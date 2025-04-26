Recent events in Fire Country have left some wondering whether Jordan Calloway's Jake Crawford is leaving the CBS series. The Station 42 captain has been a series regular in Fire Country since the show premiered in October 2022.

Crawford has been the Cal Fire Battalion Captain since Season 2 and is now seeking a promotion. Earlier this season on Fire Country, Crawford revealed his aspirations to move up to Cal Fire Battalion Chief to Billy Burke's Vince Leone - the position's current occupant.

Sadly, these hopes were quickly shut down as Leone told Crawford he has no plans of leaving Station 42 unless he is dead (foreshadowing?)

Having had his career progression hopes at Station 42 spurred, Crawford was left in a tough position as he was offered a captain position in Butte County where the battalion chief would soon be retiring, leaving his job ripe for the taking.

In response, Leone maintained no such promotion would be opening anytime soon, to which Crawford stated, “Well then, Chief, I guess this is my two weeks’ notice,” confirming his plans to leave Station 42 and possibly Fire Country.

Jake has been through plenty of drama during his time on Fire Country, from fighting fires to arson accusations to a trip to Drake County to save Sharon's life.

Is Jordan Calloway's Jake Leaving Fire Country for Good?

CBS

Despite hints that Jake Crawford is eyeing an exit from Station 42, Deadline reported that the cast members actually leaving Fire Country are Gabriela Perez actress Stephanie Arcilla and Vince Leone actor Billy Burke.

Fire Country Season 3 ended its two-part finale on a shocking cliffhanger in which Vince, Sharon, and Walter Leone were trapped in a burning building with the roof collapsing, leaving fans waiting until next season to discover their fates.

Any of the Leones wouldn't be the first to meet an unfortunate end on Fire Country, as Bode's ER nurse ex-girlfriend was Cara previously killed off in Season 2.

This cliffhanger may explain why Crawford is still leaving Station 42 but will be sticking around on Fire Country as it could offer a path to a promotion.

As Billy Burke seems to be leaving Fire Country regardless of his fate, it seems likely he will sadly perish. As Leone was only leaving as Station 42's Captain to advance his career, he might end up staying and taking on Leone's soon-to-be-vacant role of CalFire Batallion Chief, which would mark a big promotion.

In fact, when Sharon and Vince were entering the burning building, she left Crawford in charge, telling him, "You wanted to be battalion chief, here's your shot." This may well be a rather tragic passing of the torch moment as Crawford's dream job opens up through the demise of one or both of the Leones.

Read more about the cast of Fire Country Season 3.