [Sharon] was finding her footing again after Bode broke her heart and went back to prison. Now, it feels like mama’s back and she wants her power back, which is probably one of her favorite parts of the job. It should be a sign of Sharon being fully Sharon again."

What Will Happen With Sharon in Fire Country Season 3?

Sharon's big expectation going into Season 3 is that she'll get her job at Cal Fire back. However, the show may take some time to get to that point, considering she still likely has to go through a major recovery from surgery.

More than anything else, Sharon has shown to love feeling powerful, which she has not felt for a long time due to her debilitating kidney disease.

Should this go her way, fans are likely to see her still taking calls and fighting fires out in the field but also running them from the top more often as well

Thankfully, her health problems seem to be over for the foreseeable future. Only time will tell whether they will come back, which would certainly bring even more drama as she returns to work.

Fire Country is streaming on Netflix and Paramount+.

