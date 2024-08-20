Grant Harvey's Sleeper Hadley only appeared in a few episodes of Fire Country Seasons 1 and 2, but the character made a huge impact on both the series and its main character, Bode Leone.

Fire Country follows Bode Leone, a prison inmate who is trying to change his ways and make a positive impact on the world by fighting fires in California.

The series is a CBS original, but Season 1 was recently added to Netflix, which has introduced more fans to the drama. So far, two seasons have been released, and Season 3 was confirmed to begin airing on CBS on October 18.

[ Fire Country: Does Bode Die? What Happens to Him on the Show, Explained ]

What Happens to Sleeper in Fire Country Season 2?

CBS

Netflix subscribers got a chance to watch Fire Country Season 1 after it was added to the streaming service, meaning that they were introduced to Grant Harvey's Sleeper Hadley.

Sleeper was first introduced in Episode 19 of Season 1 and his only other appearance was in Episode 20.

In Episode 19, Sleeper arrives at Three Rock Con Camp, which is where Bode also was at the time.

It was revealed in the episode that Bode and Sleeper had a history with one another. Specifically, Bode was Sleeper's right-hand man at Lompoc prison, but the two have since drastically grown apart morally.

After arriving at Three Rock, Sleeper began trying to sell drugs, prompting Bode to threaten him.

Eventually, Bode tells Sleeper that he will get him kicked out of Three Rock and sent back to prison, which is what eventually happens.

Bode tells Captain Perez about Sleeper's drug business inside the camp, which causes Sleeper to be sent back to prison. However, Sleeper claims that things between him and Bode aren't over.

Sleeper isn't seen again in Season 1, but in Season 2, Bode is eventually sent back to prison as well, where he and Sleeper meet once again.

As if it wasn't bad enough that Sleeper and Bode were in the same prison again, they were put in the same cell block after some strings were pulled for Sleeper.

CBS

Things come to a head near the end of the episode when Bode and Sleeper engage in a knife fight, and it seems as though one of them will definitely be killed and the rivalry will be over.

However, an earthquake erupts, causing Sleeper to be pinned down in some rubble.

At this point, Bode has the chance to kill Sleeper once and for all, but instead uses his leverage in a more intelligent way. Bode tells Sleeper that he will save his life if Sleeper confesses his crimes and clears Bode's name, and Sleeper agrees.

However, the show teases that the two characters will meet again, as Sleeper tells Bode that he will kill him if he ever returns to prison there at Lompoc.

Will Sleeper Be in Fire Country Season 3?

Due to Sleeper threatening Bode at the beginning of Season 2, fans have to expect the two characters to cross paths once more in Fire Country's future.

It is unclear if Sleeper will be brought back in Season 3 as he is still in prison, and, at least as of the end of Season 2, Bode doesn't plan on going back anytime soon.

It would seem a little repetitive for Bode to go back to prison yet again at the start of Season 3 (read more about Season 3 here), but something could happen throughout the season to send him back by the end of Season 3, meaning that Sleeper could make his return then.

However, the show will most likely delay the two characters' inevitable final encounter until later on in the show, meaning that Sleeper may not show up again until Season 4 or even Season 5 (if the show runs that long).

No matter when he comes back, it seems as though Sleeper will return in some capacity down the line.

Who knows, he may somehow get out of prison yet again, or he may even escape and try to hunt down Bode so that he can exact his revenge.

Fire Country Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix, the first two seasons are available to stream on Paramount+, and Season 3 will debut on October 18.

Read more about Fire Country below:

Fire Country: Does Cara Die? New Episode Confirms Her Fate

Is Fire Country Season 2 Episode 11 Real? When Will the Next Episode Release?

Does Bode Get Out of Prison In Fire Country - Will He Get Parole?