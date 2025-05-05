Fire Country Season 3 delivered a tension-filled finale that culminated with a massive cliffhanger that teases the departure of several longtime cast members. The hit CBS series has already dealt with numerous exit scares and character deaths throughout its three-season run, such as the tragic death of Sabina Gadecki's Cara in Fire Country Season 2 and the endless life-and-death scenarios that lead star Bode Donovan has had to endure.

Season 3 is no different when it comes to character exits. In the finale, the lives of several characters are in danger, and at least two of them will likely not make it in Fire Country Season 4.

Vince Leone (Played by Billy Burke) Is Leaving - But Why?

Billy Burke

Billy Burke's Vince Leone (aka Bode's father) is considered by many Fire Country fans to be one of the best characters in the series. He serves as Cal Fire's Battalion Chief.

Unfortunately, things do not look good for Vince after the cliffhanger ending of the Season 3 finale shows him trapped inside the burning Buena Vista memory care facility alongside his wife, Sharon, and father, Walter.

Making matters worse, Deadline reported that Billy Burke is leaving Fire Country as a series regular after Season 3, strongly indicating that Vince will not survive the finale's events.

Vince's looming departure comes after he finally reconciled with his father, Walter, in Fire Country Season 3, Episode 17 (read more about its full cast here).

Gabriela Perez (Played by Stephanie Arcila) Is Also Exiting

Stephanie Arcila

Another character set to depart Fire Country after Season 3 is Stephanie Arcila's Gabriela Perez, Bode's ex-girlfriend and a paramedic.

Gabriela's exit is quite shocking since she plays an integral role in showcasing Bode's romantic life in Edgewater (the pair's on-again-off-again relationship is one of the show's highlights).

In Season 3, though, a good chunk of her storyline revolves around her toxic relationship with her stalker, Finn.

While she remains unscathed and alive after the events of the finale, Gabriela's confirmed departure will leave a glaring hole in Fire Country Season 4 and beyond.

In an interview with Deadline, Arcila said, "I never say never" when asked whether she would come back as Gabriela in future episodes:

"I never say never. Life takes us through so many avenues, and Gabriela is such a gift to me in my career, personally and professionally. I’m so grateful to have played a Latina on a show and a Latina where they were able to include part of my culture as well as part of my Colombian background. It was really exciting."

Arcila's latest comment is crucial since it could hint that she could appear as a guest star in Season 4 if given the chance to return.

Is Jordan Calloway's Jake Leaving Fire Country Ahead of Season 4?

Jordan Calloway

Jordan Calloway's Jake is at a crossroads in his career path in Fire Country Season 3 due to his desire to become Cal Fire Battalion Chief.

However, the current chief (Vince Leone) blatantly told him that he would not depart from his position anytime soon, meaning that his aspiration for a promotion had been sidelined.

As a result, Jake turned in his two-week notice to Vince after being offered a captain position in Butte County, meaning he could be leaving Station 42 and Fire Country sooner rather than later.

Despite this development, Jake's impending move to Butte County could end up not happening due to Vince's looming departure after Season 3.

There is a strong chance that Vince may end up tragically dying after being trapped inside a burning building. This means that the Cal Fire Battalion Chief position will be vacant, and Jake could take over at the start of Season 4 and ultimately stay at Edgewater.

Is Cole Leaving Fire Country After Season 3?

Tye White

Cole (Tye White) is a firefighter from Three Rock who is about to graduate from the program and receive parole before the fire at their camp broke out in Fire Country's Season 3 finale.

Thankfully, Three Rock captain Eve acted quickly and rallied her team to safety. While they weren't able to save their camp, Eve's decision to save the crew meant that Cole survived and would be reunited with his family after being granted parole.

Is Diane Farr's Sharon Leaving Fire Country?

Diane Farr

Diane Farr's Sharon Leone is Bode's mother and the Cal Fire Division Chief, who already had a major exit scare in Fire Country Season 1 after being diagnosed with chronic kidney disease.

While she manages to survive from her condition (thanks to a kidney donation from her brother Luke), Sharon's life is still in peril in the cliffhanger ending of Fire Country Season 3 after she was also trapped inside the burning building with her husband Vince and father-in-law Walter.

At this stage, Sharon's fate remains unknown, but Farr is not on the list of actors confirmed to depart Fire Country after Season 3. It is safe to assume that she will stick around (unless, of course, the showrunners are keeping his tragic death a secret).

Is Audrey Leaving Fire Country?

Leven Rambin

As one of the new cast members of Fire Country Season 3, Leven Rambin's Audrey James is an ex-con-turned-firefighter who is also Bode's current girlfriend. In the Fire Country Season 3 finale, Audrey is not in a good place.

It turns out that Audrey was the one who shot Finn in the chest to protect Gabriela after he tried to abduct her.

Audrey decides to turn herself in, and things are not looking good for her, considering that she has priors.

Given Audrey's crucial role as Bode's girlfriend, it is reasonable to assume that she will not leave Fire Country anytime soon.

Fire Country Season 4 could begin with her in jail as Bode finds ways to get her out.