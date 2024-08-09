Fire Country: Does Bode Die? What Happens to Him on the Show, Explained

Max Thieriot's Bode Leone is one of Fire Country's most important characters, but he could die at any moment.

The hit TV drama, recounting a true-to-life story of a prison inmate who seeks redemption by fighting fires in the Californian wilderness, has just come to Netflix, meaning a whole new swath of fans are enjoying the show for the first time.

Thus far, the series has only aired for two seasons on CBS, and a third was already announced to be on the way (read more about Fire Country Season 3).

Does Bode Die in Fire Country?

One of the biggest questions for those starting their Fire Country journey is whether the series' main character, Bode Leone, dies at any point in the first two seasons.

Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix. It follows Bode as he seeks redemption for his prison sentence by helping to tame incredibly dangerous and unpredictable fires in the American wilderness.

The show's first season sees Bode serving a five-year prison sentence. Going by the mantra, 'mistakes don't make the man,' Bode signs on to the fire-fighting prison release program in hopes of reducing his time in prison.

Throughout those first 22 episodes, Bode comes out fairly unscathed, surviving to the end of Season 1.

That is not to say he never puts his life on the line in the first season, as fighting wildfires is a constant battle between life and death, but there is rarely a question of whether he is going to make it.

Season 2 (now streaming on Netflix as of writing) is where things get hairier.

In Season 2, Episode 1, Bode is shanked by a fellow inmate. While the series protagonist's injury is significant, he makes it out alive, sewing up his wounds and refusing to report it to the prison guards.

Then, later in the season (in Episodes 4 and 7), Bode has two more near-death experiences.

Episode 4 sees the convict-turned-firefighter getting into a shocking car accident while driving an ambulance with his fellow firefighters, Cara and Diego. This left fans hanging for a week as they questioned the fate of whether the series had the guts to kill off one of its main characters.

Of course, a week later, fans would find out that Bode was merely a little shaken up by the entire sequence and never truly at risk of death.

Then, in Season 2, Episode 7, Bode—whose story at the center of this episode is about him perhaps being reckless in putting his life before others—saves someone trapped in their car despite some exposed wires and the risk of electrocution the extraction presents. It is a close call, but Bode again survives this mission.

So, for those looking for the answer, no, Bode does not die in Fire Country, at least by the end of Season 2.

Instead, the second season closes with him being released from prison and venturing into his new life outside the confines of his prison cell.

What Will Happen to Bode in Fire Country Season 3?

Now that Bode is out from behind bars in Fire Country, the hit TV drama is in for a bit of a change.

The main crux of the series thus far has been Bode's plight for redemption. He wants to prove that just because he went to prison in the first place does not mean he cannot come out as a changed man.

So, of course, this saw him join the firefighting team he has been on since the beginning.

However, heading into Season 3, it will be interesting to see what comes of Bode and whether he stays on with the California Conservation Camp Program despite no longer being in prison.

One can assume, given the series up to this point, that Bode will remain a member of the firefighting team.

He has found a purpose in the program. Perhaps Season 3 will see him take on more of a leadership role within the camp and provide that same feeling of purpose to other inmates looking to redeem themselves.

This means whether Bode will live or die will live on. If Max Thieriot's Fire Country character continues to put his life in danger to save others, his mortality will always hang in the balance.

Fire Country Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.

